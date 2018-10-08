3 Best Fast RC Cars for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Zzzzooooooooommmmmmm … if that’s the sound you like to hear, then you are going to want the fastest RC cars available. I’ve got a need for speed too, and it’s amazing what RC cars can achieve in today’s world. Now, we aren’t stuck with a one-size-fits-all remote-controlled car that does everything “just okay.”
Instead, we have options, like the best drift car, or the best truggy, or the fastest car. Did you know there is an RC car out there that can hit 196 mph? To put that into perspective, the Jaguar F-Type R Coupe can only hit a top speed of 186 mph.
We now have RC cars that can go faster than actual high-end sports cars. Unfortunately, that car is not available to buy commercially.
But if you’re looking to find other fast RC cars that you can actually buy, we’ve got you covered. Here are the fastest RC cars for sale in 2018:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $749.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $237.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $459.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Traxxas XO-1Price: $749.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fastest RC Car ever made
- Stylish
- Tweaking options
- Expensive
- Requires smartphone for top speed
- Did we mention expensive?
As far as THE fastest RC car available for sale is concerned, it is the Traxxas XO-1 Supercar. The XO-1 hits 100mph, with proper LiPos batteries. In fact, in the video below, someone got it up to 118.6MPH. It controls surprisingly well, given its speed and size.
The XO-1 RC car will hit 60mph in just 2.3 seconds, and will hit a whopping 100mph in just 4.92 seconds. Traxxas partnered with Castle Creations to create the Mamba Monster Extreme power system for the XO-1s unique requirements. The motor is a mere few cubic inches so that it is able to be housed inside of the beautifully designed exterior.
And, users are able to use the TQi with the Traxxas Link app for powerful tuning tools. But Traxxas’ fast car isn’t just fast — it’s also sexy! It comes in red, blue and black sock colorways, and they all look fantastic. So, if you want THE fastest RC car currently available, the Traxxas XO-1 is your choice.
-
Redcat Racing Lightning EPX ProPrice: $237.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Looks great
- 40MPH stock
- Great motor
- Expensive
- Short battery life
- Requires mods to reach true speed potential
Redcat Racing is certainly well-known in the hobbyist community, and the Redcar Racing Lightning EPX Pro is the reason.
This baby can fly, thanks to its electric brushless 3300kv 540 Novatech motor and a 7.4v 3500 mAh LIPO 15C battery. It has a super lightweight plastic chassis that doesn't keep it weighed down.
The Lightning EPX Pro also uses an adjustable independent suspension that's similar to what you'd find in real race cars. It can hit 40mph out of the box, and the modding community was able to get it over 100MPH (and, so can you!).
Buy the Redcat Racing Lightning EPX Pro here
-
Traxxas 1/8 NHRA Funny Car RTRPrice: $459.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Price
- Funny Car look
- Traxxas app for tweaking
- Intended for straightaways
- One-trick pony?
- Only one look still available
If you’re looking for something even cheaper that still hits over 70mph, check out Traxxas’ 6907 1/8 NHRA Funny Car RTR. It comes in at under $300, yet still hits speeds over 70mph.
This funny car comes fully assembled and ready to race. It has a realistic tube style black chrome chassis and also has an extremely powerful ET-2400 brushless motor. Of course, you’re able to sync it up with the TQi radio system and Traxxas app for torque control and other optimization settings.
It has a low profile, and uses high-speed stick tires so that it is easier to control. The model 6907 also has authentic funny car styling throughout, right down to the chrome wheels. The top flips up just like real funny cars, too, and has an adjustable wheelie bar.
It’s fully electric, so you don’t have to worry about gas or oil as you do with Nitro RC cars.
Find more Traxxas 1/8 NHRA Funny Car RTR information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
26 Comments
26 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Great Post, we at Motion Toys will be adding Traxxas and many others great brands soon
ya
I want to see where I can buy one of the traxxas xo1
The XO-1 can be purchased on Amazon here: http://amzn.to/1O13ZXJ