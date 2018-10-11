10 Best Thermos Food Jars: Which Is Right for You?

You can take your meals with you wherever you go with an insulated and dependable Thermos. Whether you want to pack hot soup for lunch or a cold dish to enjoy later on in the day, you need a Thermos food jar that will keep your meal at the optimal temperature. You’ll find a variety of sizes to choose from, including smaller food jars that are ideal for younger children as well as larger food jars that easily hold a meal for a hungry adult.

Many food Thermos jars feature a robust stainless steel interior and exterior for superior temperature control along with durability over time. Some come with extra features such as a fold-up spoon or a lid that doubles as a bowl. It’s also possible to find a variety of styles and colors to best suit your personality. This list includes a Thermos food jar on Amazon for every budget.