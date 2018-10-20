10 Best Compression Leggings & Tights for Women (2018)

The best compression leggings for women are versatile and can assist in recovery as well as the demands of impact training and competition. Tights with graduated compression help promote blood flow, which can reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. Most also support the major muscles, and some even provide core support for added stability. You also don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the benefits of compression tights.
Best Value: Reebok Performance Compression Pants
Pros:
Cons:
- Versatile tights that work well for yoga, running, etc.
- Available in several colors and sizes
- Reduced chafing and slipping
- A few mention the waistband can slide down when running
- Some say the tights run big
- Key pocket is a bit small
If you’re looking for an overall value, check out these Reebok compression leggings. For starters, they’re versatile and will work for everything from yoga to running to workouts at the gym. The compression is supportive without being restrictive, and is enough to increase blood flow and circulation so that you don’t experience as much muscle fatigue during workouts.
The material is lightweight and wicks moisture from the skin to keep you comfortable, even on warm days. As an added bonus, the leggings stay securely in place without sliding down as you exercise. Available color options range from solid colors to fun prints, ensuring that you’ll find a pair of tights to match your wardrobe.
Find more Reebok Performance Compression Pants information and reviews here.
Best Full-Leg Compression Leggings: SKINS A400
Pros:
Cons:
- Designed to reduce lactic acid
- 50+ UV protection
- Moisture management
- Low waistband
- Some wish there was more leg compression
- See-through rear panels
The SKINS A400 compression tight is designed for active women who want to reduce next-day muscle strain. These tights are specifically made for reducing lactic acid in the muscles by using dynamic gradient compression. The result is an increase in natural performance and reduction in post-workout fatigue as more oxygen is delivered to the muscles.
Subtle reflective graphics make you more visible to others on the road or trails. Moisture management keeps the skin breathing to help regulate your body temperature. The fabric features a 50+ UV protection. Other highlights include an A-seam designed to eliminate chafing along with warp knit fabric for controlled compression.
Find more SKINS A400 information and reviews here.
Best Compression Leggings for Targeted Joint Support: CW-X Stabilyx
Pros:
Cons:
- Provides targeted support in knees and core
- Women-specific anatomy
- UVA/UVB protection
- Some found the reflective material can wash off
- A bit thick for warmer temperatures
- Shorter women may find that the knee support doesn’t hit where it should
If you’re looking for overall support in the knees, hips, and core, these tights are a solid choice. Because they provide targeted support to the knees and core, these tights are best suited for running and other activities that require knee support. Patented bands help hold the ligaments and muscles together for a more stable knee joint.
The anatomy is also designed specifically for women. Both the key pocket and waistband are double-reinforced with a flat drawcord. The body material features a four-way stretch and keeps moisture away from the body to help regulate body temperature. It also offers UPF 50+ UVA/UVB protection and offers a flat seam construction.
Find more CW-X Women’s Stabilyx Tights information and reviews here.
Best Compression Tights for Warmer Temperatures: Nike Power Legendary Training Capri
Pros:
Cons:
- Brushed knit material
- Anti-odor technology
- Flatlock seams
- Small ankle openings
- Material pills easily
- Could use more lining for cold weather
As the weather gets warmer, you’ll want the best compression tights for equal parts temperature regulation and compression. Color options range from solid black to colorful prints, ensuring that you’ll find tights to match your wardrobe. These capris have a tight yet supportive fit, along with a mid-rise waistband that keeps the tights from sliding down. They’re also constructed with moisture-wicking material to help keep your skin dry and comfortable as you exercise.
Find more Nike Power Legendary Training Capri information and reviews here.
Best Compression Leggings for Visibility: 2XU Mid-Rise Reflect
Pros:
Cons:
- 360 degree reflective detailing
- Targeted compression support
- Comfortable, wide waistband
- Not ideal for colder temperatures
- Waistband may be a bit too high for some
- Pricey
The reflective elements on these tights make you more visible to cars and others on the road in low light. These tights feature 360-degree reflective detailing around the calves for added safety. They also offer specific compression support for glutes, quads, adductors, hamstrings and calves. Other features include flatlock seams to minimize chafing and a wide waistband that includes storage for keys, phones and other small items. A 12-month warranty is included for peace of mind. These tights are machine washable but should be hung to dry.
Find more 2XU Mid-Rise Reflect Compression Tights information and reviews here.
Best Compression Leggings for Budget Shoppers: CompressionZ
Pros:
Cons:
- Ideal for yoga, running and gym workouts
- Moisture-wicking material
- Can help reduce muscle soreness and pain
- Tight leg seams
- Top waist band can dig into skin
- Some wish there was more compression
These affordable full-length compression pants are suitable for running, yoga, workouts at the gym, and your other favorite activities. The material features a four-way stretch for increased comfort and reduced fatigue. It’s also moisture-wicking to help keep your skin dry and minimize odor-causing bacteria.
