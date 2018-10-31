15 Best Pokémon Go Accessories: The Ultimate List (2018)

Pokémon Go has become the biggest mobile game to hit both Android and iOS—and for good reason.

This game fulfills the collective childhood dreams of millions, allowing you to venture out into real life to catch virtual Pokémon.

But this game is different from others in the Pokémon series. Players will be walking for miles in search of new third-gen ‘mons, and using their phones to extreme measures.

This journey favors the prepared, so be sure to pack along the necessities like water, snacks, sunscreen, and so on. Beyond those, this guide highlights some of the best Pokémon Go accessories that will help you catch them all.