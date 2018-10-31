9 Best Samsung Tab S3 Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Samsung tablets are the device of choice for Android gamers, students, and technophiles. But no matter how you use the latest Samsung tablet, you shouldn’t be caught without a Samsung Tab S3 case.

Why not? The Tab S3 sports some impressive new specs that certainly warrant its $450 price tag. It only makes sense to protect these features with an extra layer of shock absorption.

You will want a case with a bezel that can protect the Tab S3’s 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display. When used with its included S Pen stylus, it is a viable tool for artists when used with an app like ArtFlow. But only if the screen isn’t cracked.

The added utility of Android 7.0 Nougat and USB-C charging slates the device to be a worthy competitor to the new iPad Pro in speed and convenience. As long as you don’t jostle it by knocking the whole tablet off a table.

And with a rear camera now capable of recording 4K video, you’ll want to ensure that your lens (or anything underneath) is never in danger of being scratched or dropped.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best cases and keyboard covers available now. These protect your tablet from all sides without adding too much weight too this beautiful device.

Depending on its dimensions, you might be able to get away with using a Tab S2 case, but that’s no guarantee, since the Tab S3 is slightly thicker and has a few more ports.

We will expand our selections as more choices emerge, but until then, check out some of the best cases for your new Galaxy Tab S3.