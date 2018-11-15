9 Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

Klipsch makes some of the most powerful speakers around but they usually come at a premium price. Thankfully, their flagship Black Reference 5.1 surround sound system is available at a $400 discount. This makes it a viable budget choice for the home theater enthusiast looking to bring movies to life without spending a fortune.

These speakers deliver an absolutely massive sound with a deep and tight low end that can easily shake the room. The sound is free of distortion and faithful to the source material.