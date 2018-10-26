10 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

When choosing a saute pan, there’s more to consider than price and brand name. A typical saute pan has a wide, flat bottom and relatively tall sides. Most of these pans tend to be heavier because of their wide base. The average saute pan has a long handle and a lid, although some pans come with a smaller helper handle to make it easier to move the pan around when full. Check out our picks for the best saute pans.
T-fal Saute PanPrice: $16.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior and exterior
- 5-quart capacity
- Aluminum construction
- Some complaints about warping over time
- Bottom is a bit thin
- Not dishwasher-safe
A large 5-quart capacity makes this saute pan an ideal choice for families. It also comes with a lid. A nonstick interior and exterior allows for less stressful cooking and cleaning. You can also cook your favorite meals without using much oil or fat. This T-fal pan features a durable aluminum construction that promotes even heat distribution.
-
Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Saute PanPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay-cool handles
- Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit
- Aluminum-encapsulated base
- A bit heavy
- Food tends to stick
- Cleanup can be tricky
An aluminum-encapsulated base promises even heat distribution and thorough conductivity. This saute pan features a generous 5.5-quart capacity along with a stylish mirror-finish exterior. Other highlights include stay-cool stainless steel handles and cover locks to keep moisture and nutrients from escaping. The pan is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Saute Pan information and reviews here.
-
T-fal Nonstick PanPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat indicator
- Riveted silicone handles
- Oven safe up to 400 degrees
- A few complaints that the bottom warps easily
- Not flat across the bottom
- Several users note that it’s slightly larger than 12 inches
One of the most unique features of this saute pan is its heat indicator, which lets you know when the pan is properly heated for cooking. The pan comes with riveted silicone handles for a more comfortable grip and is ideal for an array of cooking methods. This T-fal is 1.75 inches deep and features a scratch-resistant nonstick interior that is safe to use with metal utensils. The pan is oven safe up to 400 degrees.
-
Cooks Standard Saute PanPros:
Cons:
- Riveted stainless steel handles
- Safe for the dishwasher and induction cooking
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Certain foods can stick to the bottom
- A bit heavy
- Some complain that the surface can stain over time
This covered saute pan features a five-quart capacity, although a slightly smaller four-quart version is also available. The handles are made with stainless steel and are riveted to stay cooler even when the pan heats up. Both the pan and lid are also made of stainless steel. You can use the pan in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher safe and safe for induction cooking.
Find more Cooks Standard Saute Pan information and reviews here.
-
Emeril Lagasse Saute PanPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dishwasher-safe finish
- Tempered glass lid
- Comes in several sizes
- Lid handles can get hot
- Heavy
- Some note there are hotspots
If you’re tired of having to lift off the lid when you’re cooking, you’ll appreciate the tempered glass lid on this saute pan. This five-quart pan is large enough to cook for a family, but smaller sizes are available if you need a smaller capacity. Highlights include a heavy-gauge aluminum construction and nonstick coating. The pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees, while the lid is oven safe up to 350 degrees. The pan is also dishwasher safe.
Find more Emeril Lagasse Saute Pan information and reviews here.
-
All-Clad Saute PanPrice: $247.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Copper center core
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Loop and long handles
- Can take some effort to remove cooked-on grease
- May discolor with high heat
- Cleaning can be tricky
This All-Clad saute pan is equipped with a copper center core for enhanced heat conductivity. Rolled edges prevent drips as you pour. The dishwasher-safe pan comes with a durable 18/10 stainless steel non-stick interior. Included loop and long handles allow for easier transportation and handling, even when the pan is full. The lid holds in moisture and heat for a perfectly cooked meal.
-
Calphalon Classic Nonstick Saute PanPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior
- Hard-anodized aluminum construction
- Stay-cool handles
- May warp over time
- Some wish it could handle higher oven temperatures
- Takes up a lot of space
A nonstick interior promotes easier cooking and cleanup. This saute pan comes with a hard-anodized aluminum construction, giving it an extra element of durability. Other highlights include the fact that it’s oven safe up to 400 degrees and features comfortable stay-cool handles. A 5-quart capacity ensures ample room for cooking larger meals.
Find more Calphalon Classic Nonstick Saute Pan information and reviews here.
-
WearEver Nonstick PanPrice: $32.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft touch silicone handles
- PTFE and PFOA-free
- Safe up to 350 degrees
- Doesn’t have a lid
- Interior can get scratched easily
- Some note that the material isn’t entirely nonstick
Soft touch silicone handles ensure a secure yet comfortable grip, and can handle up to 350 degrees. The eco-friendly saute pan is free from harmful materials such as PTFE, PFOA, and cadmium. It’s also recyclable. A durable aluminum base promotes even heat distribution for more effective cooking. This pan is safe for most cooking methods, except induction.
Find more WearEver Nonstick Pan information and reviews here.
-
Cooks Standard Multi-Ply Saute PanPros:
Cons:
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Dishwasher-safe
- Can be used in temperatures up to 500 degrees
- Some complain that the bottom isn’t flat
- Food can occasionally stick
- Coating tends to wear off over time
If you’re looking for a larger saute pan, this 11-inch 5-quart pan could be just the right option. A durable 18/10 stainless steel construction, along with an aluminum core, helps heat food up faster. The pan is also dishwasher-safe and can be used for induction cooking. You can safely use this saute pan in temperatures up to 500 degrees. Additional highlights include stainless steel riveted handles and a secure stainless steel lid.
Find more Cooks Standard Multi-Ply Saute Pan information and reviews here.
-
T-fal Professional Total Nonstick PanPrice: $28.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat indicator
- Riveted silicone handles
- Safe for use with metal utensils
- A few users note that the bottom isn’t completely flat
- Can get heavy when full
- Coating may begin to flake over time
As with other T-fal pans, this one also comes with a therm-spot heat indicator to let you know when the pan is ready. Other features include riveted silicone handles for a secure and comfortable grip along with a scratch-resistant nonstick interior. The pan is dishwasher-safe. You can use this saute pan for all cooking methods, even induction cooking. It’s also oven-safe up to 400 degrees.
Find more T-fal Professional Total Nonstick Pan information and reviews here.
Nonstick? Are you kidding? Most foodies who cook know it’s hard to deglaze in nonstick pans because those delicious brown bits (fond) don’t STICK!