5 Best Fitbit Alternatives: Which Is Right for You? (Updated!)

Fitbit may be one of the best-known names in the fitness tracker world, but lots of other companies make Fitbit alternatives that are as good (if not better) than the more famous brand. If you’re looking for a replacement for your Fitbit, or just want to avoid the brand’s known problems with skin irritation, here are some solid options to consider.
One of the main reasons people with sensitive skin avoid Fitbits is because of their known history to cause skin irritation around the wrist. While this is a rare issue, those with sensitive skin, or those who dislike wearing bracelets, should consider a tracker that sits someplace other than the wrist.
Enter the Motiv Ring, a compact fitness tracker that's a great alternative to the Fitbit. It has three day battery life, a built-in heart rate monitor, and tracks both exercise and sleep. Made from titanium, this ring is so lightweight, you have to try it to believe it.
Where Motiv distinguishes itself from competitors is its focus on active minutes. Inspired by guidance from healthcare professionals, Motiv inspires users to hit a minimum number of active minutes per week where you are hitting a target heart rate.
Motiv is great for tracking all kinds of exercise, from running and walking to swimming and boxing. The only minor annoyance is having to occasionally correct the type of exercise I was doing, as sometimes the ring does not get that right.
Purchasing a Motiv Ring is a different kind of gadget buying experience. Rather than ordering a ring and wearing it right out of the box, the company first sends you a sizing kit, so you can wear a mock-up of the ring for 24 hours and see how it fits at work, at play, in the shower, and while sleeping. Once you're happy with a fit, you then order that specific size (shipping is included).
I've had a Motiv Ring since they launched in 2017, purchased with my own money and not provided as a review sample. The ring has definitely inspired me to be more active, thanks to a great UI in the app, and the fact that I forgot that I'm wearing this ring all the time because it is so lightweight.
No fitness tracker is a magic bullet for weight loss. That being said, I've received a number of tracker review samples over the years, and used three different trackers religiously before I got my Motiv Ring...and it was only after I got the Motiv Ring that I was able to blast through a weight loss plateau where I had been stuck for years. As someone who has lost over 40 pounds this year while wearing the Motiv Ring, I'm a convert.
It's backed by a 45-day money back guarantee, a one-year warranty, and the darn thing is even waterproof.
Moov Now
Cons:
- More sensors mean more accurate tracking
- Waterproof
- Real-time coaching
- Some users dislike app interface
- Really only provides the best coaching for a small number of activities
- While real-time coaching can help correct form, it cannot prevent all injuries
The Moov Now is an updated fitness tracker from the Moov company. Moov trackers are unique in that they can be worn on the wrist OR the ankle. The ideal placement depends on the activity you are enjoying. Runners, for example, wear it on their ankle, while boxers find that on-wrist placement makes the most sense.
Thanks to advanced sensors, you can get real-time coaching via a companion app during your workout. This is great news for people who work out alone and don't have someone to correct their form. The real-time coaching is great for inspiration, as well as injury prevention.
We also love their seven-minute workout, which you can do with body weight alone. Simply set up your phone nearby while starting the regime, and Moov will walk you through the exercise, even going so far as to count your reps for you.
Bellabeat Leaf Womens Smart Jewelry Health Tracker
Cons:
- Offers stress and reproductive health info
- Hypoallergenic stainless steel clip
- Cute design you'll love to pair with your fave outfits
- Only water-resistant, not water-proof
- Not as accurate as other trackers on the market
- Stress/reproductive info may not be your main concern in a tracker
The Bellabeat Leaf is a great option for those with sensitive skin. There's no sweaty wristband to irritate your skin, just a simple, elegant pendant to wear around the neck. The pendant is made from hypoallergenic materials, so if you have an issue with metal or other materials irritating your skin, this tracker should not pose a problem for you.
In addition to the typical fitness and sleep tracking features you can get anywhere else, Bellabeat makes sure they stand out with additional features like reproductive health tracking and stress resistance calculation. The tracker is also made from healing crystals, if you believe in that sort of thing, making this a great option for the ultra-chic, ultra-spiritual person.
Realalt 3DTriSport Walking 3D Pedometer with Clip and Strap
Cons:
- Display is easy to read
- Inexpensive
- Multiple color options to choose from
- Not ideal for other types of activity like swimming or boxing
- Some users note accuracy drops if not worn at the waist
- Extreme technophobes may still find settings confusing
Just want something simple? Don't feel like investing in something you have to wear all day, every day? Just hate having to drag your smartphone with you on walks and runs? A pedometer may make more sense for you than a Fitbit or other fitness tracker.
This pedometer is well-reviewed, and tracks steps while either running or walking. The large display and month-long memory make this ideal for older people, or folks who just want to track their activity levels without investing hundreds of dollars in a top of the line tracker with more features than they'll really ever use. This is also a nice option for people who work in secure facilities, where a Bluetooth capable tracker would be forbidden.
Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band
Cons:
- Water-resistant
- Many color options available
- Long lasting battery
- Older model
- Small, limited screen
- Limited size options to choose from
Looking for a simple tracker without a lot of distracting bells and whistles? While this is not the latest and greatest tracker on the market, the durable design, long-lasting battery, and low price combine to make this older model a viable choice for bargain hunters and technophobes alike.
If you really hate the UI of Fitbit apps, or if you just prefer Garmin's runner-focused approach, this is a solid alternative to check out. And if you do want something a little more upmarket, consider the newest tracker in this line, the Garmin Vivofit 4.
Fitbit is arguably the most well-known fitness tracker brand, but the company has come under fire several times in recent years. In 2014, Fitbit issued a voluntary recall of their Fitbit Force fitness tracker. The recall happened after a small number of Force owners reported rashes and contact dermatitis after wearing the tracker. As we reported then, under two percent of Fitbit Force owners reported skin irritation.
And then in 2015, Fitbit came under fire again after consumers reported more skin problems after wearing the fitness trackers. Yahoo's Alyssa Bereznak caused a stir when she posted pictures on Twitter which show the skin rash she got after wearing a Fitbit Charge fitness tracker.
Fitbit blames the rashes on a variety of causes. Fitbit argues that people are wearing their bands too tightly, or that perhaps skin irritants like sweat and soap are being trapped under the band. Fitbit tells people that the rash will go away after a few hours or days without wearing the tracker. However, Bereznak and others have noted that not wearing a tracker for that length of time sort of defeats the purpose of having a tracker in the first place.
It's been a while since similar issues with today's Fitbits dominated the headlines. That being said, cautious consumers with sensitive skin are still a bit concerned about forking over their hard-earned cash for a wearable that might not work for them.
Skin issues aside, there are other consumers looking for cheaper trackers, or trackers with unique feature sets that Fitbit doesn't offer. With consumers losing confidence in the Fitbit line, many shoppers are looking for an alternative to Fitbit trackers. We hope this list helped you discover some cool alternatives that may have flown under your radar.
I work in a nursing capacity in the NICU. I am Student Nurse and I am on my feet for the entirety of my 12 hour shifts. Not only am I on my feet, but I am running around. Because we can’t wear jewelry from our elbows down, I ended up buying a Fitbit One. I am not impressed, as the numbers are off/inaccurate everyday. Besides the fact it cannot do steps correctly, how can someone wake up in the morning and have walked 572 steps since 12:00am. I only use this for work and sleep. I KNOW I am not a sleepwalker. Anyway, I am exchanging this unit, for another, but I was HOPING to read in your article about some wristLESS alternatives to Fitbit. I don’t know if any exist. All you give are other wrist tracking options. Boo!!!
The Misfit can be strapped anywhere in your clothing I believe, I hope this helps!
Jawbone do a clip on activity tracker
You can actually purchase a fitbit extender band and wear your fitbit around your ankle. That is what I do and it seems to work great; better than around the wrist!
