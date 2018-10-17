YouTube Down According to Reports Worldwide & Twitter Reacts

Users worldwide are reporting that YouTube is down for many people. The reason is not yet known, but reports are coming in fast worldwide. This is unusual for one of the most popular websites in the world. So far, YouTube hasn’t issued an official statement about what happened except to note that they are working on the problem. Although the site may have occasionally had brief issues in the past, being down this long is very rare. Some regions are reporting that the site is beginning to start working correctly again as of about 10 p.m. Eastern, but others are still having issues. This is a developing story.

YouTube Says It Is Working on the Issue, But Hasn’t Identified the Cause of the Problem

YouTube hasn’t identified the problem yet, but did acknowledge on Twitter that they are working on the issue. They wrote: “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Down Detector Reports Skyrocketed Worldwide in a Short Amount of Time

Here are reports from Down Detector:

You can see that the errors just recently skyrocketed. Look at the reports above and now the reports next, just a few minutes later:

Errors Include a Blank Screen, a Black Screen when Loading YouTube, a 500 Error, & an Invalid Response Error

Errors range from just seeing a blank screen to getting a 500 internal server error to receiving “invalid response” errors. Others reported seeing ” https://www.youtube.com/?pbjreload=10″ when they tried to load the homepage or a video. The most recently reported problems involve watching videos, logging in, and problems just viewing the website.

You may just be seeing a blank screen in some cases:

one of the many screens I’ve been getting. since when does #youtube crash? never seen it happen pic.twitter.com/WTOckvwGMX — ☁️ uʎןopuǝʍb ☁️ (@cloudy_grande98) October 17, 2018

Reports are coming in from people across the country and different parts of the world.

Youtube finally ran out of videos to recommend me pic.twitter.com/cObnFUo4kQ — ZeSpookyViking (@ZeRoyalViking) October 17, 2018

You may also see a 500 Internal Server Error on some videos. The error messages reads: “500 Internal Server Error Sorry, something went wrong. A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.”

help youtube wont work pic.twitter.com/h8iEkYT9MR — BlinkDev (@RealBlinkDev) October 17, 2018

Here’s a screenshot for a closer look at the 500 Internal Server Error:

Or you may see an “Invalid response received” error:

Yep it did. Now that YouTube is down I don't know what to do with my life. pic.twitter.com/pBk0JuZ7k3 — Kyle M. (@TheNessSaysOkay) October 17, 2018

Or you may get a blank, black screen while trying to load a video:

Some reported first recognizing the problem when their realtime stats began to plummet.

And the memes have started:

But the most interesting responses are from police, who are asking residents to please not call 911 about YouTube being down:

Yes, our @YouTube is down, too. No, please don't call 911 – we can't fix it. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 17, 2018

YouTube Outages Are Rare & Typically Resolved Faster Than Today’s

YouTube outages like this one are rare and typically resolved faster than today’s.

In July 2018, YouTube TV went down briefly during the World Cup.

In April 2018, YouTube channel pages all went down in one afternoon. This brought a 500 internal server error similar to what we’re seeing today. However, during that time, individual videos could still be watched. The error only affected main channel pages.

In June 2017, YouTube was down for many users, mostly in the United States’ East Coast.

In 2013, YouTube went down for 30 minutes with a very similar error that was never explained. Anyone attempting to use the website encountered the error, so it was extensive like today’s.

In February 2008, the entire site went down after a Pakistan ISP was ordered to censor YouTube to prevent Pakistanis from seeing a trailer to an anti-Islamic film. Pakistan Telecom changed the BGP entry for YouTube, and a bad address was accidentally cascaded around the net when the upstream providers passed the new route along without verifying it, Wired reported.

It’s unclear at this time what has happened. This appears to be a bit unusual, as YouTube typically resolves any issues very quickly. This is a developing story.

