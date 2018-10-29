11 Best Cute iPhone X Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The iPhone X is the first major upgrade to the standard iPhone design in years. As such, it’s one of the hottest phones to have right now.

That’s for good reason too, as the phone offers powerful new hardware under the hood. This includes improvements in photography and processing power, plus new additions like 3D face scanning technology.

But an equal amount of people will be interested in the aesthetic changes the iPhone X offers. Taking a cue from Samsung, Apple’s removed the home button from their front screen to make way for a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display.

In short, the iPhone X looks great and performs exceptionally. All you need to complete the picture is a cute case to give your phone a unique look and protect it from drops and scratches.

So we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best cute iPhone X cases to absorb shock and scratch while still looking good. Read on below to browse our picks.