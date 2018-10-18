10 Best USB Microphones: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The Shure SM57 is one of the most versatile and iconic dynamic microphones in existence, and its fraternal twin, the SM58, is a remake that is specifically tailored for vocals. Aside from the different grille shapes, these two are identical, right down to the recording element used in both models.

The SM57/58 were originally intended for studio use, but then quickly became a hit onstage. Now they are most popular in the home, where countless home enthusiasts are using it for podcasts, voice-over work, and recording vocals. This version of the SM58 ships bundled with a X2U XLR-to-USB adapter, which allows this analog microphone to connect directly to a PC. This effect can also be achieved with a USB mixer if you already own one.

The X2u is a plug and play device that offers flexible conversion of an analog XLR signal into a digital USB signal. This device offers 48 kHz/16-bit sound, with an integrated preamp, microphone gain controls, zero latency monitoring, and a monitor mix control. It’s basically a one track mixer that you can take with you anywhere, and it adds lots more control into a home recording setup.

As for the mic itself, the SM58 is hands down one of the best picks for vocals. Though its frequency range is smaller than other microphones, its frequency response is custom tailored to the human vocal range. This means you will hear a brightened midrange and a moderate amount of bass roll-off. Whether your voice is high or low, the SM58 will pick up its full detailed richness. Beneath this mic’s steel mesh grille is a built-in screen that means you won’t need a pop filter.

This is a dynamic microphone rather than another condenser microphone, which offers some nuanced differences in sound. While overall fidelity remains the same, the dynamic sound is far less sensitive to background noise. And likewise, the sound is a little smoother and less harsh. Both sound great for vocals, and your choice ultimately comes down to personal preference.

An addition to sounding good, the SM58 is also durable, sporting a pneumatic shock-mount system to reduce handling noise when you are holding the mic. And there will be plenty of holding the mic, as you have to have it as close to your mouth as possible for the full sound you want. This can create a challenge out of some uses, but also, feels great on stage, and really helps connect you to the gear.

Feel comfortable, packing, spinning, and fist-pumping with this mic, as the SM58 can handle the roughest nights onstage. These mics are known for lasting lifetimes and are easily repairable due to the fact that every gear expert out there has used one. Sure, it won’t be the first pick for the user who wants a convenient do-it-all microphone, but for those who plan to keep a microphone collection someday, this classic model is absolutely indispensable.