11 Best Cheap iPhone X Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The iPhone X is the first major upgrade to Apple’s flagship smartphone line in years.

It touts so many major hardware upgrades that Apple is calling it the future of smartphones.

Of course, if you’ve seen Samsung’s Galaxy S8, then what Apple brings to the table isn’t all that groundbreaking. Nonetheless, we’re stoked to see an iPhone with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display.

Also exciting is the powerful dual rear camera array, the improved A11 processor chip, and the new 3D face scanning technology.

Less exciting is the massive price tag: $999. Still, a phone this beautiful and full of new functions is arguably worth it.

But that doesn’t promise you much leftover for a proper phone case.

Nevertheless, a quality protective case is a crucial investment to keep your iPhone X safe from scratches and drops. And these cases don’t need to cost a lot to do that.

To prove that point, we’ve rounded up our favorite cheap iPhone X cases online. Read on below to browse our picks.