5 Best USB Charging Hubs: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

With all of the USB-powered devices we have to charge throughout the day, a dedicated USB charging station can be a real life saver. This is especially the case where wall outlets are scarce, like in hotel rooms and living spaces.

Using a USB desktop charger can reduce clutter and make it easier to keep multiple people’s devices charged. Most employ fast charging as well, so there is no loss of charging speed from plugging straight into the wall.

Keep in mind that these desktop chargers do not transfer data, only power, as you would need a USB-powered hub for that function. But if a simple and effective way to charge your portable devices is what you need, then read on below to browse our picks for the best USB charging hub options here.