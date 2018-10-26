10 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

One of the most unique features of this saute pan is its heat indicator, which lets you know when the pan is properly heated for cooking. The pan comes with riveted silicone handles for a more comfortable grip and is ideal for an array of cooking methods. This T-fal is 1.75 inches deep and features a scratch-resistant nonstick interior that is safe to use with metal utensils. The pan is oven safe up to 400 degrees.