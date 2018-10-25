5 Best iPhone 7 Wallet Cases: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Wallet cases are a great way to streamline your pockets. A wallet case allows you to ditch your old, bulky wallet, and keep all your important items in one place. Read on to see our top picks for the best iPhone 7 wallet cases currently on sale.
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $6.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $7.95 Shop at Amazon
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
Best Wallet Stand Case: Spigen Wallet S Stand Feature iPhone 7 Wallet CasePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reasonably priced
- Stand feature
- Thinner in your pocket than a bulky wallet
- Holds cards and cash
- Limited color palette
- Some users dislike front flap style of wallet case
- Apple has stated in the past that magnetic accessories can interfere with NFC and other phone features
- Some users simply prefer tactile feel of snap closure over magnetic closure
Looking for a basic wallet case? If this is your first foray into this style of case, this model from Spigen is a great place to start. It’s a simple style that manages to be a bit slimmer than other iPhone wallet cases we’ve seen, at least in terms of folio cases. There’s a stand feature, along with space for some bills and up to three cards/IDs. A hard inner frame adds stability and structure to the case, along with added impact protection in the event of a drop.
This case doesn’t come with a screen protector, though you could buy one here that should be thin enough to work with this case. A screen protector can give you extra piece of mind, particularly if you are concerned about the cards rubbing against the screen of your device when the wallet is closed.
Looking for a wallet case with a higher storage capacity? This practical canvas case may be a better fit for those with lots of credit cards, or those who also want a case that can hold keys or accessories. Want to see more options? Browse more iPhone 7 wallet cases on sale here.
Find more Spigen Wallet S Stand Feature iPhone 7 Wallet Case information and reviews here.
Best Cheap Wallet Case: Moonmini Card Slot Holder Case With Kickstand for iPhone 7Price: $6.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Lifetime warranty
- Slim design
- Built-in kickstand
- Very limited card capacity
- Limited color options
- Not terribly rugged
Like your wallet cases slim? This slender model from Moonmini has a sleek look, and a design that stands out from the crowd. The rear of the case features a thin kickstand. The piece that folds out acts as a kickstand, and also acts as the “lid” to the card compartment. The design of this case is cool, because you might not even realize this was a card case at first. One main drawback is the size of the card compartment. It really only fits one card comfortably, so if you need to carry multiple business cards, or keep your ID and your debit card in the same place, this may not be the perfect case for you. That being said, if you only take one card on the go, and you really prize slim cases, this incognito wallet case is a winner.
Find more Moonmini Card Slot Holder Case With Kickstand for iPhone 7 information and reviews here.
Best iPhone 7 Wallet Case With Snaps: Ringke iPhone 7 Wallet CasePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A little extra storage space
- New camera slide function makes taking photos simple
- Secure snap closure
- Slightly more expensive than other options on our list
- Magnetic closure
- Not rugged
A small touch that sets this wallet case apart is the expandable bill pocket. There’s a little give to this section of the case, which is nice when you compare this style to more typical folio cases that have a single, non-expandable slot for bills. This pocket is great for extra cash, coins, metro cards, or receipts.
Another interesting feature is the camera slide feature, which allows the phone to slide out of the case for taking quick pictures. This can be a nice feature for those who feel like a cumbersome wallet case gets in the way of taking great shots. This wallet has room for at least four cards, and you could probably squeeze in up to six if you were so inclined.
Find more Ringke iPhone 7 Wallet Case information and reviews here.
Best Stick-On Card Wallet: CardNinja Smartphone WalletPrice: $7.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheap
- Lots of fun colors/patterns to choose from
- Durable elastic fabric keeps cards snug and secure
- 60 day guarantee
- Provides little protection in event of drop
- Will need to be removed if you get a new phone, or just want to try a different case
- Not fully sealed around cards as with some other case styles
iPhones are designed to be beautiful, so some people are often sad they need to cover up their device in the name of function. If you prefer the “naked look” for your phone, but still need the convenience of a wallet case, consider a stick-on accessory that attaches a wallet to the back of your device. Simply apply the self-adhesive wallet to the back of your phone (or an iPhone 7 case like this one), and you’re good to go.
