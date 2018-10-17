You Tube Crash: How Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Reacted

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson are two of the world’s biggest stars on YouTube. So it’s not surprising that people wondering what they thought about YouTube going… down.

The YouTube crash was, thankfully, fairly short-lived. However, it did last about two hours. YouTube was not working, and that bothered some YouTubers – a lot. At least, it gave the world’s best-known YouTube stars a chance to show their comedic timing all the more. Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, KSI, and more weighed in on Twitter. However, others, like Logan Paul, did not – on that medium anyway.

YouTube wrote on Twitter before the problem was fixed: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Around 11 p.m. EST, YouTube announced, “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.” YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music were affected for about two hours.

That, perhaps predictably, sent some famous vloggers in search of another medium: Twitter.

Here’s what Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson had to say. In fact, Star mentioned Dawson in his response to the YouTube crash.

Jeffree Star

The makeup vlogger responded with crying emojis, but then quickly came back with a sarcastic quip. Jeffree Star is an androgynous makeup artist, vlogger, and social media influencer.

I think @shanedawson’s new video broke YouTube… Iconic. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) October 17, 2018

“I think @shanedawson’s new video broke YouTube… Iconic,” Star wrote on Twitter. Shortly before YouTube stopped working, Star wrote, “HOLY SH*T I’m so close to 11 MILLION subscribers!!!!!! 😭😭😭🤡.”

In case you haven’t seen Star’s channel yet on YouTube, here’s the top video as of October 16, 2018:

Star has 10,995,530 subscribers.

Shane Dawson

yay!!! youtube’s back! grab a meal and send me pics of you watching Part 7! https://t.co/EFx25aLdUo pic.twitter.com/kkcbnOz4tY — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) October 17, 2018

Shane Dawson had some things to say about YouTube being down too. He was slightly less verbose than Jeffree Star, but he still managed to get his point across. After all, communication is what these folks do for a living.

“is youtube not working for anyone else? or is it my sh@tty internet? haha,” he also wrote. Dawson was one of the first YouTube stars. Shane Dawson has an incredible 18,530,848 subscribers on YouTube. Here’s one of his recent videos: