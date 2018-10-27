8 Best Tea Infusers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If you prefer the flavor of loose leaf tea over traditional tea bags, a tea infuser is the way to go. The best tea infusers minimize mess and simplify the tea-making process overall, while providing delicious tea. There are several options, including brewing baskets, ball tea infusers, travel mugs with infusers, and teapots with infusers. The larger the basket or filter, the more space there is for properly brewing tea. Some consumers may prefer ball tea infusers because of their compact design, but their smaller size can translate to a less flavorful cup of tea. If you’re shopping for a teapot with an infuser, look for one with glass that’s thick enough to handle hotter water temperatures.

What Are the Best Tea Infusers Available Right Now?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Teavana Perfectea Maker

    best tea infusers
    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Makes one to two cups
    • Can be used for hot or cold tea
    • Easy to disassemble for cleaning
    Cons:
    • Lid is prone to falling off
    • Some wish it was insulated to avoid rapid heat loss
    • A few mention tea that is too fine may not brew properly

    The Teavana Perfectea Maker has a 16-ounce capacity, which is enough for one larger or two smaller cups, and can be used to brew hot and cold tea. All you need to do is add your favorite loose leaf tea along with hot water. Next, let the tea steep then place the tea maker over your cup. Teavana suggests brewing double strength if you’re making iced tea. A drain mechanism allows the tea to strain into the cup while keeping the leaves in the tea maker for easy disposal. The tea maker can be disassembled for cleaning.

     

    Find more Teavana Perfectea Maker information and reviews here.

  2. Schefs Premium Tea Infuser

    tea infuser
    Price: $8.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Affordable
    • Laser etched holes keep debris out of cup
    • Twist-lock lid
    Cons:
    • Lid latch could be more secure
    • A few mention debris can escape into mug
    • Hanging hook doesn’t fit thicker mugs as well

    The Schefs Premium Tea Infuser is a budget-friendly stainless steel tea infuser designed for making single cups of loose leaf tea. A hallmark feature is its precision laser etched holes, which keep debris from escaping into your tea. This infuser is also equipped with a twist lock lid for added security. You can use it with full leaf loose tea as well as many kinds of herbal teas. It’s even handy for brewing ground coffee. To use, just fill with your desired amount of loose leaves then twist to close the top and allow to steep with hot water.

     

    Find more Schefs Premium Tea Infuser information and reviews here.

  3. Hiware Glass Teapot with Infuser

    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes a stainless steel infuser
    • Heat-resistant borosilicate glass
    • Safe for the microwave and stovetop
    Cons:
    • A bit small
    • Lid only fits the infuser
    • Some wish the glass was thicker

    If you’re looking for a teapot that comes with its own infuser, consider the Hiware glass teapot. The teapot is handcrafted with a durable borosilicate glass. In fact, the glass is strong enough to withstand the microwave and stovetop. You can use it for brewing your favorite loose leaf tea or blooming teas. Hand washing is recommended, but it’s also top rack dishwasher safe.

     

    Find more Hiware Glass Teapot with Infuser information and reviews here.

  4. Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler

    tea infuser
    Price: $34.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for loose leaf tea
    • Durable insulated glass
    • Glass and strainer are free from BPA and lead
    Cons:
    • Bottle can get hot
    • Some mention the packaging is particularly hard to open
    • Relatively small capacity

    The Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler comes with an infuser, and is ideal for making fruit infusions and brewing loose leaf tea. Its versatile design also makes it a practical option for cocoa, flavored water, and organic coffee. This tumbler holds up to 15 ounces of liquid and is constructed with a lightweight glass material. Despite its lighter weight, however, the tumbler has ample insulation to keep your favorite drink hot. Both the glass container and steel strainer are lead and BPA-free.

     

    Find more Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler information and reviews here.

  5. Chefast Tea Infuser Set

    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Includes infusers of different sizes
    • Ideal for making larger quantities
    • Each infuser has a secure locking lid
    Cons:
    • Some debris can get through
    • Lid needs to be precisely lined up to lock into place
    • Metal is a bit thin

    The Chefast Tea Infuser Set is specifically designed for brewing loose leaf tea. Whether you’re making enough tea for a crowd or you simply prefer to have a choice between various sizes, you’ll appreciate that this set includes two single cup infusers along with one large infuser. Each tea infuser has a lightweight chain with a hook and a secure locking lid. They’re also easy to clean.

     

    Find more Chefast Tea Infuser Set information and reviews here.

  6. FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug

    tea infuser mug
    Price: $15.90
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Brews very fine to whole-leaf teas
    • Comes with stainless steel infuser
    • Dishwasher safe
    Cons:
    • Handle is a bit short for larger mugs
    • Can take awhile to clean
    • Some mention dust from fine tea leaves can get through

    The FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug is ideal for brewing finer teas to whole-leaf teas. The stainless steel infuser is outfitted with extra-fine holes for efficient circulation during the tea making process. As an added bonus, its handle lets you control the infusing time. The lid is a combination of stainless steel and silicone. It also works as an infuser holder. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe.

     

    Find more FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug information and reviews here.

  7. Gourmia Glass Tea Pot

    glass teapot
    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for loose tea leaves
    • Double wall glass carafe
    • Airtight lid
    Cons:
    • A bit small
    • Should be washed by hand
    • Several caution it feels quite fragile

    This Gourmia Glass Tea Pot comes with a dedicated filter for loose tea leaves. To use, just add your favorite leaves to the filter then pour in hot water. The double wall glass carafe keeps drinks hot. This tea pot has an airtight lid and a filter screen made of stainless steel. Other features include a glass handle and a wooden grip knob on the lid.

     

    Find more Gourmia Glass Tea Pot information and reviews here.

  8. House Again Tea Infuser

    tea infuser
    Price: $11.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very fine mesh filter
    • Insulated
    • Can fit into most cups and mugs
    Cons:
    • A few mention it’s larger than expected
    • Some wish the top locked into place
    • Silicone border seems flimsy

    An extremely fine mesh makes the House Again Tea Infuser ideal for brewing everything from herbal tea to rooibos to green tea. Other features include an insulated design to help retain heat, along with a thick silicone lid. The silicone case keeps hands and fingers from potentially getting burned. Its standard size allows this tea strainer to fit into most teapots, mugs, and cups.

     

    Find more House Again Tea Infuser information and reviews here.

