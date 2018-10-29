11 Best Pixel 2 XL Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL mark Google’s return to the smartphone arena.

These phones aren’t a huge departure from their debut design, but the 2017 update shows that Google belongs with the major manufacturers.

The inclusion of a number of premium features ensures that the phones are worth protecting with one of the best Pixel 2 XL cases that you can find.

The 2 XL in particular sports a number of premium features, the two most striking of which are its 6-inch AMOLED display and its 4K-capable dual lens rear camera. The only downside is that Google has said goodbye to the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Conversely, the 2 XL balances this out with all-around hardware upgrades, including Edge response to invoke Google Assistant and IP67 dust and water resistance.

But even with a sturdy water-resistant body, you will want a protective case to keep your phone looking new and running that way as well.

That’s why we scoured the web to find the best Pixel 2 XL cases. Read on below to browse our top picks.