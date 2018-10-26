9 Best Microwave Popcorn Poppers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Traditional microwave popcorn in a bag is often filled with unhealthy ingredients. Whether you snack on popcorn on a regular basis or just want a convenient way to make a snack for a crowd, microwave popcorn poppers are a healthy and affordable alternative. Features such as a collapsible design, stay-cool handles, and measuring marks help set these microwave popcorn poppers apart.
-
HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $14.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in many colors
- Pops up to 15 cups in minutes
- Collapses for easy storage
- A few mention the plastic seems a bit floppy
- Main bowl gets very hot
- Some find it’s not as flavorful as traditional microwave popcorn
If you frequently find yourself turning to popcorn as a quick and healthy snack, the HOTPOP Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper is a solid investment. This bright microwave popcorn popper, available in three colors, can pop up to 15 cups of popcorn in just a few minutes. All you need to do is add your favorite kernels and seasoning then place the popper in the microwave. Cool touch handles let you comfortably remove the popcorn when it’s done. This popper is BPA and PVC free. If storage space is an issue, you can collapse it when necessary.
Find more HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Utopia Kitchen Popcorn PopperPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Makes up to 15 cups at once
- Includes graduated markings on inside
- Only comes in one color
- Exterior can get hot
- Bowl doesn’t collapse for storage
Eating healthier is easier with the Utopia Kitchen Popcorn Popper, as you can add your own seasonings and choose whether to drizzle oil on top before placing the popper in the microwave. It takes just a few minutes to finish, and you can pop up to 15 cups at a time. This particular popper is constructed with a durable food grade silicone material. It’s also BPA and PVC free. Other features include cool touch handles and graduated markings on the inside.
Find more Utopia Kitchen Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Presto PowerPop Microwave PopperPrice: $17.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for yellow, white, and hybrid popcorn
- Bowl and lid are dishwasher safe
- Designed to fit into most microwave ovens
- Slightly lower capacity than some other poppers
- Lacks handles
- Plastic can become discolored over time
The Presto PowerPop Microwave Popper makes up to 12 cups of popcorn. It’s also designed to fit into most microwave ovens, including compact sizes. If you’re like most people and find it frustrating to crunch down on unpopped kernels as you enjoy your popcorn, you’ll appreciate how this popper is designed to pop every kernel. The bowl and lid are both safe for the dishwasher. Use it to pop your favorite yellow, white, and hybrid popcorn.
Find more Presto PowerPop Microwave Popper information and reviews here.
-
POPCO Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $11.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Food-grade silicone construction
- Made without PVC or BPA
- Space-saving collapsible design
- Only available in one color
- Some complain of a slight plastic taste
- A few mention an initial learning curve
The POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper features food-grade silicone construction without BPA or PVC. There’s enough room to fit up to 15 cups of popcorn so that you can feed a hungry group during study sessions or when lounging around between classes. The popper collapses to save space. It’s also dishwasher safe yet can also be hand washed. To get started, simply add your desired kernels and seasonings then place it in the microwave.
Find more POPCO Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Lekue Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $14.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a fill line
- Suction lid prevents overflow
- Bowl collapses for storage
- Doesn’t have handles
- Only comes in one color
- Some say it leaves behind unpopped kernels
The Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper takes all of the guesswork out of making popcorn, as it comes with a fill line and a suction lid to prevent overflows. Once you’ve filled the bowl, stick it in the microwave and wait 2 to 3 minutes for your snack to finish. The bowl collapses, which is particularly convenient for dorm rooms and any living space with limited storage. After you’re done making the popcorn simply stick the popper in the dishwasher for clean-up. This popper is made with BPA-free platinum silicone.
Find more Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Cestari Kitchen Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doesn’t require butter or oil
- Compact size for dorm rooms
- Dishwasher safe
- Slightly smaller capacity than other poppers
- Doesn’t have handles
- Only comes in one color
All you need to get started is 1/4 cup of your desired kernels and the Cestari Kitchen Microwave Popcorn Popper. Just add the kernels and wait 2 to 3 minutes for the popcorn to be ready. While you can choose to coat the kernels with a bit of oil before starting, it’s not essential. Whether you’re using oil or not, just add your desired seasonings, including salt and pepper, then shake to evenly distribute the ingredients. The popper is made with food grade BPA-free silicone and has an eight-cup capacity.
Find more Cestari Kitchen Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $16.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High density BPA-free plastic
- 12 cup capacity
- Dishwasher safe
- Doesn’t have handles
- Exterior gets very hot
- Only comes in red
The Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn Popper is made with high density plastic that’s free from BPA. To use the popper, add up to 1/2 cup of popcorn kernels then cover the bowl with a lid. You can also add your favorite oil, but it’s not necessary. Finish by seasoning the kernels then start the microwave. It should take about 4 minutes for your popcorn to finish. This microwave popcorn popper has a 12-cup capacity.
Find more Nordic Ware Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Hausstil Microwave Air Popcorn PopperPrice: $23.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can withstand high heat
- Bowl is collapsible
- Includes an eBook with recipes
- Can take a bit of experimenting to keep popcorn from burning
- Only comes in one color
- Some say the handles can get hot
This microwave popcorn popper is made with a durable platinum silicon material that can withstand temperatures up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher safe and is made without BPA or PVC. If you’re not sure where to get started, simply consult one of the recipes in the included eBook. If storage space is an issue, you can collapse the popper. Once you’ve added the kernels and your desired seasonings, you can expect your snack to be ready in 2 to 4 minutes.
Find more Hausstil Microwave Air Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
-
Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn PopperPrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with heat safe glass
- Lid can be used for measuring and distributing ingredients
- Available in two sizes
- A bit pricey
- A few mention condensation can build up inside
- Only comes in one color
Although it’s slightly costlier than its plastic counterparts, this popper is worth the investment if you’re looking for a popper that’s made out of temperature safe glass. Not only is it safe for the microwave, this popper is BPA free and is also dishwasher safe thanks to its durable borosilicate glass construction. You can use the lid to measure and distribute ingredients.
Find more Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper information and reviews here.
Lauren from Ecolution here. Thanks for adding our popcorn popper to this list! Just wanted to inform you that we do in fact, have this popcorn popper in more than one color, and more colors are coming! I’ll let our product team know about the condensation build-up you’ve seen consumers reporting and see if they can come up with a solution. Thanks again for including us in this list!