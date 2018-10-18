11 Best Cell Signal Boosters for Home: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you live in a remote area or have a metal roof, you probably have issues receiving cellular service indoors.

This is a common issue across the United States, yet it is an easy one to solve once you understand the variables that determine your cellular signal strength.

Your indoor signal strength is determined by your home’s building material, surrounding topography, and proximity to a cell tower.

This means that the only way to improve your voice and data services is to change one of these factors.

Standing in the corner of your house that is closest to a cell tower is a start. The next logical step is to install a home cell phone signal repeater in this corner of the house.

Your typical cell signal booster is mounted to a roof or window like a satellite TV dish, and use powerful antennas to amplify your cell signal.

It basically acts as your home’s personal cell tower.

Note that repeater devices technically occupy federally-controlled broadcast space, so the FCC requires you to register any signal booster devices with your wireless provider.

It is also a good idea to speak with a rep from your service provider to make sure that a signal booster will benefit you based on your location.

If it does, then this is the best way to stop getting surprise voicemails and finding texts stuck in your outbox.

Check out the best cell signal booster options below, and say goodbye to missed calls at home.