9 Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals on Amazon (2018)

Cyber Monday might have a smaller selection of sales than Black Friday but its focus on electronics means that the sales you do get are on some of the most sought-after gifts. Audio enthusiasts will surely want to keep an eye out for the best Cyber Monday speaker deals, as many of them will be daily deals or lightning deals. We’ve scoured the web to pick out the best deals on all varieties of speakers, from portable Bluetooth units to home surround sound systems.
30% Off Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker
Bose's SoundLink line spans across all sizes and dimensions. Their most compact speaker is their SoundLink Micro, which packs their massive signature sound into an ultra compact package. The sound is crisp and balanced. It gets surprisingly loud for its size and even has a little bump in the bass frequencies. This speaker can go with you anywher as it has a solid 6 hour battery life and is IPX7-rated for water resistance. At 30 percent off, this is a solid deal for a go-anywhere speaker.
$400 Off Klipsch Black Reference 5.1 Surround Sound System
Klipsch makes some of the most powerful speakers around but they usually come at a premium price. Thankfully, their flagship Black Reference 5.1 surround sound system is available at a $400 discount. This makes it a viable budget choice for the home theater enthusiast looking to bring movies to life without spending a fortune.
These speakers deliver an absolutely massive sound with a deep and tight low end that can easily shake the room. The sound is free of distortion and faithful to the source material.
$200 Off Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound System
Whatever space you watch movies and play games, small or large, it deserves to be enhanced with 5.1 surround sound. No matter which one applies to you, the Logitech Z906 speakers are a solid choice, as they are small enough to put on an office desk but powerful enough to fill a large room.
As a standard 5.1 setup, the Z906 speakers include a subwoofer, a center monitor, and four satellite speakers to deliver powerful THX-certified audio. Right now they are 50 percent off, making them the best value in 5.1 sound, hands down.
51% Off Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers
Polk's budget T15 bookshelf speakers were already one of the best value purchases for those looking for a compact set of room speakers. Currently, they are 51 percent off, making them a sure pick for discrete yet room-filling sound. These two speakers can pump some serious stereo sound into a room and their small footprint makes them easy to set up anywhere.
55% Off Altec Lansing LifeJacket 2 Bluetooth Speaker
When you plan on taking your speaker poolside or to the beach, there is no better choice than the LifeJacket 2 from Altec Lansing. This IP67-rated speaker resists dust, water, and impact damage thanks to its washable protective jacket. More importantly, the LifeJacket 2 sounds great and is over 55 percent off right now.
The speaker sounds clear and reaches a fairly high volume for being portable. Unlike most portable speakers, the LifeJacket 2 supports aptX streaming, which enables the highest quality of portable audio transfer.
35% Off Marshall Stockwell Bluetooth Speaker
Though Marshall is associated with the towering sound of a full stack amplifier, they are equally adept at manufacturing compact speakers like the new Stockwell Foldout. This portable Bluetooth speaker sports a built-in protective cover as well as an impressive 25-hour battery life. Together, these two qualities allow it to go anywhere. A built-in USB port means you can also use to charge source devices on the go.
40% Off Harman Kardon Allure Portable Smart Speaker
Amazon's Echo Tap speaker isn't the only portable smart speaker on the market. Harmon Kardon's Allure is yet another option for both Bluetooth audio playback and smart home customization. It connects via WiFi to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant service, which you can use to answer questions, pull up your favorite playlists, and even order a pizza.
As for the audio, the Allure far outperforms Amazon's equivalent. The bass is punchy and the treble is clear. You could certainly get better audio for the same price, but not with the smart features. This speaker is currently discounted to 40 percent off, further sweetening the deal.
$40 Off Amazon Echo Plus
The Amazon Echo Plus isn't the first choice you'd pick for high-quality home audio but its ability to connect to Amazon's cloud-based Alexa voice assistant gives it an inherent utility that you just won't get out of a traditional speaker. This WiFi-connected speaker uses your home network to transform itself into a conduit for voice-based commands ranging from "Alexa, play my favorite Spotify playlist," to "Alexa, order me a pizza."
The service is always expanding and makes for tons of fun projects. It can also be used to control other smart home devices. Its sound may fall short but the speaker has a 3.5 mm audio jack that you can use to port audio out to a higher source should you happen to want to.
$150 Off Sony GTKXB60/B Bluetooth Speaker
The Sony GTKXB60/B may be massive but it is still technically portable, and therefore, is the perfect tool to bring a party atmosphere wherever you go. This monster speaker has the air displacement to pump some serious sound and its pulsing LED lights further enhance the mood while you listen.
This speaker is capable of playing for up to 14 hours on one charge and it can be also be chained with other speakers to further dispense sound. You can call this one a party in a box.