This is a simple, affordable way to bring wallet functionality to your smartphone. That being said, despite the fact that this wallet is designed to be removed cleanly, you may want to go with a more traditional wraparound wallet case if you are getting the Jet Black iPhone 7. Apple has warned consumers that the darkest iPhone 7 color is prone to visible scratches.
If you’re looking for a cheap wallet case that adds very little bulk to your device, this is a great option. It’s also a nice choice if you’re looking to hold up to eight cards, plus cash.
Find more CardNinja Smartphone Wallet information and reviews here.
Best iPhone 7 Wallet Case: Spigen Slim Armor CS Card Holder CasePrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim
- Reasonably priced
- Dual material construction
- Eliminates the need to carry a bulky wallet
- May not hold enough cards for some people
- Some users find wallet slide catch loosens slightly over time
- Somewhat limited color options
Wallet cases for iPhones come in a variety of styles. The most common is the folio style wallet case. This style of case covers the whole phone. The phone slots into the rear of the case, while a front flap wraps around to cover the screen.
The interior of the front flap usually has room for two to five cards, plus some bills. The drawback with this style of iPhone case is that it’s bulky. Plus, with a lot of cards inside, it may not always close properly. Additionally, there may be concern that the cards are rubbing up against the screen of your device.
A slimmer, sleeker choice is the style of wallet case with a rear compartment, like the Spigen case above. This model has room for three cards (though if one of them is a thicker metal credit card, you may feel more comfortable carrying just two cards at a time).
Constructed from two different shock absorbing materials, this is a thin, practical case that’s perfect for those who only need to carry an ID and a debit card when heading out into the world. Not sure you like the sliding style of case pictured above? We also like this Spigen wallet case, which has a compartment that opens on the bottom instead. A “stick-on wallet” for smartphones is another option to consider.
Find more Spigen Slim Armor CS Card Holder iPhone 7 Case information and reviews here.
We've made a special effort to find some interesting wallet cases that don't look like all the other wallet cases on the market. You're unique, and your phone should reflect that. By attaching a case with a wallet compartment to your phone, all your need to do when you leave the house is grab your phone, grab your keys, and you're good to go. Wallet cases are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you might need some help finding the style that's just right for your needs.
The most common style of wallet case is the folio style wallet case. This style of case generally wraps around the whole phone. A front flap wraps around to cover the screen, and generally has slots inside the front flap for card storage. There may also be a larger vertical slot, which can be used to hold a small amount of paper money. In some cases, the rear of the case is jointed, making it easy to fold into a kickstand for media viewing. The main issue with this style of iPhone wallet case is that it’s bulky. When full, the front flap may not close perfectly, especially if there is only a light magnetic clasp holding the case closed. Additionally, there may be concern that the cards are rubbing up against the screen of your device.
The other main style of wallet case for the iPhone is a card slot case, where there is no front flap that wraps around the device. This style of case looks more like a "normal" iPhone case, but conceals a small compartment or slide on the rear of the case for card storage. The downside of this style of wallet case is two-fold. First, there's no front flap, so you'll have to purchase a screen protector. Secondly, these types of wallet cases tend to hold fewer cards than a folio style case.
Additionally, there are some other variations on the wallet case. We've seen pouch-style wallet cases, where the phone fits into a large wallet or purse, but can be removed quickly from inside the storage area. In this type of case, the phone moves freely within the pouch, and isn't attached to a solid frame. We've also seen stick-on accessories that turn your phone into a mobile wallet. However, this type of case isn't really a "case," since it provides little protection for your naked device.
3 Comments
I got a nice wallet case for my iPhone 7 from Pandawell through Amazon. Phone case is slightly magnetic and detaches. It holds 3 cards and window slot for ID also a place for a little cash. Comes in beautiful colors. I chose the rose gold.
İPhone 7 Pro ile ilgili sızan görsellerden anlaşıldığı kadarıyla, cihazın oldukça ince olması ve bu nedenle, kulaklık girişinin bile kaldırıldığı yönünde.