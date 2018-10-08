3 Best Fast RC Cars for Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Zzzzooooooooommmmmmm … if that’s the sound you like to hear, then you are going to want the fastest RC cars available. I’ve got a need for speed too, and it’s amazing what RC cars can achieve in today’s world. Now, we aren’t stuck with a one-size-fits-all remote-controlled car that does everything “just okay.”

Instead, we have options, like the best drift car, or the best truggy, or the fastest car. Did you know there is an RC car out there that can hit 196 mph? To put that into perspective, the Jaguar F-Type R Coupe can only hit a top speed of 186 mph.

We now have RC cars that can go faster than actual high-end sports cars. Unfortunately, that car is not available to buy commercially.

But if you’re looking to find other fast RC cars that you can actually buy, we’ve got you covered. Here are the fastest RC cars for sale in 2018: