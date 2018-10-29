11 Best Pixel 2 XL Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The Pixel 2 and 2 XL mark Google’s return to the smartphone arena.
These phones aren’t a huge departure from their debut design, but the 2017 update shows that Google belongs with the major manufacturers.
The inclusion of a number of premium features ensures that the phones are worth protecting with one of the best Pixel 2 XL cases that you can find.
The 2 XL in particular sports a number of premium features, the two most striking of which are its 6-inch AMOLED display and its 4K-capable dual lens rear camera. The only downside is that Google has said goodbye to the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Conversely, the 2 XL balances this out with all-around hardware upgrades, including Edge response to invoke Google Assistant and IP67 dust and water resistance.
But even with a sturdy water-resistant body, you will want a protective case to keep your phone looking new and running that way as well.
That’s why we scoured the web to find the best Pixel 2 XL cases. Read on below to browse our top picks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
OtterBox Defender Series Case
Our Review
Ah, OtterBox. It’s the gold standard for protective phone cases and remains a solid pick for protecting your smartphone.
Their Defender design is generally a little bulkier than average, but the multiple layers of protection are well worth it.
The OtterBox combo of scratch-resistant PC and shock-absorbent TPU materials works so well, that it’s what most other case companies use today.
This case can typically be purchased with or without its clear screen protector, which further protects from scratches to your display.
If you have to have the most comprehensive protection for your new phone, this is a serious contender.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Moment Photo Pixel Case
Our Review
If you are drawn to the 2 XL for its improved camera technology, the Moment Photo Case is a standout pick.
Not only does this slim case protect your phone from drops, it also acts as a mount for Moment’s special-made wide angle lens attachment, which provides a larger viewing angle for that perfect shot.
The case has a real wood accent, a low profile, and works with the Pixel 2 XL’s Active Edge.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trianium Clarium Series Case
Our Review
Trianium’s Clarium case is a hybrid design by many accounts. It is hybrid in style, which merges a clear back plate with a sturdy TPU bumper frame.
It is also hybrid in size, bulking up your phone where it counts and leaving it alone where it can already handle drops.
What you’re left with is a phone cover that preserves the natural beauty of the Pixel 2 XL’s unibody aluminum case while air-cushioning your phone’s edges from drops and bumps.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spigen Tough Armor Case
Our Review
Spigen’s Tough Armor is a reliable line of defender case that offers two layers of protection and some extra neat features.
This case allows hands-free viewing with a built-in kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape mode. It also supports the Pixel’s new Active Edge feature to invoke Google Assistant.
And beneath these features, you have solid drop protection on all sides. Its corners are well protected, and its front screen has a raised edge to protect your display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LifeProof FRĒ Waterproof Case
Our Review
If you want to keep your phone safe from every imaginable danger, LifeProof’s iconic FRĒ case is exactly what you need.
This case isn’t cheap, but it is one of few that fully seals your phone for 360° protection from everything.
Its rugged bumper frame and screen protector are IP-68 rated, which means that your phone will be safe from solid and liquid intrusion.
The LifeProof FRĒ is about your only option if you want your phone to be water, dirt, dust and snow-proof.
-
Shop now at store.google.com From store.google.com
Google Pixel 2 XL Fabric Case
Our Review
Some may be surprised to see Google offering fabric cases for their new phone over bulkier protective cases.
Google is just that confident in the Pixel 2 XL’s aluminum case to keep it safe.
But that is not to say that their fabric case is exclusively cosmetic. This snap-on case has a PC core for rigid protection.
It offers a protective bezel for its display and is compatible with the Pixel 2 XL’s Active Edge interface.
Google also sells Live Cases, which you can customize from your own photo album, but I personally find them a little too cheesy unless you’re a pro photographer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Caseology Parallax Series Case
Our Review
Caseology cases always stand out with their interesting geometric patterns.
Their Parallax Case design enchants your mind and enhances your grip with its textured back plate. Beneath this, you also have a rubberized layer for shock dispersal that meets military drop standards.
This case has precise cutouts for the home button and USB-C port, plus a considerable bezel to protect the front screen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ringke Bevel Lightweight Case
Our Review
The Ringke Bevel is a beautifully designed snap-on case that offers solid protection in a minimalist package.
This lightweight and durable TPU sleeve slips right onto you Pixel 2 XL and keeps a low profile of only 1cm.
Surprisingly, this is still large enough to offer some decent drop protection. The textured surface helps absorb shock, as well provide some grip to prevent future drops.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Speck Presidio Grip Case
Our Review
Speck’s Presidio Grip Case is a stylish protective accessory that offers improved grip on your phone as well as comprehensive drop protection.
This case is made from Speck’s “Impactium” material, which absorbs and disperses shock across all corners and edges of the case.
Its button covers are responsive and its port cutouts are precise. And with all this, it’s still a fairly slim case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Incipio Carnaby Esquire Case
Our Review
Incipio’s Carnaby Esquire Case is one that clearly takes a cue from Google’s own proprietary fabric cases.
The two are almost identical in looks, but the Carnaby case actually outdoes the Google case with a lower price and a smarter material.
Rather than use hard PC, Incipio crafts their cases with rubbery TPU material, which is better for absorbing shock.
That said, the cutouts for the lock button and charge port don’t feel as precise as they do on the Google-made cases.
Still, this beautiful case remains one of the best Pixel 2 XL cases around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case
Our Review
The Unicorn Beetle Case from Supcase combines the simple look of a clear back plate with an ample bumper frame to protect from drops.
Its raised edges are just large enough to stop your phone from falling flat on its screen. The same goes for its back plate, which protects the rear camera lens.
Add precise cutouts for speakers and its USB-C port and you have everything you could need out of a slim phone case.