7 Best 3D Printers On Sale Right Now (Updated!)

The Dremel DigiLab 3D printer gets our enthusiastic nod as well as the PC Magazine 2018 Editor's Choice top vote. That makes it worth considering if you're a designer, engineer or want it for classroom use because it can stand up to serious use. With clog resistant extrusion, it will run your projects smoothly without breakdowns.

It has a heated plate and an even more robust extruder which allows you to print with nylon and eco-ABS. That means you can create accurate injection molded parts. This printer automatically updates the g-code for optimal extruder and build plate temperatures, in addition to print speeds and feeds.

Whether you want to use your smartphone tablet or laptop, you can print from anywhere with an internet connection because this machine is WiFi enabled. Users can slice files online and print directly to the 3D45 - which makes it great if you're working with a client and want to create a quick product or part demo.

Smart sensor technology makes set up a breeze. The touch screen shows you in real time how to precisely level the plate with just a simple turn of a knob. And if 3D printing doesn't make you feel geeky enough, you can even capture time lapse videos of your project with the internal 720p HD camera which captures the large build area while you to print a huge variety of projects.

This 3D Printer deal will net you more than $400 in savings.