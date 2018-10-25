11 Best Galaxy S9 Plus Accessories 2018 (Updated!)

Samsung has officially released the latest generation of their flagship line of phones.

The Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus mark a return to the minimally bezeled design of last year’s S8/S8+ phones, but with your standard annual performance upgrades.

The phones have improved octa-core processors and the S9 Plus, in particular, offers a new dual-lens rear camera that is pretty much the best mobile camera around.

So the S9 phones are a pretty tame update, and won’t wow those who bought an S8 last year. But still, Android users who haven’t upgraded phones in a while may be surprised at just how much work the S9/S9+ can do.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus can handle everything from gaming to fitness tracking, to productivity software, and they support a large suite of accessories to further improve usability.

If you want to put your new phone through the works, you can read on below to browse some of our favorite accessories to bring out the best in these powerful handsets.