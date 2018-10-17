11 Best Surround Sound Speakers for Your Home Theater (2018)

Too many home theater enthusiasts are willing to drop top dollar on a brand new television screen for their home theater, only to skimp out on audio immediately after. This is simple blasphemy.

Sound is what allows us to feel every explosion and hear every whisper, which means that if you are using integrated speakers you are missing out on a lot of excitement. In fact, if you want a home theater to draw the envy of your friends, you need to start with the best surround sound system you can find.

There are a number of ways to build respectable home theater audio, but the easiest way to get started is with a “home theater in a box”, which will sometimes come with an audio receiver or a DVD/Blu-Ray player.

At the same time, buying speakers individually will give you much more control over the quality and features of your setup.

Many companies offer modular speaker lines, which allow you to meet somewhere in the middle by starting with a surround sound system, then trading up as you become more invested in the perfect sound.

For either case, your first step is to know what’s out there, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the best surround sound speakers for home entertainment systems. Read on below to browse our picks.