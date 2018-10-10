7 Best Motion Sickness Bands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If at any point you’ve traveled by plane, boat, roller coaster, or even VR headset, you’ve likely experienced some form of motion sickness.
According to the U.S. Army Research Institute, almost everyone experiences motion sickness symptoms of some kind. The exact figure is hard to pin down because of variances in the intensity of the symptoms. Even if you haven’t experienced motion sickness before, rest assured that there is a set of circumstances out there that will cause it for you.
However, the same Army Research study also cites that 95 to 97 percent of people can eventually adapt to a motion-sickness-inducing environment. That means there is hope for you.
For many who are plagued by sensitive vestibular systems, FDA-approved motion sickness bands are an inexpensive source of relief that doesn’t require the use of drugs or chemicals.
Most anti-nausea wearables use some combination of electric pulsation and acupressure to disrupt the neural pathways through which your body sends the signals of motion sickness.
By disrupting these signals, you trick your mind to ignore them, which then allows you to do things like go on a cruise or play games on VR headset symptom-free.
Acupressure bands aren’t just for motion sickness either. Because this treatment targets nausea symptoms directly, it can also be an effective treatment for morning sickness during pregnancy or post-operative nausea.
Note that everyone’s reaction to this type of treatment is different, and for some, anti-nausea medicine like dramamine will be a more effective solution. Either way, you won’t really know which is best for you until you give one a try.
Read on below to browse through our reviews of the best sickness bands we’ve come across so far.
-
Reliefband 2Price: $174.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- 17-hour battery life
- Included conductivity gel increases effectiveness
- Battery drains quickly when not in use
- Wrist bands are somewhat stiff
- High price tag
The Reliefband 2 may look like a sports-oriented smartwatch, but it is actually a complex neuromodulation tool with a laundry list of medical applications.
The Reliefband 2 uses electrostimulation to disrupt the sickening signals that your brain sends to your body when you experience unpredictable motion. It delivers electromagnetic pulses of adjustable intensity to your Nei-Kuan pressure point, which disrupts the neural pathways associated with nausea.
The process of so-called neuromodulation involves sending electric pulses to the vagus nerve, which block out the signals that your brain send to the gastric system when it feels sensory conflicts.
Otherwise, when a boat’s deck lurches beneath your feet, your body automatically responds to the strange gravitational effects as if it were symptoms of a sickness. The body would normally eliminate the source of any sickness with involuntary vomiting, but the acustimulation of the electric pulses bypasses that signal entirely.
The digital interface is simple, with independent buttons to increase or decrease the intensity of the electromagnetic pulses. At the highest setting, the pulses just feel like a slight tingle, yet they instantly quell nauseous feelings for a large number of users.
The intensity down button also serves as a power button. The intensity level and remaining battery life are displayed clearly on its screen.
The wristband is lightweight and water-resistant, but the stiffness of the wristband can make this band uncomfortable to wear for long durations.
Unfortunately, this is true of almost all motion sickness bands, as you must wear this wristband snugly in order to get the maximum contact point between the electrostimulation contacts and the pressure point that sits between the two tendons on the underside of your wrist. The Reliefband 2 comes with a 7.5mL tube of hypoallergenic conductivity gel to further improve its effectiveness.
The rechargeable battery is one of the Reliefband’s biggest advantages over its predecessor, the Reliefband 1.5, yet it is also the largest source of complaints from users. It lasts about 17 hours on medium intensity but several users have observed that the battery discharges alarmingly fast even when the device is fully powered off.
For some, not having to buy batteries will be worth the hassle of having to recharge between long durations without use, but those with constant nausea may want a more consistent solution. The wristband recharges in just a few hours using a proprietary charging cable. It would be infinitely more convenient to use Micro USB, but I’ve also been saying that about iPhones for years.
It is not the cheapest solution to motion sickness, but it is easily one of the most conveniences. Flaws aside, the Reliefband 2 remains one the best motion sickness bands for day-to-day nausea relief.
