5 Best iPhone 7 Wallet Cases: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Wallet cases are a great way to streamline your pockets. A wallet case allows you to ditch your old, bulky wallet, and keep all your important items in one place. Read on to see our top picks for the best iPhone 7 wallet cases currently on sale.

We've made a special effort to find some interesting wallet cases that don't look like all the other wallet cases on the market. You're unique, and your phone should reflect that. By attaching a case with a wallet compartment to your phone, all your need to do when you leave the house is grab your phone, grab your keys, and you're good to go. Wallet cases are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, so you might need some help finding the style that's just right for your needs.

The most common style of wallet case is the folio style wallet case. This style of case generally wraps around the whole phone. A front flap wraps around to cover the screen, and generally has slots inside the front flap for card storage. There may also be a larger vertical slot, which can be used to hold a small amount of paper money. In some cases, the rear of the case is jointed, making it easy to fold into a kickstand for media viewing. The main issue with this style of iPhone wallet case is that it’s bulky. When full, the front flap may not close perfectly, especially if there is only a light magnetic clasp holding the case closed. Additionally, there may be concern that the cards are rubbing up against the screen of your device.

The other main style of wallet case for the iPhone is a card slot case, where there is no front flap that wraps around the device. This style of case looks more like a "normal" iPhone case, but conceals a small compartment or slide on the rear of the case for card storage. The downside of this style of wallet case is two-fold. First, there's no front flap, so you'll have to purchase a screen protector. Secondly, these types of wallet cases tend to hold fewer cards than a folio style case.

Additionally, there are some other variations on the wallet case. We've seen pouch-style wallet cases, where the phone fits into a large wallet or purse, but can be removed quickly from inside the storage area. In this type of case, the phone moves freely within the pouch, and isn't attached to a solid frame. We've also seen stick-on accessories that turn your phone into a mobile wallet. However, this type of case isn't really a "case," since it provides little protection for your naked device.