Managing excess moisture also helps to cut down on irritation, chafing, and excessive wetness. These compression tights help maintain your energy levels by minimizing excessive muscle motion. They can also reduce pain during and after a workout in addition to sore and stiff muscles. Instead of targeted support in a specific area, you’ll benefit from full leg support.
Find more CompressionZ Compression Leggings information and reviews here.
Best Compression Tights for Cross Training: Zensah XT
Pros:
Cons:
- Specifically designed for female runners
- Includes reflective details
- Features compression from hip to ankle
- Several caution the cut is quite low
- Taller consumers may find them a bit too short
- Some say the waist slides down during activity
These lightweight compression tights are specifically designed to suit female runners, but their targeted muscle support makes these compression leggings just as suitable for cross-training and other activities. Features include multi-way stretch for uncompromised mobility when running, along with reflective details for added safety, especially during runs later in the evening and early in the morning. The fast-drying material wicks away moisture to keep skin feeling cool and comfortable. These tights have compression from the hip to ankle for maximum recovery.
Find more Zensah XT Compression Tights information and reviews here.
Best for Endurance Workouts: CW-X Endurance Generator Tights
Pros:
Cons:
- Flat seam construction
- Abdominal support panel
- Designed for endurance sports
- Pricey
- Can be tough to find the right size for those who are in-between
- See-through material
Your favorite endurance activities require compression tights that can keep up with tough demands. These CW-X tights feature maximum shock absorption and stability for gentle yet continuous support. An abdominal support panel provides extra stability to your lower abdominal muscles along with back and hips to keep your entire core protected.
The combination nylon and Lycra material offers targeted support for the knees along with core joints and muscles. A flat seam construction eliminates abrasion and helps to reduce irritation and chafing. The moisture-wicking material keeps your skin dry and comfortable and features UV protection.
Find more CW-X Endurance Generator Tights information and reviews here.
Best for Faster Recovery: SKINS DNAmic Compression Tights
Pros:
Cons:
- Dynamic gradient compression
- Designed to wrap and support key muscle groups
- Unique sizing system ensures a proper fit
- May need to size down for more compression
- Doesn’t have a storage pocket
- Some wish the waistband was higher
Dynamic gradient compression increases oxygen delivery to your muscles during a workout. This often results in reduced lactic acid build-up and a quicker recovery. A distinct sizing system ensures that you’ll find the most appropriate fit for your body. High-quality warp-knit material is combined with a spandex mix to promote elasticity and controlled compression.
These tights are specifically designed to wrap and support your body’s key muscle groups to help minimize vibration along with soreness and soft tissue damage that can occur after a workout. The material offers 50+ UV protection and is moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable.
Find more SKINS DNAmic Compression Tights information and reviews here.
Best for Multi-Sport Athletes: 2XU Mid-Rise Compression Tights
Pros:
Cons:
- Wide and comfortable waistband
- Ideal for low and high impact training
- Graduated compression
- Waistband can be a bit low for taller women
- Uncomfortable tag
- Some note the material is see-through
If your idea of the best compression tights and leggings for women are those that stand out for their comfortable fit, these 2XU leggins are worth a look. One hallmark feature of these compression tights is their new waistband, which is comfortable and wide. You can also expect plenty of core support during your workout and during your post-workout recovery. The waistband also helps to enhance technique and stability, and works just as well for low and high impact training sessions.
Graduated compression helps to increase blood flow, which in turn helps to boost recovery and keeps muscles from getting as stiff and sore after a workout. Flatlock seams minimize chafing and discomfort. High filament yarns wick moisture from the skin for a dry and comfortable workout.
Find more 2XU Mid-Rise Compression Tights information and reviews here.
Great review! I’m glad to see Zensah Recovery tights on this list. I notice that I recover better and quicker when I wear them for several hours after my long runs. They are snug but not constructive. I also like to wear them as a base layer on super cold days. They can be difficult to put on the first time but once you get that down it gets easier.
I owned a pair of each of this tights and I find this reviews to be very accurate, there should be instructions on the labels to be handwashed only; not machine washed in the “hand wash” cycle but truly handwashed and hang dried, I found that by doing so, mine have lasted twice as long, kept the compression and the logo decorations and reflective logos stayed in without peeling
I do mine at 30°c, no spin cycle and they seem to last.
If you’re interested check my 12 months tried and tested review of my Skins A400 tights to see how they held-up.