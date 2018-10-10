7 Best Wireless Earbuds for iPhone: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Ever since the release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple has instigated the slow death of the headphone jack.
But while Apple has established their expensive AirPods as the new benchmark for what a headphone should be, they curiously ship out their latest phone with a pair of Lightning headphones instead.
And are they worth it? Most reviews show that aside from their astoundingly straightforward Bluetooth connection, the AirPods are on par with most wireless headphones in terms of audio quality.
If you see yourself getting a new pair of wireless earbuds to go with the iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, 8, or 8 Plus, you can save yourself some money by considering the wide variety of non-Apple wireless headphones out there.
Or you can just drop some bills and go for the best sound possible.
That’s why we’ve put together a list of our picks for the best wireless earbuds for iPhone across all price ranges and features.
Whether you are looking for a solid pair of budget earbuds, a durable sports pair for workouts, or just a plush pair of on-ear cans for hi-fi listening, you can consider this post your primer for all things wireless audio.
-
Best Hi-Fi Wireless Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 2.0Pros:
Cons:
- Wide frequency response and warm sound signature
- Active noise cancelling
- 22 hour battery life
- Very high price tag
- iOS phones cannot utilize aptX support
- Over-ear form factor lacks portability
Sennheiser is one of the top audiophile headphone brands out there, and now with the Momentum 2.0, you have a taste at some of this audio in glorious sounding wireless — if you can afford it.
At $500, these cans make the AirPods’ price tag look laughable, and the same can be said for their audio quality. But as long as you don’t mind the less portable form factor of these plush over-ear headphones, they have a lot of quality features to offer.
The leather earpads are incredibly comfortable, and the headset is lightweight with minimal chance for listener’s fatigue. Unlike with earbuds, the Momentum’s earcups can make your ears awkwardly warm during prolonged listening, so there are still obvious benefits to a smaller pair.
The battery life is about 22 hours, which is phenomenal because that is measured with the Noise Gard (sic) active noise canceling activated.
Click here to watch a video review of these headphones by JimsReviewRoom.
The noise canceling is not too harsh on this headset. There is no audio hiss, and the feature definitely helps when you want to just focus in on the music. Despite this solid noise canceling, the speakerphone feature of this device has an overly sensitive microphone and easily picks up background sound.
Focusing in on the music reveals a very rich and full sound, playing on a wide frequency spectrum of 16Hz – 22kHz. The audio is clean with tight bass that does not get too boomy or spill into the mid-range sounds.
It is, however, slightly EQ-boosted, which gives the sound just enough warmth at the cost of accuracy to the recording. Otherwise, highs are just right, neither too bright or too flat, and stand out fantastically for lyrical and acoustic music.
Sadly, iOS devices lack aptX support to make higher-bitrate wireless streaming possible, so true hi-fi heads will be wanting to plug these headphones in via their optional 2.5mm mini jack to get the best effect. But there is still something to be said for a pair of headphones that doubles as your at-home listening option.
The Momentum 2.0 is as close to a true OEM (on-ear monitor) as you can get with a wireless connection to your iPhone, so they are our pick for the best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners that identify as audiophiles.
Find more Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 information and reviews here.
-
Best Workhorse Wireless Headphones: Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2Pros:
Cons:
- Intuitive control system
- Active noise cancelling
- 24 hour battery life
- Over-ear form factor lacks portability
- Boomy low-end sounds
- High price tag
The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is a truly diverse pair of headphones, offering solid noise cancellation, improved usability features, and an overall great sound in a sturdy over-ear package.
Their versatility is unmatched, as they have an optional 3.5mm cable for wired listening, plus a Bluetooth dongle to connect to older PCs. The only situation that these headphones fall short in is when you want to stow them, as their somewhat bulky design does not fold up for storage.
The BackBeat Pro 2 headphones have one full-size dial for volume on one ear cup and one for tracking on the other. These controls are so intuitive, that even a tech novice could figure them out.
It also offers handy controls like a mute button, play/pause, a dedicated button to answer phone calls, and a built-in feature that pauses when you pull the headphones off your ears.
There is also a button to enable the active noise canceling, which works quite well at blocking out loud environments. Even with this feature active, you can get about 24 hours of playback from one battery charge.
The BackBeat Pro 2 keeps pace in terms of sound too, with 40mm drivers that deliver a clear and rounded sound signature. The mids and highs are accurate, bringing forward vocal subtleties and vivid percussion hits.
The low end is nice and present too but somewhat muddled by a boomy mid-low frequency. It is a small hump in the waveform though, and the low sub otherwise packs a tight thump.
The Bluetooth boasts an incredibly long range as well, not that you’re particularly likely to stray far from your iPhone. Altogether, the BackBeat PRO+ isn’t the best in any one category but offers a well-rounded listening experience that delivers on all fronts.
Find more Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 information and reviews here.
-
Best Wireless Sport Headphones: Jaybird X4 SportPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 hour battery life
- Improved fit from Comply Foam and ear hooks
- IPX7-rated
- Audio quality is limited by size
- Controls can be tricky to reach
- Only minorly improved over the cheaper BlueBuds X
The latest iOS release has brought on an increased focus to the role that Apple phones can play in personal fitness.
Headphones like the Jaybird X4 are the perfect companions for more active iPhone Xs owners, as it offers a tight fit that can’t be jostled out of your ears, plus a durable design that stands up against any workout.
These small and durable earbuds are excellently designed, down to their IPX7-rating for water resistance.
The buds are connected via a tangle-free flat cable with inline controls for Bluetooth pairing power and volume. Because they are on the connecting cable, these controls end up somewhere behind your ear, but while slightly hard to reach, are still very useful.
The X3 has an adaptable fit, allowing you to choose between three sizes of either silicone or Comply Foam ear tips, plus several ear hooks with a new design to help lock in the perfect fit.
These earbuds have an impressive eight-hour battery life and are quickly charged through a sealed Micro USB port.
And although the X4 saw a fair amount of improvement in fit and ergonomics, the sound has remained about the same as the for original BlueBuds X. This is by no means bad news, as the BlueBuds are among the best sounding earbuds out there, with a rich and punchy sound that is clear at any volume.
Because these in-ear headphones are powered by 6mm drivers, they will not beat the presence and volume of an over-ear pair of cans. Still, the X4s remain a contender for one of the best sounding fitness headphones out there.
Bass will be a bit of a weak point, but still does a solid job of driving the sound. Mids and highs are balanced and show no harshness at even the highest volumes.
The X4’s combination of great form factor plus solid sound makes these an easy recommendation for runners, commuters, or any music aficionado who wants wireless music on the go.
Find more Jaybird X3 Sport information and reviews here.
-
Best Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35Price: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic noise cancellation
- Volume-optimized EQ balances sound for different listening levels
- 20 hour battery life
- High price tag
- Over-ear form factor lacks portability
- ANC can block out conversations if left enabled
While Bose faces aggressive competition in the arena of sound quality, its QuietComfort line of headphones is widely considered some of the best noise canceling headphones ever.
These headphones are lighter than the series I model and sport new Alexa support. Overall, both pairs are very comfortable with their synthetic leather bands. They both stay in place without clamping down on your head too hard.
The QC35s fold in to fit in its hard shell case which makes them great for plane and train rides, but because of their size, won’t be the best headphones to wear all day.
You will, however, definitely still take these guys along wherever you need peace and quiet, as its noise cancellation outperforms other brands by a long shot. There is no tweaking on this noise cancellation, just set it and immediately escape to your musical happy place.
The headphones eliminate virtually any background sound, be it the murmur of an office, the rumble of nearby traffic, or construction going on next door. There is no hiss or negative coloration of the audio.
As for the actual audio, the QC35s sound great, with a slight low-mid EQ bump that makes the Bose Signature Sound. The mids drive the sound forward, but the bass has plenty of room for lower extension. You rarely get distortion in the low end.
The highs are crisp as well and will vary in presence because of the headphones’ volume-optimized EQ, which cuts frequencies as you raise the volume to balance your sound. This obviously doesn’t lend well to making a track in Garage Band but works fine for just listening to some music.
The right earcup has integrated controls for volume, play/pause, and tracking, and the headphones contain a battery that offers twenty hours of playtime from a single charge. All around, the Bose QC35s are best wireless earbuds for iPhone users in need of some peace and quiet.
Find more Bose QuietComfort 35 information and reviews here.
-
Best Neckband Wireless Headphones: LG Tone Pro HBS-760 Wireless HeadphonesPrice: $39.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Solid sound for the price
- Easily accessible controls and mic
- Durable and convenient form factor
- Somewhat subdued low-end
- Low maximum volume
- Microphone lacks noise cancellation
For many, the idea of putting any headphones into your pocket triggers PTSD-like memories of tangled cables and broken earbuds. But the all-day listener now has the option to wear a comfortable neckband to keep their headphones handy when you need them.
