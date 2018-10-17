Tik Tok: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

What’s Tik Tok?

A Chinese-based music and video platform, it has a Western version with massively popular American content creators.

In China it’s called Douyin, the and has 150 million active daily users, the Western version, Tik Tok, has three times that many subscribers. Most of the videos feature lip-syncing, lots of pets especially cats doing fun stuff, lots of pretty girls, many young, and parkour or other thrill-seeking clips.

When YouTube crashed Tuesday night, Tik Tok was quick to swoop in.

But can a platform with 15-second video clips survive? Think Vine, for example. Tik Tok took over Musical.ly in 2017 and that addition may have helped increase subscribers so that’s good for its bottom line.

But there’s also widespread criticism of Tik Tok and some of it based on questionable videos, namely ones that feature scantily clad women and girls with creepy looking guys peering in. The ads for the app have been faulted by Redditors as being disturbing.

“I saw one where a 40 year old looking man made weird faces to a 14 year old midget.”

“I keep getting this ad over and over again, it’s the same girl every time. She’s got some messed up teeth and is just generally trashy looking. Not trying to be mean, I also won’t lie though. What’s up with that? It’s awkward and creepy.”

Here’s what you need to know about Tik Tok:

1. Tik Tok Features Very Short videos & Allows Users to Easily Upload & Edit Short Videos Themselves to Share

Tik Tok describes itself as a “global video community.” And with their making every second count, that’s pretty important as there’s just a quarter of a minute of video to view.

“We make it easy for you to watch awesome short videos AND you can also make your own videos by capturing those funny and memorable moments to share with the world. Spice up your videos with our special effects filters, fun stickers, and so much more.”

But many were upset after the launch of Tik Tok with Musical.ly, the lip-syncing video social network app that originally launched in 2014 as a prototype and then evolved over the years to, in 2016, have 90 million users. ByteDate, which owns Tik Tok bought Musical.ly a year ago for $1 billion and married the two apps.

So users can still create lip-syncing videos and edit them as so-called ‘musers,’ a hybrid of music and users.

2. A Chinese Branded Platform, It Spread Across the Globe in the Past Few Months to Reach 500 Million Active Users

China’s video-sharing app Douyin, known elsewhere in the world as Tik Tok, reached “500 million monthly active users worldwide and spread to more than 150 countries and regions,” the company reported in June according to Zinhuanet.

The platform that was launched beyond China in the summer of 2017 is reported to be among the top apps in scores of countries, Zinhuanet reported. A market research company it said reported the Tik Tok app was downloaded 45.8 million times on iTunes in the App Store in the first quarter, making it one of the most popular apps on the iOS platform, according to market researcher Sensor Tower.

Launched in September 2016, Douyin allows users to create short music videos and instantly gained worldwide popularity, especially among young users. The number of daily active users in China exceeds 150 million.

On its website, Tik Tok says it’s a “destination for short-form mobile videos.”

“Our mission is to capture and present the world’s creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. Tik Tok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos.”

Based in Los Angeles, its global offices include London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow.

Tik Tok is available worldwide.

3. Tik Tok, Number 2 on iTunes in the Photo & Video Category, Took Advantage of the YouTube Crash to Swoop in Tuesday Night. And It’s Seeking Creators Akin to YouTube Content Creators

On iTunes, Tik Tok is ranked as the number 2 most popular, or downloaded, video sharing app.

Available in 36 languages, the app is rated 12+ for mild crude humor, sexual content and nudity, drug references, mature themes and fantasy violence.

The app is free.

And fast. Tik Tok took quick advantage of the Great YouTube Crash of 2018′ to seize the opportunity to land more subscribers.

Maybe to attract some whose attention span isn’t a good mix with many YouTubers long videos.

Meanwhile, Tik Tok is also looking to support people who upload videos in the hopes of video stardom. And monetization, fingers-crossed.

Tik Tok has the ‘next level’ program that provides tech support, analytics and collaborations. There’s a form to fill out on its website and if thinks one might become a Tik Tok influencer, they’ll reach out.

4. Tik Tok Ads Are Described as Being ‘Creepy’ & ‘Annoying.’ But There’s Already Tik Tok Creators With Tens of Millions of Followers

Ironically, it’s the Tik Tok ads on YouTube that most aggravate users.

“Some of these ads give me the creeps. Have you seen that one with the grey haired pedo looking guy looking at a girls back and ass and then she flips her hair up and she’s a monstrosity of makeup? That gives me nightmares,” a YouTube user posted on Reddit.

When people on Reddit bothered by the ads asked what exactly is Tik Tok, this explained:

Creepy maybe, but millions are flocking to the video site to connect with popular users like Loren Gray, the pop performer and YouTuber who was a Teen Choice Award nominee and who recently released her first single on YouTube.

She has 30 million followers on Tik Tok.

Another big ‘muser’ is vlogger, singer, model Baby Ariel who Forbes and others named as a major social influencer. She has 29 million followers on Tik Tok.

5. Life’s Moving Fast, So Make Every Second Count …With Reaction Videos, Which Appear Both Wildly Unpopular & Wildly Popular

“Loving the new react feature! I love reacting to videos from people on this app! I’m glad that there’s a react feature because we used to have to duet videos to react but now, you can have a box that you can move around.﻿”

“@tiktok please delete this from the… from literally everywhere.”

So the reaction feature is essentially self-explanatory: See a video you think is funny? Record your reaction with voice and narration and then share it. This feature is an opportunity for users to insert themselves into the videos they like.

Reaction to ‘reactions’ was mixed.

“Only 12 year fangirls liked this video.”

