7 Best Wireless Earbuds for iPhone: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Sennheiser is one of the top audiophile headphone brands out there, and now with the Momentum 2.0, you have a taste at some of this audio in glorious sounding wireless — if you can afford it.

At $500, these cans make the AirPods’ price tag look laughable, and the same can be said for their audio quality. But as long as you don’t mind the less portable form factor of these plush over-ear headphones, they have a lot of quality features to offer.

The leather earpads are incredibly comfortable, and the headset is lightweight with minimal chance for listener’s fatigue. Unlike with earbuds, the Momentum’s earcups can make your ears awkwardly warm during prolonged listening, so there are still obvious benefits to a smaller pair.

The battery life is about 22 hours, which is phenomenal because that is measured with the Noise Gard (sic) active noise canceling activated.

The noise canceling is not too harsh on this headset. There is no audio hiss, and the feature definitely helps when you want to just focus in on the music. Despite this solid noise canceling, the speakerphone feature of this device has an overly sensitive microphone and easily picks up background sound.

Focusing in on the music reveals a very rich and full sound, playing on a wide frequency spectrum of 16Hz – 22kHz. The audio is clean with tight bass that does not get too boomy or spill into the mid-range sounds.

It is, however, slightly EQ-boosted, which gives the sound just enough warmth at the cost of accuracy to the recording. Otherwise, highs are just right, neither too bright or too flat, and stand out fantastically for lyrical and acoustic music.

Sadly, iOS devices lack aptX support to make higher-bitrate wireless streaming possible, so true hi-fi heads will be wanting to plug these headphones in via their optional 2.5mm mini jack to get the best effect. But there is still something to be said for a pair of headphones that doubles as your at-home listening option.

The Momentum 2.0 is as close to a true OEM (on-ear monitor) as you can get with a wireless connection to your iPhone, so they are our pick for the best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners that identify as audiophiles.