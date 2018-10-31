15 Best Pokémon Go Accessories: The Ultimate List (2018)

Pokémon Go has become the biggest mobile game to hit both Android and iOS—and for good reason.
This game fulfills the collective childhood dreams of millions, allowing you to venture out into real life to catch virtual Pokémon.
But this game is different from others in the Pokémon series. Players will be walking for miles in search of new third-gen ‘mons, and using their phones to extreme measures.
This journey favors the prepared, so be sure to pack along the necessities like water, snacks, sunscreen, and so on. Beyond those, this guide highlights some of the best Pokémon Go accessories that will help you catch them all.
Anker PowerCore+ Mini Portable Battery Charger
Even after constant improvement from the Niantic team, Pokémon Go remains a major power hog because of its constant connection to data and GPS networks. After having just one raid cut short by a dead battery, you’ll understand how essential a portable power bank really is. You don’t want to miss out on that Dragonite three blocks away.
The PowerCore+ Mini from Anker is an elegant solution to this problem. Despite being the smallest Anker power bank (about the size of a lipstick tube), its battery is large enough to fully charge most current-gen smartphones.
Larger batteries are available for full-on binges, but the portability of the PowerCore+ Mini is all too useful for a mobile trainer.
Nintendo Pokémon GO Plus
The Pokémon GO Plus is not a necessity by any means, but it is one of the most helpful Pokémon Go accessories for players trying to keep up with the daily experience grind.
The GO Plus is a small watchband device that is designed to help you through the grind, allowing you to visit Pokéstops and catch wild Pokémon with the push of a button.
This way, you can leave you phone app on and not even have to take your phone out of your pocket to play.
The device uses light vibration and an LED light to alert you of passing stops and ‘mons, and can be totally customized with after-market skins. For so long, these peripherals were completely unattainable.
Now that they can be purchased at MSRP once again, they are an essential for the player who needs help keeping up with the daily grind.
Taotronics Bike Phone Mount
When you are in full-on raid mode, it can be tempting to drive from gym to gym in search of legendary foes. But bicycling is a lot better for you, and if you go slow enough, it may even help you hatch eggs.
Riding your bike is a safe alternative, provided you dismount your bike and get off the road before pulling over for a quick encounter.
The Taotronics universal bike mount can grip your phone securely to your handlebars, helping you spot incoming PokéStops, and keep you from missing the otherwise subtle pocket notifications.
Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity Tracker
Though the Pokémon Go Plus also competes for your precious wrist real estate, a Fitbit is an excellent complement to the first app that truly understands how to reward fitness (by allowing you to hatch eggs).
You’ll be racking up dozens of kilometers hatching eggs, and a fitness tracker is a smart way to keep track of the extra mileage you’re putting in every day. If you use Fitbit’s passive tracking app alongside Pokémon Go, soon you’ll be faster than a Jolteon.
SoundPEATS QY7 Bluetooth Earbuds
Since you’ll be turning your phone upside down frequently to save battery (assuming you have the handy battery saver feature enabled), Bluetooth headphones are a perfect complement to your Pokémon Go adventure.
The SoundPEATS QY7 is the go-to pair of cheap wireless earbuds, and will allow you to hear iconic Pokémon music wherever you go.
These have a solid sound quality for the price, and an impressive 6 hour battery life. Get a color to match your team. Team Mystic rules!
Arkon Universal Swivel Belt Clip Holder for Smartphones
Belt clips have already seen their comeback as a staple of Dad fashion, but now there is a reason for all ages to enjoy the utility of a readily accessible phone.
If you have a common phone like a Samsung Galaxy S8, you may be able to find a custom case that will offer a belt clip attachment. Otherwise, a universal option like like Arkon Swivel Belt Clip will suffice.
Pokédex Phone Case
This one pairs excellently with the above belt clip suggestion. Combining a universal adhesive belt clip with a high quality Pokédex will make for a fantastic setup that telegraphs your ace trainer status to all who cross your path.
Tuvizo Reflective Vest
It’s hard to find a PokéStop that you can get to without crossing a street, so like it or not, you have to be careful for vehicles.
A reflective vest a great way to increase visibility, as its fluorescent pattern provides visibility at all times of day. If a vest feels like too much, you could consider a reflective ankle band or belt instead.
SABRE 3-IN-1 Pepper Spray
As many reports on the Internet have shown, Pokémon Go can easily take you into the wrong side of town to walk around with your phone in your hand.
Pepper spray can feel a bit excessive to pack compared to other Pokémon Go accessories, but it is a practical and nonlethal option to defend yourself if the need arises. At least until you are able to bring your Charizard into the real world.
Pokémon Ultra Sun & Moon
If you love Pokémon Go, your Pokémon adventure may be just beginning. Pokémon Ultra Sun & Moon are the newest chapter of the classic series, and are coming out November 17. Their prequel versions are hailed as one of the most fun and challenging Pokémon games ever.
Buy Pokémon Ultra Sun here.
Zak! Pokémon Reusable Plastic Water Bottle
With hotter than average days year-round, it’s very important to stay hydrated while you are out adventuring. These adorable Pokémon water bottle designs from Zak! will keep your thirst quenched and your trainer spirit hydrated.
These bottles have a handy flip top cap, a total volume of 25 ounces, and a number of great Pokémon designs for you to choose from.
PopSockets Phone Grip
Those with larger phones have probably noticed that it is extra difficult to catch Pokémon one-handed. This can make this mobile game hard to actually play while mobile.
This adhesive grip stabilizer for phones can be help between your index and middle finger, therebyfreeing up your thumb for uninhibited Pokéball tossing. It might seem like overkill, but don’t knock it until you give it a try.
Pokémon 2 pack of Men’s Crew Socks
In addition to being a great way to express yourself, socks are key to preventing foot odor and pain, especially when you are spending more time than normal walking around playing Pokémon Go.
This two pack of Pokémon-themed socks are a great choice for showing off your longtime obsession, or your newfound fascination with catching them all.
Pokémon Clip ‘N’ Carry Pokéball Belt
If you are just dying to see some of your favorite Pokémon from gen 2 and later in the AR universe, a this awesome Pokéball Belt may be what you need to tide you over.
In addition to making a great costume piece, this belt also include two mini figures from an assorted selection. Don’t forget this is a kids’ toy, so the belt will be a tough fit for waist sizes exceeding 40 inches.
Pokeswag Team Gym Badge Pin
One of the most challenging parts of the game’s raid mechanic is knowing who is standing around to actually raid a spot, or who is just a bystander.
A gym badge with your appropriate team colors is a great solution. A subtle yet noticeable Pokémon Go accessory.
This high quality metal enamel pin is supposed to look like a gym badge, which is a symbol for trainer proficiency that we may even see officially implemented into the game as it evolves.