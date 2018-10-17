YouTube’s Down: Funniest Twitter Memes & Reactions to the ‘Catastrophe’

When YouTube went down worldwide for nearly an hour, the reactions on Twitter and social media were loud and resounding. The popular site rarely has an outage like this, and they’re usually resolved much faster. Here’s a look at some of the reactions people shared.

Some people thought their data crashed or suddenly no one was interested in their videos anymore. But actually, YouTube simply wasn’t working. The errors people encountered were numerous, and YouTube has yet to explain what happened. They tweeted: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.” And later tweeted: “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”

I THOUGHT MY DATA WASN'T WORKING BUT ITS CUZ OF YOUTUBE ISHSBSBS pic.twitter.com/GoZnzxTbfl — SpOoK™ 👻 (@jiminiss_) October 17, 2018

Errors ranged from just seeing a blank screen to getting a 500 internal server error to receiving “invalid response” errors. Others reported seeing ” https://www.youtube.com/?pbjreload=10″ when they tried to load the homepage or a video. The most recently reported problems involve watching videos, logging in, and problems just viewing the website.

Some people considered the #youtubeacalypse and wondered what would happen if the site never came back.

It would be hilarious if youtube never came back up and I just wasted the last 7 years of my life. pic.twitter.com/cDbropxMR7 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 17, 2018

Or what if it came back and everything was different — forever?

A concept: When YouTube comes back up it's suddenly 2011 again, things are good, people are happy, content isn't clickbait & drama only exists in the CoD community. — Will Kiing (@Kiingtong) October 17, 2018

And then there was just the enjoyment of knowing that everyone jumped from YouTube straight onto Twitter.

Everyone jumping onto Twitter after YouTube goes down 😂 — Camryn Brown (@camrynbr0wn) October 17, 2018

*YouTube not working* *All Twitter users instantly go to Twitter to see if anyone else is having the same problem* #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/sq7LmB0bub — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) October 17, 2018

Some people shared tweets that expressed their angst at not being able to access their favorite site:

WHY is youtube not working? pic.twitter.com/pmJSjwDlu0 — shamhaan 🦇 (@shamhaan3) October 17, 2018

mood bc YouTube stopped working and all I wanted to do was watch a couple vids of my fave YouTube’s before I go to bed #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/u4UoDlt8YY — thao huynh 🍂 (@thaaohuynh) October 17, 2018

me when youtube hasn’t been working for 5 minutes #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/r0QaEnEHZy — i love jungkook so much (@jkIovers) October 17, 2018

me remembering the times i was ungrateful when youtube was working

pic.twitter.com/IPWxwyvget — xiola ♥︎ (@tragicoffin) October 17, 2018

me waiting for youtube to start working again pic.twitter.com/9cGCK4FGjX — 𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔩𝔢𝔯 (@jcsrighthand) October 17, 2018

Me checking every 10 seconds if YouTube is working just to see it’s still down… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/59cZX4P0dY — A1 (@A1Saudd) October 17, 2018

And then there are the funny conspiracies:

Ima just say this…. when Obama was president YouTube was working perfectly fine. — Mia (@miaa_rh) October 17, 2018

What kind of dirt did youtube have on Hillary Clinton to get taken down like that? #YouTubeDOWN — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 17, 2018

did you accidentally click ALL when deleting and demonitizing channels ? https://t.co/fBLGoZJ36O — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) October 17, 2018

But even though YouTube is working now, it still has left behind some damage for frequent users.

I could not do my biology homework because @YouTube was not working. It works now, which is great🙄. I now have to cram three hours of homework and studying into one. pic.twitter.com/htauFtGl1g — Angela Nguyen (@AngelaN_4) October 17, 2018

YouTube outages like this one are rare and typically resolved faster than today’s. However, YouTube has said that all issues should now be resolved.

