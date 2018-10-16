10 Best Wireless Soundbars for Your Home Theater (2018)

The Sonos Playbar is pricey but sought after soundbar, which serves as both a full-range soundbar and a wireless speaker without the help of a sub or satellite speakers.

Yes, the Playbar is just one piece of Sonos’ high-end 5.1 Home Theater System, but the incredible frequency response of the Playbar itself makes it well worth picking up as a standalone speaker.

Using Play-Fi technology, the Playbar can double as a wireless speaker that streams audio content.

Play-Fi involves streaming high-quality audio over wireless internet, which could be an issue for some users with low-quality networking equipment.

However, the speaker also has two ethernet ports which can now be used without the Sonos Bridge, making wired connections an easy alternative.

Play-Fi is controlled via the Sonos app, which supports almost every streaming service, from Spotify, to Pandora, to Rdio.

Setting up the Playbar is simple. All you need is to plug in the power cable and send an optic cable to your TV and you are all set.

Because the Playbar only hooks into the TV via a lone HDMI-optical port, though, you are reliant on your TV set’s ability to throughput 5.1 Dolby Digital.

This should not be an issue, as most modern TVs do support 5.1 throughput but this may cause compatibility issues with older TV sets.

Once you hear the Playbar in person, you will understand just how easily this lone soundbar competes with subwoofer setups.

Usually, the size of a soundbar’s speakers is the main limit on its frequency range. Sonos remedies this by packing nine amplified speakers — six midrange and three tweeters — under the hood of this compact soundbar.

These speakers are also articulated for powerful stereo sound. The surround sound effect is great and digitally places the slightest footfall to the deepest booming explosion.

Features like Night Node can equalize the sound by compressing the dynamic range to emphasize whispered dialog and subtle surround effects without the loud parts of the movie being overpowering.

Speech Enhancement brings the dialog forward in the mix so you can make out what characters are saying, even when there are other distractions.

The soundbar is also capable of digitally simulating surround sound on DTS-encoded soundtracks.

The compact sub and powerful satellite speakers that round out the experience aren’t to be trifled with either, but given the hefty cost of Sonos equipment, starting with the soundbar and then upgrading is a solid compromise.