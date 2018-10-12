11 Best Google Pixel 3 XL Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Hype for Google smartphones is at an all-time high and the release of their next generation of phones is just what Google fanboys were waiting for. If you are one of the many people pre-ordering their newest phablet phone, then you would be wise to check out our picks for the best Pixel 3 XL cases.

Past Pixel phones may have fallen short of expectations, but the company is finally figuring out what consumers want out of a smartphone. A consumer survey published on Statista showed that only 1% of smartphone users owned a Google brand device. However, their ecosystem has grown substantially in the last year alone.

Successful devices like the Google Home smart speaker and the Daydream VR headset, plus new software like their latest spam blocker show that Google is on the cutting edge of smartphone tech. It also helps that this year’s phones finally support wireless charging.

With past grudges finally set aside, others may finally start to trade in their Samsung devices for something different. But no new phone is complete without a brand new protective case (especially if this new phone costs $899). Check out our favorite picks for keeping your new handheld free from dents and scratches here.