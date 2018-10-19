9 Best College Laptop Deals for a Student’s Budget (2018)

Lenovo’s flagship Yoga line of laptops sets the bar for 2-in-1 convertible laptops by offering efficient performance in a highly compact form factor. This model has a beautiful 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200×1800) LED touchscreen, yet its thickness when closed is one half-inch, and its total weight is 2.7 pounds. This laptop can easily fit into a backpack or book bag, making it a fantastic classroom companion.

For added functionality, the Yoga 3 doubles as a tablet thanks to its high-quality hinge. In tablet form, the touch screen is your primary interface, though you can pull up a touchscreen keyboard, or even use speech recognition software if you own any.

The Yoga 3 is also a lot more maneuverable in tablet mode, and can easily be held, handed, and hefted. As to whether or not you will benefit from a 2-in-1 tablet, it depends on how you plan to use it, as it only seems to truly flourish with apps that are touchscreen-optimized. If you don’t anticipate needing that kind of flexibility, a traditional clamshell laptop will offer more bang for your buck.

In all fairness though, the Yoga 3 is a great value as well, because the philosophy of its tablet-style design carries through to its specs, which feature the most compact modern components available. For instance, the 1.2 GHz Intel Core M-5Y71 processor comes from Intel’s “Mobile” line of processors, which sacrifices the clock speed of their i-series processors for a slim and fanless form. M processors are also fantastically power efficient, which allows the Yoga 3 to get up to 9 hours of on-time from its 4-cell battery.

The internal storage on this laptop is a modest 256 GB SSD (solid state drive). While it has a lower capacity than a traditional HDD, it also has a much smaller footprint and can access data much faster than a spinning disk hard drive.

This is most noticeable on bootup, which the Yoga 3 can blaze through in well under 10 seconds. SSDs are also more resistant to drops and bumps, so they make it plenty worth having to explore cloud storage or an external HDD for your extra files.

The included 8 GB of DDR3 SDRAM is enough for an average multitasking load, but the Intel integrated graphics chip will not be able to keep up once you add graphically intensive software like games or CAD to the mix.

A GPU is among the numerous things that Lenovo omitted from the Yoga, which also includes the optical drive, LAN ports, and number pad. But this is typical with tablet-style devices, and USB peripherals are a cheap and easy solution.

This laptop’s standard connections include one micro HDMI port, two USB 3.0, and one USB 2.0, helping the Yoga 3 keep things simple and compact. The keyboard is backlit, but the keys are somewhat shallow, which can be a deterrent for avid typists.

The Yoga 3 is a top choice for those who need portability, but a laptop this sleek has some obvious tradeoffs, especially where high performance is needed. All things considered, it is one of the best-designed laptops on the market and comes in plenty of different models to accommodate all levels of system requirements.