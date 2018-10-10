9 Best Bluetooth Controllers: The Ultimate List (2018)

Mobile gaming on both Android and iOS phones has become a rather serious affair.

If you stick with the app store’s regular selection of shooters, RPGs, puzzle games, and platformers, you’ve probably been able to get by with just your phone’s touchscreen.

However, as more high-quality console emulators and VR platforms like the Samsung Gear VR and the Google Daydream emerge, more mobile games require some sort of controller.

Controllers aren’t just important for performance either. In fact, a recent study published in the Journal of Ergonomics suggests that video game controllers are far healthier to use than traditional input devices like remote controls and touchscreens.

In other words, we should be using video game controllers for even more than gaming.

That’s why we’ve taken on the task of rounding up the best wireless Bluetooth controllers for mobile gaming, with a particular focus on Android compatibility.

Many of these controllers are compatible with PC and iOS as well, allowing you to use them for an even wider selection of games.

But other key differences emerge in the way of portability, button layout, and price.

So take a moment to figure out what you’re looking for a controller, then read on to see our favorite picks.