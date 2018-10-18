5 Best Car Cell Phone Boosters: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Though using your phone while driving has been under extra scrutiny lately, many of us have jobs that require on-call availability, and driving with a Bluetooth headset is legal in most states.
In any case, this can make driving through dead zones more stressful than it needs to be. That’s where a cell phone signal booster comes in handy. These personal cell signal repeaters are not cheap but are a worthwhile purchase for regular commuters considering that they can be a lifesaver in a breakdown.
The top mobile signal boosters are powerful enough to boost signal for a full RV but are compact enough to fit into a regular sedan. And if you have this same problem at home, you can also browse our best cell phone signal boosters for home.
Note that since this signal occupies federally-controlled broadcast space, the FCC technically requires you to register any signal boosting devices with your wireless provider. It is also a good idea to speak with a rep from your service provider to make sure that a signal booster will benefit you on your regular routes.
However, if you plan to do cross-country traveling, it is almost guaranteed that a car cell phone booster will come in handy, especially on less robust cellular networks.
-
weBoost Drive 4G-M Cell Phone Booster KitPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports up to 4 users
- Improves phone battery life
- Compact and durable components
- Outdoor antenna hard to position and does not stick to aluminum
- High price tag
- Internal wires are cumbersome
A top name in cellular signal boosters, weBoost offers a variety of phone boosters to suit any need. This model provides 4G, 3G, and voice/messaging boosting throughout your vehicle cab via an exterior magnetic mini-antenna.
This mini-antenna connects to a slim-profile interior antenna that is easily tucked under a seat or mounted on a dashboard with the included velcro patch.
The small external antenna holds firm in the roughest of conditions, though it can be a hassle to position since it must be kept distant from other antennas and windows.
Once it is all hooked up, the weBoost Drive works like a charm and nets you an average of two additional bars wherever there is a signal to amplify.
Because the device can only amplify distant signals (not make its own), you do have to have some minimal signal present, but where it is able to do so you have the benefit of improved coverage and longer battery life on your phone, as it doesn’t idly drain its battery trying to pick up a weak signal.
This booster does come in a 4G cradle antenna version, as well as the more powerful weBoost Drive 4G-X which delivers a stronger signal boost at a slightly higher price.
Find more weBoost Drive 4G-M Cell Phone Booster Kit information and reviews here.
-
SureCall Fusion2Go Booster KitPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amplifies cellular signals by 50dB
- Improves phone battery life
- Multi-user support
- Lacking USB charge out
- Weak internal antenna
- High price tag
The Fusion2Go Booster Kit is SureCall’s most powerful mobile signal booster for cars, amplifying existant voice, text and 4G LTE data signals by 50dB.
As with any signal booster, there does have to be some signal to start with, but the Fusion2Go’s automatic gain control allows them to be boosted up to appropriate levels to reach your whole vehicle cabin.
This antenna can boost call signal strength for multiple passengers, though the one closest to the internal velcro antenna will get the best signal quality. If you are calling from the back seat, you may be out of luck.
Installing this kit doesn’t take long, though you will have to find a smart place to mount the outdoor magnetic antenna, as it does have to be magnetically mounted outside of the car.
The Fusion2Go is definitely a solid option if your setup demands multi-user support, but with a high price tag, its far from the best value around. Still, if you must have top of the line gear, this certainly qualifies.
Find more SureCall Fusion2Go Booster Kit information and reviews here.
-
SmoothTalker Mobile Z1Price: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amplifies cellular signals by 50dB
- Supports multiple users
- 2-year warranty
- Only available through manufacturer
- Bulky and unneeded patch antenna clamp
- Only support 4G LTE from Sprint
While SmoothTalker’s Mobile Z1 signal booster is an older and harder to find product, it is a fantastic option for increasing reception in your car thanks to its incredible 50dB signal amplifier.
The unit’s sleek and sophisticated aluminum casing is heavy duty. Its 3-inch magnetic antenna is both durable and low profile. The one exception, however, is that its patch antenna features a bulky clamp for no reason, but this is easy enough to tuck away with the included mounting brackets.
These awkward issues aside, the device performs brilliantly and features active gain and dynamic oscillation control that prevent the two antennas from interfering with one another.
SmoothTalker even offers larger antennas to swap out, including the Mobile X1 model with a 14-inch antenna for commercial needs.
Their products are also backed by a 2-year warranty (3 years on pricier models), making them great for truckers, delivery drivers, and other workers who will be using a car cell phone booster every day.
-
Phonetone 4G Mobile Repeater Vehicle KitPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amplifies cellular signals by 45dB
- Slim-profile internal antenna
- Supports multiple users
- Comes with more cable length than it needs to
- 4G band only
- Limited mounting support
Phonetone's 4G signal booster is remarkably cheaper than other options, which may make some wary of its quality. This budget antenna isn't perfect but it offers solid signal amplification for 4G LTE wireless.
Installation is fairly straightforward and once you have all the components mounted, then you can set the device to dynamically adjust its signal gain based on the surrounding wireless networks' strength.
The internal flat antenna can be adhered to anywhere on your dashboard. You will have a harder time tucking away the amplifier itself, which is of considerable size like other models. It requires some cable management within your cab, but it should be easy enough to figure it out.
The external antenna is also adhesive-mounted so you will have to employ some creativity to get it outside of your car while keeping it wired into the amplifier. It will likely have to go through a window unless you basically take a door panel apart.
That said, this model still supports multiple concurrent users and gives you a great bang for your buck, so there is not much more to ask from Phonetone at this value price.
Find more Phonetone 4G Mobile Repeater Vehicle Kit information and reviews here.
-
SolidRF MobileForce Cell Phone BoosterPrice: $291.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with all 4G/3G/2G networks
- Improves phone battery life
- Amplifies cellular signals by 70dB
- Lacking USB charge out
- Weak internal antenna
- Bulky
The MobileForce Cell Phone Booster is SolidRF’s mobile solution to spotty signals on the backcountry roads.
This compact device installs into your car cabin easily and hooks into your car’s accessory power slot to power up its amplifier unit and boost incoming network signals.
SolidRF claims that their device can boost signals by up to 70dB, near the maximum level allowed by the FCC. Realistically, most users see a boost of about 20 to 30dB, which is still enough to make a difference.
The automatic gain control ensures that the unit is working optimally at all times, even though the internal antenna might not always reach the very back of your car cabin.
Even if you get just a small boost though, your phone will benefit greatly, as the battery saved from not constantly searching for a signal can give you up to two additional hours of talk-time.
Just get the external magnetic antenna set up, mount the interior antenna on the dashboard, and you will be all set to take your calls to new places.
Find more SolidRF MobileForce Cell Phone Booster information and reviews here.
11 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)
I dont understand alot but going camping looking for a best cell phone signal booster. one capacity is ok. want to hook up to tv to watch tv
Myqaood