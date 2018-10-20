10 Best Insulated Thermal Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re looking for more than just a carrier, consider this Pyrex set. The bag is temperature-controlled to ensure your dish makes it to its destination at the optimal temperature. You can also use the included hot/cold pack to keep your food at the desired temperature during transportation, especially if your trip will take a bit longer. This set includes a 3-quart dish with convenient handles and a red plastic lid for safe storage and transportation. The glass is also safe for use in the oven and can be placed in the dishwasher when it’s time to clean up.