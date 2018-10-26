5 Best Reflective Running Vests: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Running in the dark presents its own challenges. One of the main issues runners face is visibility, especially when sharing the road with others. Whether you’re an early bird who gets out before the sunrise or you prefer to get your miles in at night, the best reflective running vests will help keep you safe regardless of the time of day or night. An adjustable fit, lightweight construction and full 360-degree visibility are just some essentials many runners look for in a reflective vest. Check out our top picks for this year’s reflective vests for runners.
Tracer360 Illuminated & Reflective VestPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Water-resistant for use in rain and snow
- Users can choose between multiple cable colors and flashing modes
- Includes brightly colored fiber optic cables
- A few smaller runners mention the reflective tubing can slip off the shoulders during a run
- Lacks rechargeable batteries
- Pricey
Brightly colored fiber optic cables help distinguish this reflective vest from others on the market. You can swap between six colors and well as several multi-color flashing modes. The vest features 360-degree reflectivity as well as distinctive LED lights that illuminate both sides of the body.
The material is made with a combination of mesh and elastic for optimal comfort and fit. It’s also sweat-resistant. The vest features a minimalist design that lets you to wear it over a jacket as well as under a t-shirt. It’s also water-resistant and can be worn in the rain or snow. This vest comes in sizes from small to extra-large. Most users can expect around 40 hours of battery life. This vest uses AAA batteries.
Find more Tracer360 Illuminated & Reflective Vest information and reviews here.
-
Nathan Streak Reflective VestPrice: $24.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable fit
- Available in multiple sizes
- Won’t interrupt arm swing
- May be too large/loose for smaller frames
- Velcro straps may occasionally catch on gloves or other items of clothing
- A few taller runners with the large/extra-large size was longer
The Nathan Streak Reflective Vest comes in a high-visibility yellow color and is available in sizes from small to extra-large. Highlights include 1,200-foot visibility and 360-degree reflectivity for added safety in the early morning and late evening. Runners in particular will appreciate the vest’s anatomical shape, which doesn’t inhibit arm swing. The vest has an adjustable fit and is made of a lightweight, breathable mesh material that’s comfortable even during the warmest months of the year.
Find more Nathan Streak Reflective Vest information and reviews here.
-
Roadrunner Reflective VestPrice: $9.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Visible up to 200 meters away
- Fits waists up to 39 inches
- Comes with two reflective arm bands
- May feel too loose for smaller-framed runners
- Those with longer torsos may find the vest a bit too short
- Some runners find that the vest doesn’t always stay in place when running
This reflective vest is designed for runners and cyclists and fits up to a 39-inch waist. The vest is visible from 200 meters away. It’s also comfortable enough to wear over winter clothing if necessary. Runners and anyone else who shares the road with cars will appreciate that the vest also comes with two reflective arm bands for increased safety in low light conditions. A lightweight, breathable mesh material keeps you cool and comfortable during workouts.
Find more Roadrunner Reflective Vest information and reviews here.
-
The Rocky Peak Reflective Running VestPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable Velcro straps around waist
- Breathable material
- Pocket is large enough to store a phone
- May be a bit loose for smaller frames
- Side straps could be tighter
- Some complain the vest slides when running
This running vest is visible over 700 feet away. Its lightweight mesh construction means you can wear this reflective running vest over a jacket in the winter, or a t-shirt when it's warmer. Runner-friendly features include adjustable Velcro straps around the waist, and a zippered storage pocket in the front. The paocket is large enough to store a phone or other essentials, such as an energy gel and cash. The vest fits men and women, and comes in sizes from small to extra-large.
Find more The Rocky Peak Reflective Running Vest information and reviews here.
