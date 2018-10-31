10 Best Qi Chargers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Wireless chargers have been around in their current form for about a decade, but only now is the technology finally picking up steam.

Smartphone manufacturers were surprisingly slow to adopt the current Qi wireless standard, especially considering how practical it is. Now that adoption is becoming widespread, wireless charging is soon to be a must-have.

This feature is available on flagship phones from a number of brands. Samsung was among the earliest adopters of wireless charging. It is featured on every Samsung Galaxy phone from the latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus to the S6 Edge.

Apple is the most recent adopter of Qi wireless, featuring it on their latest iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models.

Qi wireless tech is also supported by other phones including (but not limited to) the Sony Xperia XZ2, the LG G6, and the LG V30. Certain older phones can be converted to support wireless charging with a Qi receiver sticker.

You might be thinking, “oh a sticker, right… how does wireless charging work again?” Simply put, it utilizes the inductive property of electromagnetic fields. A transmitter device (the charger) creates a small magnetic field through which electricity can be transferred to a receiver device (a Qi sticker or internal charging coils).

Certain factors like the charger’s conductive coil size or your phone case thickness prevent this technology from performing as efficiently as wired charging, but its benefits greatly outweigh its electrical inefficiency.

It is much faster to simply rest your phone on a charging pad than to actually plug it in. Doing so reduces the wear on your phone’s charging and data port as well. Some chargers even double as a stand, allowing you to view media while you charge.

But not all chargers are made equally. A prudent shopper should consider factors like desk footprint, included accessories, and of course, wireless charging speeds.

Do note that different smartphones support different speeds of Qi wireless, so your phone is the biggest determining factor in finding a wireless charger that’s right for you.

Phones like the Galaxy S9/S9+ support fast charging up to 10W, while phones like the iPhone 8/8+ and iPhone X support a max 7.5W charge speed. Phones like the Sony Xperia XZ2 only support 5W charging.

Know which speed your phone supports before you pick up your own charging pad.

From there, finding the perfect charger for you is simply a matter of finding the right features at the right price. To make things easier, we went hands-on with some of the top-rated wireless chargers on Amazon to determine which one is right for the job.

Read on below to browse our favorite picks.