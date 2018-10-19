10 Best Record Players With Speakers (2018)

Want to enjoy vinyl wherever you go?

A portable all-in-one turntable has everything you need to play your favorite records all in one convenient suitcase size.

Any longtime vinyl enthusiast will tell you that you have to drop hundreds of dollars on a top of the line hi-fi system to truly appreciate the format, but this simply isn’t the case.

No matter your setup, vinyl records provide an intimate and tactile experience that connects you to your favorite albums in a way that can’t be done with digital formats.

After all, there is nothing like pulling out a fresh LP, finding the groove for your favorite track, and dropping the needle.

Sure, the high fidelity of vinyl audio is best showcased at the upper price range, but there are plenty of low-priced portable turntables that meet the needs of a budding vinyl enthusiast.

They are compact and durable. They have built-in speakers for on the go listening, and a USB connection for ripping audio.

These features also make portable record players a great tool for crate digging at shops or yard sales. But which portable player reigns supreme? It’s honestly hard to tell.

Admittedly, some of the best names in portable record playing are well out of production. You would be well off to find a used Audio Technica Sound Burger, or a Vestax Handy Trax, or a SONY PS-Q7 on a secondhand marketplace.

But with vinyl’s resurging dominance of the physical media market, these sought-after models fetch an obscenely high price used. According to the Nielson Group, vinyl album sales in the United States increased by more than 1,000 percent over the past ten years.

That’s why you’ll find dozens of new and inexpensive options on the market. To make choosing one easy, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite portable record players for all variety of uses.

Whether you are appraising, archiving, or simply appreciating, read on below to browse the best portable turntables for the job.