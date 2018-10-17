YouTube Is Working: The Site Is No Longer Down

Millions of people across the world are breathing a collective sigh of relief as news begins to spread that YouTube is no longer down in most areas. YouTube was down across the world, but now it appears to be working again for most people. Although YouTube acknowledged the problem, the company has not yet shared what caused the outage.

The company just posted that YouTube is back up and working. They wrote on Twitter: “We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.”

Missing from YouTube’s comments is an explanation of what happened.

When YouTube went down, outages were reported around the world:

And reports of outages skyrocketed according to Down Detector:

But now those reports are decreasing:

Errors ranged from just seeing a blank screen to getting a 500 internal server error to receiving “invalid response” errors. Others reported seeing ” https://www.youtube.com/?pbjreload=10″ when users tried to load the homepage or a video. The most reported problems involve watching videos, logging in, and problems just viewing the website.

It’s great that YouTube is back, but outages of this magnitude are rare for the site. Hopefully, the site will soon share just what happened. But sometimes when outages have happened in the past, we haven’t always gotten an explanation later.