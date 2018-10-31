10 Best iPhone 8 Wallet Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 8 did not come as a surprise. Nor did its steady upgrades of processor, camera, and display technologies.

What did come as a surprise, however, is that both phones will fit into cases from the previous generation.

If you have a case for an iPhone 7, then you are set to upgrade to this year’s model.

If you don’t, that’s okay too. There are plenty of inexpensive protective case options out there. Wallet cases are among the most useful types of case, as they can slim down your every day carry significantly.

If you carry at most an ID, a couple of credit cards, and some cash, then you can free a whole pocket up with an iPhone 8 wallet case.

Never mind the fact that sitting on an oversized wallet in your back pocket can do permanent damage to your spine.

To get things started, we’ve put together a list of our favorite wallet cases for the iPhone 8, all of which are shock absorbing, scratch resistant, and have at least one card compartment. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.