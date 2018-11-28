11 Best Air Purifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

We all spend a lot of time indoors, either in our office or at home. Concentrations of pollutants, pollen and pet dander, can be worse inside than out. For those who suffer with allergies, that can mean feeling miserable during seasons with less pollen, but fewer hours to spend outdoors.

There are those odors we simply can’t live with. Whether it’s cooking smells, cigarette smoke, or other aromatic offenders, we want our air to smell fresh, clean and healthy. The best air purifiers can effectively create that environment.

True HEPA air purifiers address these issues. But after your initial cash outlay, you’ll want to budget for replacement filters. Some have washable pre-filters, which help extend the life of your True HEPA filter.

A few of these air cleaners kill viruses, mold spores and germs, and many create just enough white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night’s sleep. Our top pick is the Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier that works fast and cleans huge spaces, although the Rabbit Air HEPA Air purifier was a close second.

