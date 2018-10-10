5 Best VR Headsets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The Vive headset is the lovechild of HTC and Valve, and will be the go-to choice for power-gamers who use the Steam gaming platform.

This headset comes with two tracking cameras that you set up around the perimeter of your gaming space to enable room-scale dimensional tracking, and two ski pole-like controllers that can be tracked in addition to the headset.

These numerous accessories make for a somewhat difficult setup, but you are rewarded with a rich 3D environment that he/she can actually walk around in. The controllers have triggers, a track pad that acts like a fusion of a mouse and control stick, and even a grip that can detect squeezes.

The headset is the heaviest one available, and it is wired to a control station with a 5 meter cable, but it is still comfortable and movable. You might feel silly wearing a VR helmet, but you certainly won’t feel encumbered.

What are the HTC Vive’s hardware requirements?

To get started with the Vive, you will need a couple of things, including a fairly robust PC with a modern GPU. The full are spec requirements are as follows:

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon 290 equivalent or greater

CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Video Output: HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2 or newer

USB Port: 1x USB 2.0 or greater port

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64 bit or newer

If you aren’t sure how your machine stacks up, you can run this compatibility checking software on the PC in question.

Once your hardware is in order, you will also need a Steam account, which any gamer should already have, as it is the most popular PC gaming platform out there. It offers access to a huge library of free games, and some unbeatable sales around the holiday times.

Finally, you will need plenty of physical space to play. The Vive requires a minimum space of 5 ft. x 6 ft., and some games require even more. This space will have to be free of obstacles too, which might mean moving a couch or a coffee table.

What games does the HTC Vive offer?

The HTC Vive taps you into Steam VR, an impressive game library that promises to grow as more developers shift their focus towards VR.

There are already many noteworthy releases, one of which being a free tech demo called The Lab which takes place within the Portal universe.

Another exciting game out there is Hover Junkers, a gunfight game that allows you to build your own hovercraft based on the size of your room and then physically man the deck, ducking and dodging through ship-on-ship combat.

What are the HTC Vive’s specs and price?

Under the hood, the Vive offers top graphical performance, setting the bar for future VR headsets to come. It sports a solid 1200×1080 resolution per each of its two AMOLED displays. It comes out with a total resolution of 2400×1080, and a realistic field of view of about 110°.

The headset offers a max refresh rate of 90 Hz, which allows for the smoothest motion and the deepest immersion. While this first-gen product does include a microphone, you must use provide your own headphones to add spatialized audio to the experience.

With an $800 price tag ($200 more than the Rift), the Vive will be a stretch for casual gamers, but for those willing to make the investment, this device is well worth it.

Consider that the Vive comes with two motion controllers and enough sensors for roomscale VR, while its competitor, the Oculus Rift, ships with an Xbox One controller and is saving roomscale capabilities for a future upgrade.

Even with its hefty price tag, the HTC Vive remains to be one of the most worthwhile and exciting gaming experiences you will have for years to come.