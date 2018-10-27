8 Best Tea Infusers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If you prefer the flavor of loose leaf tea over traditional tea bags, a tea infuser is the way to go. The best tea infusers minimize mess and simplify the tea-making process overall, while providing delicious tea. There are several options, including brewing baskets, ball tea infusers, travel mugs with infusers, and teapots with infusers. The larger the basket or filter, the more space there is for properly brewing tea. Some consumers may prefer ball tea infusers because of their compact design, but their smaller size can translate to a less flavorful cup of tea. If you’re shopping for a teapot with an infuser, look for one with glass that’s thick enough to handle hotter water temperatures.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Teavana Perfectea MakerPros:
Cons:
- Makes one to two cups
- Can be used for hot or cold tea
- Easy to disassemble for cleaning
- Lid is prone to falling off
- Some wish it was insulated to avoid rapid heat loss
- A few mention tea that is too fine may not brew properly
The Teavana Perfectea Maker has a 16-ounce capacity, which is enough for one larger or two smaller cups, and can be used to brew hot and cold tea. All you need to do is add your favorite loose leaf tea along with hot water. Next, let the tea steep then place the tea maker over your cup. Teavana suggests brewing double strength if you’re making iced tea. A drain mechanism allows the tea to strain into the cup while keeping the leaves in the tea maker for easy disposal. The tea maker can be disassembled for cleaning.
Find more Teavana Perfectea Maker information and reviews here.
-
Hiware Glass Teapot with InfuserPros:
Cons:
- Includes a stainless steel infuser
- Heat-resistant borosilicate glass
- Safe for the microwave and stovetop
- A bit small
- Lid only fits the infuser
- Some wish the glass was thicker
If you’re looking for a teapot that comes with its own infuser, consider the Hiware glass teapot. The teapot is handcrafted with a durable borosilicate glass. In fact, the glass is strong enough to withstand the microwave and stovetop. You can use it for brewing your favorite loose leaf tea or blooming teas. Hand washing is recommended, but it’s also top rack dishwasher safe.
Find more Hiware Glass Teapot with Infuser information and reviews here.
-
Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea TumblerPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for loose leaf tea
- Durable insulated glass
- Glass and strainer are free from BPA and lead
- Bottle can get hot
- Some mention the packaging is particularly hard to open
- Relatively small capacity
The Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler comes with an infuser, and is ideal for making fruit infusions and brewing loose leaf tea. Its versatile design also makes it a practical option for cocoa, flavored water, and organic coffee. This tumbler holds up to 15 ounces of liquid and is constructed with a lightweight glass material. Despite its lighter weight, however, the tumbler has ample insulation to keep your favorite drink hot. Both the glass container and steel strainer are lead and BPA-free.
Find more Sacred Lotus Love Glass Tea Tumbler information and reviews here.
-
Chefast Tea Infuser SetPros:
Cons:
- Includes infusers of different sizes
- Ideal for making larger quantities
- Each infuser has a secure locking lid
- Some debris can get through
- Lid needs to be precisely lined up to lock into place
- Metal is a bit thin
The Chefast Tea Infuser Set is specifically designed for brewing loose leaf tea. Whether you’re making enough tea for a crowd or you simply prefer to have a choice between various sizes, you’ll appreciate that this set includes two single cup infusers along with one large infuser. Each tea infuser has a lightweight chain with a hook and a secure locking lid. They’re also easy to clean.
Find more Chefast Tea Infuser Set information and reviews here.
-
FORLIFE Brew-in-MugPrice: $15.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brews very fine to whole-leaf teas
- Comes with stainless steel infuser
- Dishwasher safe
- Handle is a bit short for larger mugs
- Can take awhile to clean
- Some mention dust from fine tea leaves can get through
The FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug is ideal for brewing finer teas to whole-leaf teas. The stainless steel infuser is outfitted with extra-fine holes for efficient circulation during the tea making process. As an added bonus, its handle lets you control the infusing time. The lid is a combination of stainless steel and silicone. It also works as an infuser holder. This tea infuser is dishwasher safe.
Find more FORLIFE Brew-in-Mug information and reviews here.
-
Gourmia Glass Tea PotPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for loose tea leaves
- Double wall glass carafe
- Airtight lid
- A bit small
- Should be washed by hand
- Several caution it feels quite fragile
This Gourmia Glass Tea Pot comes with a dedicated filter for loose tea leaves. To use, just add your favorite leaves to the filter then pour in hot water. The double wall glass carafe keeps drinks hot. This tea pot has an airtight lid and a filter screen made of stainless steel. Other features include a glass handle and a wooden grip knob on the lid.
Find more Gourmia Glass Tea Pot information and reviews here.
-
House Again Tea InfuserPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very fine mesh filter
- Insulated
- Can fit into most cups and mugs
- A few mention it’s larger than expected
- Some wish the top locked into place
- Silicone border seems flimsy
An extremely fine mesh makes the House Again Tea Infuser ideal for brewing everything from herbal tea to rooibos to green tea. Other features include an insulated design to help retain heat, along with a thick silicone lid. The silicone case keeps hands and fingers from potentially getting burned. Its standard size allows this tea strainer to fit into most teapots, mugs, and cups.
Find more House Again Tea Infuser information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Electric Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
- 10 Best Stovetop Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook