5 Best Fitbit Alternatives: Which Is Right for You? (Updated!)

One of the main reasons people with sensitive skin avoid Fitbits is because of their known history to cause skin irritation around the wrist. While this is a rare issue, those with sensitive skin, or those who dislike wearing bracelets, should consider a tracker that sits someplace other than the wrist.

Enter the Motiv Ring, a compact fitness tracker that's a great alternative to the Fitbit. It has three day battery life, a built-in heart rate monitor, and tracks both exercise and sleep. Made from titanium, this ring is so lightweight, you have to try it to believe it.

Where Motiv distinguishes itself from competitors is its focus on active minutes. Inspired by guidance from healthcare professionals, Motiv inspires users to hit a minimum number of active minutes per week where you are hitting a target heart rate.

Motiv is great for tracking all kinds of exercise, from running and walking to swimming and boxing. The only minor annoyance is having to occasionally correct the type of exercise I was doing, as sometimes the ring does not get that right.

Purchasing a Motiv Ring is a different kind of gadget buying experience. Rather than ordering a ring and wearing it right out of the box, the company first sends you a sizing kit, so you can wear a mock-up of the ring for 24 hours and see how it fits at work, at play, in the shower, and while sleeping. Once you're happy with a fit, you then order that specific size (shipping is included).

I've had a Motiv Ring since they launched in 2017, purchased with my own money and not provided as a review sample. The ring has definitely inspired me to be more active, thanks to a great UI in the app, and the fact that I forgot that I'm wearing this ring all the time because it is so lightweight.

No fitness tracker is a magic bullet for weight loss. That being said, I've received a number of tracker review samples over the years, and used three different trackers religiously before I got my Motiv Ring...and it was only after I got the Motiv Ring that I was able to blast through a weight loss plateau where I had been stuck for years. As someone who has lost over 40 pounds this year while wearing the Motiv Ring, I'm a convert.

It's backed by a 45-day money back guarantee, a one-year warranty, and the darn thing is even waterproof.