YouTube’s Down: Funniest Twitter Memes & Reactions to the ‘Catastrophe’

When YouTube went down worldwide for nearly an hour, the reactions on Twitter and social media were loud and resounding. The popular site rarely has an outage like this, and they’re usually resolved much faster. Here’s a look at some of the reactions people shared.
Some people thought their data crashed or suddenly no one was interested in their videos anymore. But actually, YouTube simply wasn’t working. The errors people encountered were numerous, and YouTube has yet to explain what happened. They tweeted: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.” And later tweeted: “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”
Errors ranged from just seeing a blank screen to getting a 500 internal server error to receiving “invalid response” errors. Others reported seeing ” https://www.youtube.com/?pbjreload=10″ when they tried to load the homepage or a video. The most recently reported problems involve watching videos, logging in, and problems just viewing the website.
Some people considered the #youtubeacalypse and wondered what would happen if the site never came back.
Or what if it came back and everything was different — forever?
And then there was just the enjoyment of knowing that everyone jumped from YouTube straight onto Twitter.
Some people shared tweets that expressed their angst at not being able to access their favorite site:
And then there are the funny conspiracies:
But even though YouTube is working now, it still has left behind some damage for frequent users.
YouTube outages like this one are rare and typically resolved faster than today’s. However, YouTube has said that all issues should now be resolved.