-
EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator BandPrice: $91.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- 1 week battery life
- IP65-rated for water resistance
- Wristband is not secure
- Can be uncomfortable to wear
- High price tag
The EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band is another option for portable electromagnetic neuromodulation, borrowing the same principle that powers the Reliefband to disrupt the neural pathways that cause you to experience nausea.
This wristband is meant to be worn opposite of how you would wear a wristwatch, with the face on the underside of the wrist. Positioning it as so can be uncomfortable, but this allows the EmeTerm’s electrical contacts to make a direct connection to the median nerve of the wrists.
The band has a simple design that looks like a sports smartwatch. Its watch face consists of a five LED display to track the intensity of its electromagnetic pulses, and a lone button for power and adjusting intensity. The watch is IP65-rated for water resistance.
The clasp for the wristband is the one major shortcoming of the design, as it comes loose easily. EmeTerm has acknowledged and plans to fix with a supplementary replacement band in 2019.
Looking past this, the wristband is clinically proven to be an effective antiemetic, reducing nausea caused by motion sickness, chemotherapy, or what have you.
Its five different settings accommodate varying degrees of gastrointestinal discomfort, with the only side effect being a slight tingling in the hand you wear it on. Its long-lasting rechargeable battery makes it a viable candidate for treating everyday causes of nausea like vertigo and morning sickness.
It recharges via Micro USB and can last anywhere from three days to a week depending on how often it is used. Recharge times are quick, ranging from 1.5 to 2 hours.
Unless your wrist is unusually bulky or thin, the EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band is a great pick for anyone looking to quell nausea before it gets out of hand.
Find more EmeTerm Antiemetic Stimulator Band information and reviews here.
-
Reliefband 1.5Price: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple electrostimulation levels for nausea relief
- Included conductivity gel increases effectiveness
- Replaceable batteries last 1 year
- Non-discreet appearance
- Rubber battery door is hard to close
- High price tag
Considering that the only things that set the Reliefband 1.5 apart from the newer Reliefband 2.0 is its non-rechargeable battery and chunkier appearance, this older model is still a viable option for relieving nausea via neuromodulation that is now about half the price.
This Reliefband 1.5 doesn’t look nearly as sharp, sporting a chunky watch look with an obtrusive control scheme. The face is meant to sit opposite of how a watch normally would, which may cause discomfort for certain uses. Conversely, its disregard for appearance makes the power and intensity controls easy to read and use. It is also splash-resistant.
As for functionality, this motion sickness band works identically to the Reliefband 2. It uses electromagnetic pulses of varying intensity to disrupt the signals that your brain sends to the gastric system when a shifting environment causes sensory conflicts.
The cloth bands snugly connect the contact point of the wristband to your Nei-Kuan pressure point, and an included 7.5mL tube of hypoallergenic conductivity gel improves its effectiveness.
The Reliefband 1.5 has five intensity settings, which you can cycle through to find the right balance to match your needs. The highest setting feels like a mild tingle and can be somewhat uncomfortable, but it certainly beats your body’s idea of beating nausea by triggering involuntary vomiting.
This wristband uses CR2025 hearing aid batteries, which offer over a year of power before they need to be swapped. The consistency of this older Reliefband model is so rock-solid that it remains a top contender for motion sickness relief even as newer models come out.
-
Motion Cure WearablePrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Targets multiple neural pathways
- Comfortable and portable
- Risk-free trial and great customer service
- Non-discreet design
- Effect weakens as batteries wear out
- High price tag
this plush ergonomic device is a little awkward to have on anywhere except at home or the seat of an airplane, but it’s hard to complain when this fuzzy neckband helps you play a nausea-inducing game like Driveclub VR on the PSVR.
This contoured neckband sits beneath your ears via a Velcro strap, and with the simple push of a button, will begin to relieve your motion sickness symptoms with a gentle magnetic pulsation.