The Tone Pro HBS-760 is one of the best value headphones that LG has to offer, providing great audio and usability at a great price. The unit is lightweight, and after wearing them a while, you can easily forget they are hanging on your neck.
This form factor provides easy access to controls so you will have no trouble navigating between the power button, dedicated call button, tracking, and volume controls.
The built-in microphone on these headphones is clear and well-positioned, making this a fantastic device for hands-free calling as long as you aren’t in a particularly windy area.
The battery life offers about eleven hours of audio playback or about sixteen hours of talk time.
Click here to watch a video review of these headphones by Lewis Beasley.
If you pick the ear tips that give you the best seal of the three included, you will be quite pleased with the sound on these headphones. The lows, mids, and highs remain in balance across all different genres and listening volumes.
The sound quality does not quite match that of LG’s Tone Infinim, which is a step up in power and price. Compared to other options, the bass of the HBS-760 falls a little short, but it is still a fine sound for what it’s worth.
Likewise, the max volume is a little low, but what these headphones lack in volume, they certainly make up for in clarity.
Unless you have massive cargo pockets or enjoy wearing over-ear headphones around your neck all day, the Tone Pro HBS-760 is a standout headphone option for the one who is always ready to take a call or play a new album on repeat.
Find more LG Tone Pro HBS-760 Wireless Headphones information and reviews here.
-
Best Commuter Wireless Headphones: JBL Reflect Mini Bluetooth In-Ear Sport HeadphonesPrice: $68.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective cable and water-resistant casing
- Clean, balanced sound
- Lightweight and durable
- Battery life could be better
- Somewhat subdued low-end
- Telescoping sound
JBL’s Reflect Mini is a lightweight and low price alternative to more popular sports earbuds like the Jaybird X3s, yet they have lots of the same features.
The Reflect Minis are a well thought out pair of headphones, offering a lightweight casing and a reflective wire that helps improve visibility when you are running at night.
These earbuds are also water and sweat resistant, right down to the three different ear tips they include for a proper fit.
Despite the Reflect Mini’s extra mini 5.8mm drivers, these headphones put out a fairly present sound with a high max volume. Their sound signature is balanced, but still fun to listen to. Highs are crisp, while the mids and low-end are prominent and clear.
The bass is tight, though weaker than larger headphones. It still rounds the sound out without adding any muddiness to the mix.
These headphones have inline volume controls and a built-in mic for answering phone calls. Their battery life is eight hours, which is decent but could be better.
For their price, though, these easily compete with higher-end sports headphones and stand out as a great budget pick for any active user.
Find more JBL Reflect Mini Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones information and reviews here.
-
Best Studio Wireless Headphones: AKG Y500 On-Ear HeadphonesPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Balanced studio sound
- Plush, comfortable earcups
- High max volume
- No track skipping on media controls
- Battery life could be better
- Over-ear form factor lacks portability
Though real studio engineers have an irrational disdain for digital equipment, that doesn’t stop companies like AKG from striving for that same transparent audio quality.
The AKG Y500 On-Ear Headphones headphones aren’t particularly lightweight, though they do fold in to minimize their bulk while stored.
These headphones are rounded out with a solid eight hours of battery life, but all things considered, could be better.
They have functional controls for play/pause, answering calls, and volume, but sadly do not have a way to skip tracks or invoke Siri.
This is not a big issue though, as the main focus of these headphones is their sound. And to that point, the Y500s sound fantastic.
These headphones sound very open, with a vivid soundstage. The highs have plenty of room to breath atop the wide mids, and the bass rounds out the sound without overpowering it. The comfortable earcups isolate the audio from outside sound.
With respect to the technical limitations of wireless streaming, the sound on the AKGs is about as good as wireless audio gets. If you are looking for a highly accurate option for portable listening, this is a great option.
Find more AKG Y500 information and reviews here.
So I tried the top Bose quiet comfort 35 and beats studio wireless and the Bose are more comfortable but they are NOT noise canceling they don’t get very loud the calls are not great either So Beats is better JMO So on my way to make the exchange and go back to Beats they are both same price around 380.
AKG is good but a little too expensive..