7 Best Motion Sickness Bands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If at any point you’ve traveled by plane, boat, roller coaster, or even VR headset, you’ve likely experienced some form of motion sickness.

According to the U.S. Army Research Institute, almost everyone experiences motion sickness symptoms of some kind. The exact figure is hard to pin down because of variances in the intensity of the symptoms. Even if you haven’t experienced motion sickness before, rest assured that there is a set of circumstances out there that will cause it for you.

However, the same Army Research study also cites that 95 to 97 percent of people can eventually adapt to a motion-sickness-inducing environment. That means there is hope for you.

For many who are plagued by sensitive vestibular systems, FDA-approved motion sickness bands are an inexpensive source of relief that doesn’t require the use of drugs or chemicals.

Most anti-nausea wearables use some combination of electric pulsation and acupressure to disrupt the neural pathways through which your body sends the signals of motion sickness.

By disrupting these signals, you trick your mind to ignore them, which then allows you to do things like go on a cruise or play games on VR headset symptom-free.

Acupressure bands aren’t just for motion sickness either. Because this treatment targets nausea symptoms directly, it can also be an effective treatment for morning sickness during pregnancy or post-operative nausea.

Note that everyone’s reaction to this type of treatment is different, and for some, anti-nausea medicine like dramamine will be a more effective solution. Either way, you won’t really know which is best for you until you give one a try.

Read on below to browse through our reviews of the best sickness bands we’ve come across so far.