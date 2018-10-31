10 Best iPhone 8 Wallet Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 8 did not come as a surprise. Nor did its steady upgrades of processor, camera, and display technologies.
What did come as a surprise, however, is that both phones will fit into cases from the previous generation.
If you have a case for an iPhone 7, then you are set to upgrade to this year’s model.
If you don’t, that’s okay too. There are plenty of inexpensive protective case options out there. Wallet cases are among the most useful types of case, as they can slim down your every day carry significantly.
If you carry at most an ID, a couple of credit cards, and some cash, then you can free a whole pocket up with an iPhone 8 wallet case.
Never mind the fact that sitting on an oversized wallet in your back pocket can do permanent damage to your spine.
To get things started, we’ve put together a list of our favorite wallet cases for the iPhone 8, all of which are shock absorbing, scratch resistant, and have at least one card compartment. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.
Spigen Slim Armor CS Wallet Case
The Spigen Slim Armor CS is a no-nonsense protective case that also doubles as a minimalist wallet. This dual layer case has a built-in card slot that holds your ID, a credit card, and some cash.
It barely adds any bulk despite having a shock absorbing inner shell. It also has a bezel around the screen for added protection.
Maxboost Folio Style Wallet Case
Maxboost’s folding folio case is both stylish and protective.
The PU leather case is scratch-resistant, and is complemented by an inner snap-on case to protect your phone from all sides.
It has three card slots and a slot for bills on its front folio.
Silk Q Wallet Case
Silk’s Q case is their so-called “Wallet Slayer” case, which eliminates the need for a bulky wallet when you only need a few cards.
Its stretchy fabric sleeve on the backside is capable of holding three cards plus some folded bills without adding much bulk.
The card sleeve even folds out to act as a kickstand.
Case-Mate Tough ID Leather Wallet Case
Case-Mate’s Tough ID case is a stylish and durable case that also serves as a minimalist card holder.
The case’s handcrafted genuine leather has two stitched pockets which allow you to carry along a credit card and your ID.
If you normally use a card holder instead of a wallet, this case will work just right for you.
Trianium Walletium iPhone 8 Case
Trianium’s phone cases may have the most unusual naming conventions, but they provide excellent protection for your phone from all angles.
This dual layer case has room for multiple cards plus cash in its scratch-resistant card compartment.
On the other side, it packs a generous bezel to keep your phone screen safe from drops.
Lumion Savant Wallet Case
Lumion’s Savant case is a classy folio style wallet case that protects your phone and stores both cards and cash.
The case is made from PU leather, a vegan material that resists scratches and scuffs. Its durable frame protects each corner of your phone.
The front folio has a sturdy magnetic clip, and covers your phone’s True Tone screen when not in use.
ZVE Zipper Wallet Case
This snap-on case from ZVE is essential for those who have way too many credit cards.
Its zippered rear pouch allows you to forgo a full wallet without having to sacrifice any lines of credit.
It is shockproof from all directions, and has beautiful golden accents for that designer look.
Case-Mate Folio Leather Wallet Case
The Case-Mate Folio Leather Wallet Case has a lot of the same marks of quality as the Case-Mate ID Tough. It also has a leather folio to protect your screen when not in use.
Lameeku Hidden Wallet Case
Lameeku’s unique card holder design sets their wallet case apart from others with the hidden nature of its card slot.
The pull tab design keeps your cards fully hidden when not in use, which makes for a simple and tidy look.
Goosperry Canvas Wallet Case
This canvas wallet case from Goosperry is a nice change of pace among the leather-esque designs most common for iPhone wallet cases.
Its fabric material is light and durable, allowing its front card slot cover to safely protect your phone. Its internal snap-on case further protects your phone from drops and scratches.