5 Best Bike CO2 Tire Inflators: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

You don’t have to be a serious cyclist to invest in a CO2 inflator. This small and lightweight tool can help pump up a flat tire and save you from a long walk home. Advantages of a CO2 inflator include the minimal amount of effort it takes to use one and the fact that the air is released quickly so that you don’t waste precious time on the side of the road. It’s also easy on the wallet.
Pro Bike Tool CO2 InflatorPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with Presta and Schrader valves
- Regulated CO2 release
- Durable aluminum alloy construction
- Some find the foam insulation a bit thin
- Doesn’t include cartridges
- A few find the inflator valve tricky to open
This CO2 inflator stands out for its simple one-handed operation and quick tire inflation. An innovative valve system makes the inflator compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. You don’t need to swap valve heads, either.
CO2 release is regulated, giving you full control over how much air you put in your tires. Additionally, a threaded connection provides a tight seal and helps eliminate leaks. Machined aluminum alloy construction ensures that the inflator is designed to last. The inflator head is designed for use with 12, 16, 20, and 25-gram cartridges. It’s also easily visible thanks to its red foam rubber sleeve, and its compact size makes it easy to store in a saddle bag or pocket.
Find more Pro Bike Tool CO2 Inflator information and reviews here.
Genuine Innovations Air Chuck CO2 Inflator
Cons:
- Includes two threaded cartridges
- Durable metal alloy construction
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- Some cyclists wish the grip was better
- Can be tricky to use on longer stems
- Lacks a cartridge sleeve
You can use this CO2 inflator on Presta and Schrader valves. It also features a lightweight metal alloy construction and a compact design so that you can stick in your pocket without feeling weighed down. Cyclists will also appreciate the push-to-inflate technology that allows controlled inflation and one-handed operation. The inflator comes with 16 and 20-gram threaded cartridges.
Find more Genuine Innovations Air Chuck CO2 Inflator information and reviews here.
Vibrelli Performance CO2 Inflator
Cons:
- Insulated cartridge sleeve and thumb guard
- Lightweight and durable aluminum alloy construction
- Includes glueless puncture kit
- Questionable longterm durability of the plastic components
- Release knob can be tricky to operate with cold fingers
- Can be tough to get the sleeve fully onto the cartridge
If you want to be completely prepared when you get a flat on your ride, consider the Vibrelli Performance CO2 Inflator and Puncture Kit. The glueless kit allows you to patch up your tire and get back on the road after it’s inflated.
The CO2 inflator features a lightweight precision machined aluminum alloy construction along with a valve that lets you control the airflow. An insulated cartridge sleeve and thumb guard protects hands against cold burns that can occur when using a CO2 inflator. This inflator fits all threaded cartridges and is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves. It’s also corrosion resistant and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Find more Vibrelli Performance CO2 Inflator information and reviews here.
Lezyne Control Drive CO2
Cons:
- Works with threaded CO2 cartridges
- Neoprene sleeve keeps hands from gettting cold when using the inflator
- Compatible with Presta and Schrader valves
- A bit pricey
- Best when used with two hands
- Some find it hard to prevent CO2 from leaking out after using the inflator
Brass internals and a machined aluminum dispenser make this CO2 inflator a durable choice for your road or trail rides. It works with Presta and Shcrader valves and features a control knob that’s easy to twist and control. A neoprene sleeve keeps hands from getting cold. The inflator is compatible with threaded CO2 cartidges. An oversized control drive means you don’t need to remove your glove for operation.
Find more Lezyne Control Drive CO2 information and reviews here.
Portland Design Works Shiny Object CO2 Inflator
Cons:
- Includes 16-gram CO2 cartridge
- Stitched leather sleeve protects hands and minimizes noise
- Works with Presta and Schrader valves
- Valve needs to be fully closed before inserting into cartridge to prevent leaks
- Metal nozzle gets very cold during use
- Doesn’t come with instructions
A 16-gram CO2 cartridge is included along with a stitched leather sleeve to protect hands and minimize noise during rides. This inflator works with Presta and Schrader valves and is compatible with threaded CO2 cartridges. A control knob allows you to regulate air flow for precise results. Other highlights include a durable alloy construction and a lifetime warranty.
Find more Portland Design Works Shiny Object CO2 Inflator information and reviews here.
