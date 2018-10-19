18 Best Power Banks: The Ultimate List (2018)

The PowerCore 20100 is Anker’s latest and greatest power bank, and yet another testament to the dominance Anker holds in the power accessory market. Although this model is a little larger and heavier than the average power bank, it offers a whopping 20000mAh battery life.

Despite the fact that it is surprisingly heavy, it can still fit easily in a pocket. It is a device you can take with you anywhere, especially considering how much mileage you can get between charges.

The extra weight of this charger is easy to overlook, as the sample unit I was given to test charged my Galaxy S5 over six times off one charge. It has enough power to keep even large tablets charged all week.

I was also given a PowerLine charging cable from the same series of Anker products, and its Kevlar fiber has already stood up against months of abuse by my office chair.

This 4.8A charger also offers fast charging. It uses PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies and has dual USB charge ports. On the business end of the PowerCore,

There is little to dislike, save for the fact that fully charging the unit can take upwards of 8 hours depending on the charger used.

This is rarely an issue though, as the downright enormous capacity of this charger means you only need to do this about once a week. It can easily be done overnight.

Because the PowerCore line aims to deliver maximum functionality, this hefty charger does not weigh itself down with excess utilities like flashlights or car battery jumpers.

Instead, a single status button lights up the LED display, which corresponds to the remaining juice in the PowerCore. A beautiful smudge-resistant matte finish rounds out the exterior of this charming charger.

All in all, a power bank that can offer 20000mAh at only 13 ounces is an achievement in itself.

Anker’s sophisticated design only sweetens the deal. The PowerCore 20100 is no doubt one of the most handsome cost-efficient power banks around.