This plug-and-play device targets three unique pathways in the nervous system, each of which sends signals that induce nausea and dizziness.
It is effective instantly, and when it is on you can slightly hear the pulses in a quiet setting. The limiting factor of the effect is the device’s battery compartment, which holds two small AAA batteries.
The neckband eats through batteries fairly fast, so pack along plenty of extras when traveling. The magnetic pulses begin to weaken in as little as four cycles (each cycle is fifteen minutes).
If you are on the fence about this product, check out the Amazon reviews, where a number of customers mention being able to return the product hassle free if it doesn’t help during the risk-free trial period.
Personally, it really makes a difference for me when I know that a company actually wants to help me out.
Find more Motion Cure Wearable information and reviews here.
-
Psi Acupressure BandsPrice: $9.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Discreet and waterproof
- Low price tag
- Wristband does not fit everyone perfectly
- Must be worn on both wrists
- Not as effective as electronic options
The Psi Acupressure Bands are a top choice among inexpensive motion sickness bands. These bands subvert the high price tag of magnetic pulsing devices by relying on steady acupressure to disrupt signals of your symptoms.
This set of two bands is meant to be worn one on each wrist, placed over the same Nei-Kuan acupressure point as the ReliefBand.
The bands provide instant relief from nausea and dizziness for many, but the design of the rigid waterproof band does not equate to a perfect fit for all.
Those whose wrists are in between the preset sizes of the adjustable strap might prefer a bracelet with an elastic band.
The center ring of the pressure point can be adjusted outward for a more amplified effect, which is nice to have for particularly hectic experiences like a trip to the amusement park.
It is important to clarify once more that these bands won’t have the same effect on everyone, but even if the Psi Bands relieve just a small amount of disorientation, they are worth a go.
Find more Psi Acupressure Bands information and reviews here.
-
Lewis N. Clark Motion Relief BandsPrice: $8.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Comfortable adaptive fit
- Low price tag
- Must be worn on both wrists
- Not waterproof
- Don’t work for severe nausea
The Lewis N. Clark Motion Relief Bands utilize the same low-cost design as the Psi Bands, but provide a little more flexibility in sizing thanks to their elastic fabric.
This set of two bands will comfortably fit wrists of all sizes. This means that the bands are suitable for children as well as adults.
Each band has a large plastic bead which is meant to apply acupressure to the Nei-Kuan pressure point. This disrupts the neural message your gastric system sends to your brain right before you blow chunks.
These poly-cotton bands don’t quite look as sleek as the Psi Bands, nor do they repel water as easily. But again, the important part is that they are effective at what they do: relieving nausea and discomfort.
Find more Lewis N. Clark Motion Relief Bands information and reviews here.
-
Sea-Band WristbandPrice: $6.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Relieves nausea via acustimulation
- Comfortable adaptive fit
- Low price tag
- Don’t work for severe nausea
- Not waterproof
- Must be worn on both wrists
The Sea-Band Wristbands are not too different from other motion sickness bands, but they deserve special recognition for offering the same technology at about half the price.
This product uses the same common acustimulation technique to produce effective anti-nausea results. The bands’ nylon and elastane blend help them fit snugly onto any sized wrist. The stretchy material can be comfortably worn for weeks at a time, and the elasticity will last for years.
In addition to relieving symptoms of motion sickness from travel and gaming, acupressure bracelets have also been shown to help with clinical conditions like vertigo, morning sickness, and fatigue from chemotherapy.
Ultimately, if you are on any sort of nausea medication, you could save yourself time and money by giving the Sea-Band a try. You will be surprised at how much relief a pair of $6 wristbands can provide.
I am 65 and suffers from vertigo. What do you suggest? I have heard that the acupuncture wrist bands do give help. I live in Windhoek nNamibië. Do you also transport to us?
Thanks
Babie Beyleveld