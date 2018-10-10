11 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

We’ve come a long way since the boombox.

Now that everything from our phones to our fridges can wirelessly stream near CD-quality audio, a compact Bluetooth speaker is all you need to play your favorite music on the go.

And there are plenty of options to choose from. Too many options, in fact. Hundreds of different brands compete to be your go-to option for portable listening.

This makes it hard for the top performers to truly stand out. To make things easier, we’ve put some of the best-rated speakers to the test across several performance categories.

What exactly makes one Bluetooth speaker better than the other?

The obvious answer is sound quality. The best sounding Bluetooth speakers are characterized by clarity and balance. They should be able to reach a high volume without distortion.

Just be sure to temper your expectations, though, as a speaker of limited size can only put out so much power. Furthermore, Bluetooth transmission compresses your audio data, somewhat muddying the signal.

Portable speakers are supposed to sound good at high volumes without draining down a small lithium-ion battery. They should not be thought of as devices for accurate critical listening.

If you had to use a Bluetooth speaker for focused listening, it should have aptX support. AptX is an alternative compression codec designed to better preserve the sonic qualities of your files.

Why doesn’t every speaker have aptX support? I have no idea. But don’t worry, because a Bluetooth speaker can still sound good without it.

The second most important element of a Bluetooth speaker is its form factor. If you are planning to use this speaker on the go, it has to be both compact and durable. You’ll also want the most battery life you can get.

Then there are a number of additional features which aren’t always necessary, but can be a most have for some users. This includes a built-in microphone, USB charge-out ports, an auxiliary audio port, and easy controls.

With all of these factors existing in a fine balance, the right portable Bluetooth speaker for you will entirely depend on your specific needs.

So keep your own personal Bluetooth desires in mind as you read on about our picks for the best portable Bluetooth speaker.