8 Best Tea Infusers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If you prefer the flavor of loose leaf tea over traditional tea bags, a tea infuser is the way to go. The best tea infusers minimize mess and simplify the tea-making process overall, while providing delicious tea. There are several options, including brewing baskets, ball tea infusers, travel mugs with infusers, and teapots with infusers. The larger the basket or filter, the more space there is for properly brewing tea. Some consumers may prefer ball tea infusers because of their compact design, but their smaller size can translate to a less flavorful cup of tea. If you’re shopping for a teapot with an infuser, look for one with glass that’s thick enough to handle hotter water temperatures.