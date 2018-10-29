5 Best Waterproof Earbuds for Swimmers & Athletes (Updated!)

Underwater Audio specializes in waterproof audio solutions. The company provided us with a sample pair of their Swimbuds Sport waterproof earbuds for review purposes, along with one of the company’s waterproof iPod Shuffles. Both the earbuds and the waterproofed iPod performed admirably during extended underwater use.

The Swimbud Sport earbuds come with four different attachments, making it easy to find a fit that’s right for the shape of your ear canal and the activity you’ll be performing. The “Trees” shape offers the best seal against water, and it’s good for listening to audio or music that requires enhanced noise isolation. The “Fins” style are most likely to fit your ear shape, since they work with the largest number of ear sizes. The Fins are also good for surfing and wakeboarding. The “Ergos” are arguably the most comfortable, and are a good bet for times when you want waterproof protection, but are doing a sport that’s not actually in the water (such as running in the rain). The “Mushroom” buds can be used for everyday activities, such as jogging, walking, or relaxing. All four tips can be used for swimming laps.

I found all four earbuds surprisingly comfortable, since they need a tight seal to ensure a good sound. The sound quality was excellent, with a nice balance between mids and lows. Audio sounds clear whether partially or completely submerged. It’s worth noting that all the headphone attachments should not be used below 10 feet, for safety’s sake. The earbuds come with the four tips, an audio extension cord, and a mesh bag for storage.

These earbuds come with a one-year warranty. The headphones are approved for all types of water: chlorinated water, fresh water and saltwater. Whether you’re into swimming, surfing, running, or biking, these waterproof headphones are truly top-of-the-line.