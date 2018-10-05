10 Best Vacuum Food Sealers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

A good vacuum sealer can help to keep your favorite foods fresh for longer periods of time while retaining its natural flavors. These machines are specifically designed to suction out all of the air from the food storage pouch then tightly seal it. With such a tight seal, it is difficult for mold, mildew, or microbes to spoil your food. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may choose to go with a no-frills manual machine or a higher end one that does all the work for you. Here’s a look at some of the best vacuum food sealers currently on the market.
FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing SystemPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple manual operation
- Ideal for short and long-term storage
- Provides air-tight seal
- Short power cord
- Periodically needs to stop to cool down
- Initial learning curve
If you’re in the market for a basic vacuum sealing system to get the job done right, this product is a good bet. It features a sleek and compact design that lets it fit nicely on the countertop, even in smaller spaces. You can use this vacuum sealing system for long-term storage of meats in the freezer or for shorter-term storge of cheese and meats in the fridge. An accessory hose port, which comes with the unit, helps to remove air from the containers and provide an air-tight seal.
Seal-a-Meal FSSMSL0160-000 Vacuum SealerPrice: $27.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for beginners
- Fits a wide range of bags
- Indicator lights
- Doesn’t come with sample bags
- Cover doesn’t lock
- No external vacuum port
Versatility is one of the highlights of this vacuum sealer, as it easily accommodates everything from 8-inch to 11-inch bags, along with quart and gallon heat-seal bags and rolls. This is a basic model that offers a simple and convenient introduction to vacuum sealing machines. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles you’d find on pricier models, customers really like the hands-free indicator light and the handy sealing indicator light. Simply pushing the open/cancel button lifts the lid or cancels the process at any time.
Waring Pro PVS1000 Pistol Vac Professional Vacuum Sealer SystemPrice: $700.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pistol style
- Includes gallon and quart bags
- Seals over 30 bags on one charge
- Takes awhile to recharge
- May fail to charge if battery is too low
- A handful of users notice a decrease in suction power over time
Unlike most vacuum sealing machines, this one features a pistol style. Many consumers agree that this unique shape makes it easier to use — and ensures that it won’t take up much room on the countertop. This hand-held vacuum sealer is easy to operate and comes with 12 one-gallon bags and 12 one-quart bags. You can seal over 30 bags on one charge thanks to a heavy-duty rechargeable NiMH battery. This vacuum sealer system comes with its own charging stand for easier and more convenient storage.
FoodSaver V3240 Vacuum Sealing System with Starter KitPrice: $100.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes starter kit
- Two vacuum speeds
- Moist/dry food settings
- Can be tough to wake from sleep mode
- A bit bulky
- Some users complain that the door occasionally gets stuck
A handy starter kit ensures that you have everything you need, such as a roll and several quart and gallon heat-seal bags. If you’re searching for a no-frills machine, you’ll appreciate this sealer’s manual operation. There are two distinct vacuum speeds to choose from, ensuring that you’ll find the right one for your sealing demands. Another handy feature is separate moist and dry food settings, which promotes optimal sealing. A crush-free seal protects delicate foods when sealing.
Cuisinart VS-100 Vacuum SealerPrice: $96.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extracts air for enhanced flavor and freshness
- Simple operation
- Compact design
- A bit loud
- Doesn’t come with accessories
- Can’t fit a bag roll inside
This vacuum sealer does a great job of keeping foods fresh and ensuring that they last longer in the freezer by extracting air to help seal in flavor and preserve the food’s texture. A simple three-button operation makes sealing any food fast and easy. This machine is also equipped with an easy locking system for added security. An integrated drip tray captures any leaks and makes cleanup a bit faster. This sealer’s compact design takes up a minimal amount of counter space.
VacMaster VP215 Chamber Vacuum SealerPrice: $846.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily handles larger loads
- Double seals bags
- Quiet operation
- Large
- Pricey
- Comes without retort bags
This heavy-duty vacuum sealer comes with a powerful rotary oil pump that effortlessly manages larger loads. While it’s a bit larger than most vacuum sealers, this VacMaster unit is easy to use. A double seal on every bag creates a strong and long-lasting seal that helps to keep your food as fresh and flavorful as possible. Despite its size, this vacuum sealer’s quiet operation makes it optimal for use in a range of settings, from personal use at home to smaller restaurants. As an added bonus, this unit can package liquids and foods that contain a lot of liquid, such as stews, soups, marinades, and fresh meat.
FoodSaver V3835 Vacuum Sealing SystemPrice: $629.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Space-saving design
- Fully automatic
- Comes with roll holder and bag cutter
- Sensor doesn’t always detect when a bag is in the sealer
- Have to freeze liquids before sealing them
- Doesn’t always make a tight seal
Customers with smaller countertops particularly like this unit’s space-saving vertical design. If you like the thought of having the sealer do most of the work, you’ll appreciate its fully automatic operation along with two distinct vacuum speeds. There are separate moist and dry food settings to ensure the best possible sealing. As an added bonus, this sealing system features a handy roll holder and bag cutter. It’s also equipped with a crush-resistant sealing system that helps protect delicate foods when sealing.
Nesco VS-02 Food Vacuum SealerPrice: $52.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Keeps camping supplies dry
- Auto shutoff
- Large
- Needs to cool off after every 3-4 seal
- A bit heavy
This budget-friendly vacuum sealer has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s fully automatic, which means that it takes care of most of the work. A single-touch operation and auto shutoff feature adds to its convenience. There is even a smart features switch that prolongs sealing time for wet items and makes a tighter seal when necessary. Unlike some other models currently on the market, you can also use this one to protect special documents and papers or to keep supplies dry when you’re camping.
Weston 65-0201 Pro-2300 Vacuum SealerPrice: $339.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED lights
- 935 watts
- Manual control enables specific pressure settings
- Sometimes seals a bit early
- Lacks a drip tray
- No manual control when sealing
If you’re in the market for a vacuum sealer with all the bells and whistles, this one is worth a close look. Bright LED lights let you closely monitor each stage of the sealing process. A powerful double piston pump seal bar, combined with an impressive 935 watts of power and a long seal bar, ensures that each food item has a solid and reliable seal each time. While you simply press the start button for most items, a manual control option allows you to set the pressure for softer or more delicate foods.
VacMaster VP112S Chamber Vacuum SealerPrice: $599.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Marinating cycle
- Heavy-duty chamber
- Low-profile design
- Loud operation
- Heavy
- Not easily portable
This redesigned vacuum sealer features a heavy-duty chamber and a durable lid for reliable and consistent performance. Customers particularly like the marinating cycle, which marinates and infuses meats, veggies, and fruit, ensuring a deeper and more rewarding flavor in your favorite dishes. An easy-to-use control panel is another perk. Handy chamber technology lets you vacuum package liquids and foods that have a lot of liquid. Despite its relatively large size, the low-profile design of this vacuum sealer lets it fit nicely onto most countertops.
Vacuum sealers are so convenient, but I’ve always favored canning products as opposed to just sealing them. Canning seems to be more long term if you want it to be. You can either use it right away, or it can keep for years. Thank you for the information though! Its good to look at all the possibilities for food storage and decide which one is best for you and your family.
