5 Best Car Cell Phone Boosters: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Though using your phone while driving has been under extra scrutiny lately, many of us have jobs that require on-call availability, and driving with a Bluetooth headset is legal in most states.

In any case, this can make driving through dead zones more stressful than it needs to be. That’s where a cell phone signal booster comes in handy. These personal cell signal repeaters are not cheap but are a worthwhile purchase for regular commuters considering that they can be a lifesaver in a breakdown.

The top mobile signal boosters are powerful enough to boost signal for a full RV but are compact enough to fit into a regular sedan. And if you have this same problem at home, you can also browse our best cell phone signal boosters for home.

Note that since this signal occupies federally-controlled broadcast space, the FCC technically requires you to register any signal boosting devices with your wireless provider. It is also a good idea to speak with a rep from your service provider to make sure that a signal booster will benefit you on your regular routes.

However, if you plan to do cross-country traveling, it is almost guaranteed that a car cell phone booster will come in handy, especially on less robust cellular networks.