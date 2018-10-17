10 Best Multi Effects Pedals: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Most players who like pedals opt for single-function stompboxes, whether made one at a time by hand by a boutique company or in a wonderfully standardized way by Boss or DigiTech. The truth is, though, even if you bought an entire board of cheap effects pedals, it’ll still cost you a fair amount to outfit. They certainly sound good, but a pedalboard can be expensive in a hurry.

For example, I discussed my own pedalboard in our pedalboard setup post here. There are about 14 pedals on it right now, including things like an EarthQuaker Devices Arrows, Malekko Sloika MkII and EarthQuaker Devices Grand Orbiter, among others. Approximate total cost? $1,700, give or take. Toss in the board, cables, and power, and we’re pretty close to $2,000.

Admittedly, five of my pedals are Earthquaker Devices units, so it’s not as though I set out to save money in building my board. If I bought the equivalent Mooer or Joyo versions of the same effects at an average of about $40 each, that would still be roughly $500 — and that’s before power supplies, cables, and the board itself.

If you’re not excited by the world of oddly-specific single-effect pedals, but you still want access to a wide range of textures, you might consider multi-effects pedals. Unlike the days of yore when these units were maligned for their noisy operation and sub-par modeling, even the cheapest of these machines has come a very long way. I should know — I once owned a DigiTech RP200A. The models were fine and all, but it was probably the noisiest pedal I have ever used, and that includes a few circuit bent ones over the years.

Today, you have your pick from among a wide range of quality competitors in many configurations. All are built around digital signal processing (DSP), relying on A/D/A converters to achieve their extreme flexibility. For this list, we’re focusing on mid-range units that allow you to string together more than one effect at a time, with preference given to those with expression pedals and amp modeling for direct-in applications — all for under $250. These are the only criteria, which help to focus the search a little and provide both beginners and pros alike an inroads to multi-effects without the enormous price tag that tends to hang on the higher-end processors.

While you consider the options, remember that the inclusion of the integrated expression pedal gives any player a feel for the full range of possibilities when it comes to using effects. Even very expensive boutique pedals often offer an EXP input, but require the purchase of a separate expression unit. In a traditional pedalboard scenario, if you’re not using something like a GigRig switching system, it also means you’ll need an expression pedal for each effect you want to control, which really jacks up the cost. Even with multi-effect units, a compatible expression pedal starts around $40, give or take a few bucks. That said, we’ve included a couple of options without them for the sake of completeness.

These parameters mean that some very good options won’t appear on this list. The Hotone XTOMP is meant more as a single-effect replacement, while the Eventide H9, Line 6 POD D500X or Helix, Roland GR-55, and Boss ME-80 all exceed the price cap. I’m also going to assume you know about the Fractal AxeFX, Positive Grid, and Kemper options and are just buying something cheaper in the meantime until your career takes off. The money you save buying one of these units instead of building a pedalboard like mine will go a long way toward the purchase of one of those absurdly flexible units.

In the meantime, if you want access to a huge number of tones with the most flexibility, here’s our list of the top ten best cheap multi-effects pedals.