11 Best Google Pixel 3 XL Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Hype for Google smartphones is at an all-time high and the release of their next generation of phones is just what Google fanboys were waiting for. If you are one of the many people pre-ordering their newest phablet phone, then you would be wise to check out our picks for the best Pixel 3 XL cases.
Past Pixel phones may have fallen short of expectations, but the company is finally figuring out what consumers want out of a smartphone. A consumer survey published on Statista showed that only 1% of smartphone users owned a Google brand device. However, their ecosystem has grown substantially in the last year alone.
Successful devices like the Google Home smart speaker and the Daydream VR headset, plus new software like their latest spam blocker show that Google is on the cutting edge of smartphone tech. It also helps that this year’s phones finally support wireless charging.
With past grudges finally set aside, others may finally start to trade in their Samsung devices for something different. But no new phone is complete without a brand new protective case (especially if this new phone costs $899). Check out our favorite picks for keeping your new handheld free from dents and scratches here.
OtterBox Symmetry Series CasePrice: $54.95Pros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Military-grade drop protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Not grippy
- Limited colors
- No more screen protector
OtterBox's Symmetry Series Case is their hybrid solution for Pixel 3 XL owners who want the maximum protection for their phone without making it impossible to hold in one hand. It is not quite as bulky as OtterBox's Defender Case, yet it still offers military-grade drop protection with its blend of TPU and PC material.
The backplate is scratch-resistant and allows easy access to the phone's fingerprint sensor. It also plays nice with wireless charging. Another nice feature of the Symmetry line is that it features many more color options than the traditional Defender line.
Find more OtterBox Symmetry Series Case information and reviews here.
-
Spigen Tough Armor CasePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in kickstand
- Military-grade drop protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Limited colors
- Shows scratches
- Not grippy
Spigen's Tough Armor case is another hybrid case option that is ideal for getting the maximum protection without going overboard. This case's bumper frame has air-cushioned corners that disperse shock per military-grade drop protection standards.
The case also has a raised lip to protect your Pixel 3 XL's screen and rear camera from face-down drops. A unique benefit of this case is a foldout kickstand which is perfect for media viewing.
Find more Spigen Tough Armor Case information and reviews here.
-
Caseology Waterfall CasePrice: $12.99Pros:
Cons:
- Inobtrusive design
- Military-grade drop protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Not grippy
- Shows dirt inside case
- Mushy buttons
A clear case is the perfect way to show off the naked beauty of your new Pixel 3 XL. Caseology offers their trusted formula of shock absorbing material to keep your phone safe while you do so.
Their mix of TPU and PC material provides protection to your phone where it needs it most without completely ruining the look of the phone in the process. The one downside to clear cases is that if you get dirt stuck inside your case it will be painfully visible, but if you keep your phone clean, then the Waterfall case is a simple and brilliant option to keep your phone safe.
Find more Caseology Waterfall Case information and reviews here.
-
Ringke Onyx CasePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop protection
- Low price tag
- Wireless charging compatible
- Generic design
- Not grippy
- Shows scratches
Ringke's Onyx case is an inexpensive solution for those looking to get a simple protective case that gets the job done. It is one of several dozen case options that use a faux brushed steel texture and single color scheme, but you aren't getting this case because it looks unique.
You are getting this case because it offers military-grade drop protection for under $10 without interfering with your phone's ability to wirelessly charge or access the Google assistant with the squeeze gesture. And by that criteria, it is tough to beat the sheer value of this sturdy case.
-
Speck Presidio Grip CasePrice: $39.95Pros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Comes in a variety of styles
- Military-grade drop protection
- High price tag
- Grippy material attracts dirt
- Case is weak near charge port
Speck's Presidio Grip case is one of the most easily recognizable case molds for its unique textural grip material, which helps prevent drops from happening in the first place. This case has grippy rubber strips that keep your phone in your hand. And though they may get dirty from regular use, this case looks great when you keep it clean.
This case has responsive button covers and its scratch-resistant backplate works fine with wireless charging, so you won't ever have to take this case off. The only downside is its steep price.
Find more Speck Presidio Grip Case information and reviews here.
-
Incipio DualPro CasePrice: $29.99Pros:
Cons:
- Dual-layer design
- Military-grade protection
- Works with wireless charging
- Limited colors
- Bulky
- Shows scratches
Incipio's DualPro case is a great budget option for a heavy-duty defender style case. This mold offers two discrete layers of protection for your phone. Its inner TPU sleeve absorbs shock and prevents damage to your phone, while the outer PC shell resists scratches.
This case only comes in a spartan-looking black design, but what it lacks in style it makes up for in sheer protective power. This case has a raised lip to protect your front screen and rear camera and is made from somewhat grippy material to keep your phone in your hand. Be warned, though, it is a little bulkier than its hybrid-style competition.
Find more Incipio DualPro Case information and reviews here.
-
Google Fabric CasePrice: $40.00Pros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Compact
- Works with wireless charging
- Not drop protection rated
- High price tag
- Not grippy
Google offers a staggering number of case options to bundle with their Pixel 3 XL phone directly. Many are exceedingly stylish, but with an average price tag of $40, they fall short in the price-to-protection ratio.
The Google cases are slim and wireless charge-friendly, but not particularly shock-absorbing, which makes them hard to shell out for. Still, if you are charmed by the fabric design or the custom photo case options, don't let its lack of protection scare you off. After all, phone cases don't break phones, people do.
