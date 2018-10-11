7 Best Google Pixel 3 Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Google’s Pixel phones may still be carving out their niche in the smartphone market but they are poised to gain significant headway in the Android phone market in 2018. If you are one of the many people pre-ordering their new flagship phone, then you’ve come to the right place to find the best Pixel 3 cases.
With a launch price of $799, the Pixel 3 is packed with premium features. This compact phone sports a much-improved 5.5-inch OLED screen and what Google claims to be the best smartphone camera to come out this year. Whether this claim is substantiated or not, this is certainly a device you’ll want to protect from drops and scratches.
To make this process easier, we’ve highlighted some of the best protective phone cases from the top phone accessory brands. These cases are designed to disperse shock and resist scratches on all sides of your phone – even your screen.
Ringke Onyx CasePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Wireless charging compatible
- Low price tag
- Generic design
- Not grippy
- Shows scratches
Ringke's Onyx case is a solid value purchase if you are looking for a reliable hybrid case to keep your phone from suffering direct impacts. This snap-on case has an internal lattice design and air-cushioned pockets to disperse shock with military-grade performance.
Its backplate has a somewhat generic brushed steel look that will eat up scratches so your phone doesn't have to. It works well with wireless charging and gives easy access to the rear fingerprint reader. This case isn't particularly grippy but has an optional hand strap for the terminally clumsy.
OtterBox Defender CasePrice: $49.95Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Dual-layer protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Limited colors
- Bulky
- No more screen protector
The OtterBox Defender is the definitive case for overkill protection, offering two discrete layers of TPU and PC material for drop and scratch protection. The Defender line is the bulkier of Otterbox's two most popular designs, but most agree that it is worth the extra bulk to keep your phone absolutely safe.
If you haven't bought an OtterBox case in a while, you may be surprised to find that they no longer have a built-in screen protector. This may be a disappointment to some, but they now have a raised lip that prevents most surfaces from even coming into contact with your screen during a drop. This case is somewhat spartan in design, but if it keeps your phone safe and works with wireless charging, then what's not to like?
Find more OtterBox Defender Case information and reviews here.
Caseology Waterfall CasePrice: $12.99Pros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Inobtrusive design
- Works with wireless charging
- Not grippy
- Shows dirt inside case
- Mushy buttons
Though Caseology is best known for their stylish case designs, their bare naked Waterfall design proves that their cases offer much more than style. This clear protective case shows off the nude beauty of your Pixel 3 without leaving it vulnerable to scratches and drops.
In fact, this case offers military-grade protection from edge to edge, with air-cushioned corners and raised bezels protecting your phone from all sides. It works well with wireless charging so you don't have to remove it from its case when you want to charge. You will, however, have you periodically remove the case to clean out the debris that gets stuck in there since it's clearly visible.
Find more Caseology Waterfall Case information and reviews here.
Incipio DualPro CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer design
- Military-grade protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Limited colors
- Shows scratches
- Bulky
Incipio's DualPro is a defender case that offers two layers of protection to keep your Pixel 3 as safe as possible. Its internal TPU sleeve absorbs shock from all angles, while its external PC shell rebuffs scratches and scuffs. This case offers a raised lip to protect your front screen and rear camera from face-down impacts. This is something you'll find in any protective case but the sheer bulkiness of the DualPro case makes me feel more confident in its ability to disperse the shock.
Despite its size, it still works with wireless charging, but don't count on being able to find a matching color with your phone, as it only comes in a few plain designs.
Find more Incipio DualPro Case information and reviews here.
Speck Presidio Grip CasePrice: $44.95Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Comes in a variety of styles
- Military-grade drop protection
- High price tag
- Grippy material attracts dirt
- Case is weak near charge port
Speck's iconic Presidio Grip Case is a popular case choice for many smartphone owners because of its stylish and grippy design, which prevents drops from happening in the first place. The backplate and edges of the case are coated with raised rubber strips which give you a solid grip on this compact phone. One downside is that they also attract dirt easily.
The case can be more easily washed off than your phone, though, and using this case also helps prevent scratches. Its internal bumper frame is made from TPU and is rated for military-grade drop resistance thanks to air-cushioned corner pockets. This case works with wireless charging and comes in a number of styles, making it a good fit no matter what color Pixel 3 you have.
Find more Speck Presidio Grip Case information and reviews here.
Google Fabric CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Compact
- Works with wireless charging
- Not drop protection rated
- High price tag
- Not grippy
Google offers a whole suite of protective case options for their Pixel 3 phone, although they are decidedly more focused on presentation that protection. That is to say that their cases look pretty cool, but aren't quite rated for the same impact protection as bulkier options.
If a stylish and customized case is what you're after, then you can pick from any number of Google's case designs, which go well beyond the fabric design I picked out. They will, of course, be wireless charging-compatible and they will fit perfectly, but they're also quite expensive in comparison. You can probably guess that this isn't my favorite option, but I would be remiss to not at least include it as an option.
