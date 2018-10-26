5 Best Reflective Running Vests: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Brightly colored fiber optic cables help distinguish this reflective vest from others on the market. You can swap between six colors and well as several multi-color flashing modes. The vest features 360-degree reflectivity as well as distinctive LED lights that illuminate both sides of the body.

The material is made with a combination of mesh and elastic for optimal comfort and fit. It’s also sweat-resistant. The vest features a minimalist design that lets you to wear it over a jacket as well as under a t-shirt. It’s also water-resistant and can be worn in the rain or snow. This vest comes in sizes from small to extra-large. Most users can expect around 40 hours of battery life. This vest uses AAA batteries.