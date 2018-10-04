10 Best Stovetop Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Shopping for a stovetop tea kettle can be a daunting task. Stainless steel is a popular choice for its overall durability, aesthetic appeal, and the fact that it’s pretty easy to clean. Glass kettles are also attractive, although they can break easily and should be heated up gradually. You should generally avoid heating a glass kettle directly over an open flame unless you have a metal diffuser or your kettle has been properly treated.

Cast iron kettles are highly durable and stand out for their excellent heat retention. However, they can be quite heavy and prone to rust. Copper kettles stand out for their ability to conduct heat very well and heat up water quickly.

This type of kettle can also tarnish easily. Aluminum kettles are energy-efficient yet lightweight enough for traveling and camping. Aluminum material tends to hold up well against scratches and stains. Ceramic kettles tend to have thicker walls and can maintain water temperature for an extended period of time. They’re also resistant to rust and tend to not form scale deposits.

Aside from price and material, there are other features to consider. Tea kettles with larger lids are typically easier to clean out and dry. The pour spout is another factor. Some kettles have a gooseneck spout for optimal water flow control. This type of kettle is best for manual coffee brewing. Some find that kettles with wider spouts are easier to refill. Another relatively common feature is a heat-resistant handle.

Those who prefer to have a reminder when the water is boiling should shop for a tea kettle with a whistle. If you’re the primary tea or coffee drinker in your household, a smaller kettle should be just fine. However, those who plan on frequently making larger batches of their favorite hot beverage may want to go with a larger kettle.