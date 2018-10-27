5 Best Bike CO2 Tire Inflators: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

This CO2 inflator stands out for its simple one-handed operation and quick tire inflation. An innovative valve system makes the inflator compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. You don’t need to swap valve heads, either.

CO2 release is regulated, giving you full control over how much air you put in your tires. Additionally, a threaded connection provides a tight seal and helps eliminate leaks. Machined aluminum alloy construction ensures that the inflator is designed to last. The inflator head is designed for use with 12, 16, 20, and 25-gram cartridges. It’s also easily visible thanks to its red foam rubber sleeve, and its compact size makes it easy to store in a saddle bag or pocket.