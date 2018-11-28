11 Best Air Purifiers: Your Easy Buying Guide

We all spend a lot of time indoors, either in our office or at home. Concentrations of pollutants, pollen and pet dander, can be worse inside than out. For those who suffer with allergies, that can mean feeling miserable during seasons with less pollen, but fewer hours to spend outdoors.
There are those odors we simply can’t live with. Whether it’s cooking smells, cigarette smoke, or other aromatic offenders, we want our air to smell fresh, clean and healthy. The best air purifiers can effectively create that environment.
True HEPA air purifiers address these issues. But after your initial cash outlay, you’ll want to budget for replacement filters. Some have washable pre-filters, which help extend the life of your True HEPA filter.
A few of these air cleaners kill viruses, mold spores and germs, and many create just enough white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night’s sleep. Our top pick is the Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier that works fast and cleans huge spaces, although the Rabbit Air HEPA Air purifier was a close second.
If you’re ready to start breathing easier, check out our 11 Best Air Purifiers.
Our Top Pick: Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air PurifierPrice: $638.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.6 out of five stars by users
- Lifetime warranty
- Cleans up to 1,100 square feet in two hours – one of the largest footprints of all reviewed
- Efficiently cleans and purifies air
- More costly than some
- Can be noisy at higher settings
- Some reports of auto-sensor issues
- Not as effective at odor removal as some
The high performance Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier with HEPA-Pure Filter delivers cleaner, more breathable air throughout your home. Perfect for living rooms, open concept rooms, and other large rooms up to 1100 square feet, the BreatheSmart quietly and efficiently removes allergens and dust, purifying your air in less than two hours.
Alen’s exclusive SmartSensor feature automatically detects and adjusts to changing air quality, prolonging filter life and conserving energy. WhisperMax technology uses pink noise to eliminate irritating high frequency sounds, enabling the BreatheSmart to purify the air while maintaining your home’s peaceful environment.
BreatheSmart is fully customizable, offering four different filter types to accommodate changing air purification needs, and 14 panel color options to match your home décor. All of Alen’s air purifiers include a lifetime warranty, ensuring years of pure air for your home.
Find more Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Top Rated: Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air PurifierPrice: $369.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Our top rated model
- Fast and quiet operation
- Long life filters last up to four years with daily use
- Energy Star certified
- Helps eliminate allergens and viruses
- Childproof front panel
- More expensive than some
- Seems a bit bulky
- Filter replacement indicator can be finicky
If you're looking for ultra quiet operation, even in a large space up to 550 square feet, this top rated air purifier from Rabbit Air is an excellent choice. It can completely replace the air in the room up to two times an hour when it's running at high speed.
With four stages of purification and deodorization, the BioGS HEPA and charcoal-based activated carbon filters will last up to three years, based on 12 hours daily operation. Better yet, the pre-filter is washable. That alone makes it one of our favorite choices
This air purifier is energy star certified, so you don't need to worry about your utility bill spiking. The five year warranty and long filter life make it a worthy investment to get rid of dust, allergens and smells at warp speed.
Find more Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Amazon’s Choice: Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air PurifierPrice: $228.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very quiet compared to many
- Effectively cleans and purifies air in spaces up to 528 square feet
- Four filters system eliminates odors, allergens and creates ozone
- Small profile with surprising power
- More expensive than some
- Some issues reported with the washable pre-filter
- Doesn’t automatically kick on high to clear cigarette smoke
- Gets louder on higher settings
This Coway True HEPA air purifier takes an ultra modern approach, in design and function. Compact in size at just about 17 inches wide, by 18 inches tall, it will fit unassumingly into small corners, but count on it doing a yeoman’s job purifying the air, despite its size. The winner here is a four filter system that cleans dust and allergens from the air, meaning you’ll breathe a whole lot easier.
It has a washable pre-filter to eliminate large particles, a charcoal filter to clear unwanted odors from the room, a True HEPA filter that’s effective on cleaning up to 99.97 percent of all allergens and contaminants from the air, and an ionizer, which creates ozone, without leaving that weird smell that so many ozonators do.
This little workhorse quietly and effectively cleans spaces up to 528 square feet, and with particle sensing technology, it will automatically kick into high gear when air quality is reduced. You can order this air purifier individually, or get a terrific deal when you buy the package that includes replacement filters to switch out after one year.
You can also get this air purifier in a clean looking white and silver finish for an even more affordable price. No wonder it gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.
Find more Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier With True HEPA & Eco Mode information and reviews here.
Blueair 403 HepaSilent Air-Purification SystemPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users
- Efficiently cleans and purifies the air
- Effectively removes pollutants down to 0.1 microns
- Very quiet at lower speeds
- Unit is fairly large
- More expensive than some
- Not as effective as some at removing dust
- Some warranty issues reported
The Blueair 403 air purifier gets you a lot bang for your buck, maximizing clean air delivery in mid-size rooms up to 365 square feet. Independently tested by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), the Blueair 403 has a rating of 240 cubic feet per minute for smoke, dust, and pollen with five air changes an hour.
This air purifier is whisper-silent on low and delivers designed white noise on higher speeds. Using a double-suction radial fan to balance sound frequency, its noise is simply more pleasing to the ear. Blueair’s patented HEPASilent technology uses both electrostatic and mechanical filtration to trap 99.97% of particles from the air down to 0.1 microns in size.
The technology works by charging harmful particles as they pass through the encapsulated ion particle-charging chamber of the air purifier, successfully locking in particles large and small into the unique filter design. The Blueair 403 air purifier comes with a timer to alert you when your filter needs changing.
The timer can be attached to the unit, refrigerator, or anywhere else. Simply open the door on the front of the air purifier unit to change the filter. Weighing in at 33 pounds, this air cleaner features a handle, so you can easily move your air purifier around your home or office.
Its replaceable particle filters are 100 percent recyclable, and you can even get specific filters for tobacco smoke removal.
Find more Blueair 403 HepaSilent Air-Purification System information and reviews here.
Honeywell Bluetooth Smart True HEPA Allergen RemoverPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated four out of five stars by users
- Effectively cleans dust, pollen and VOCs from the air
- Good for large spaces up to 310 square feet
- Control panel is well laid out and easy to use
- App not compatible with all iOS operating systems
- Timer function limited to one program at a time
- Not as quiet as some
- App is iffy for some users
This Honeywell air purifier is perfect for large spaces up 17′ x 18′ or 310 square feet. It captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and smoke particles as small as 0.3 microns. It reduces odors and volatile organic compounds(VOCs). VOC’s.
This Bluetooth enabled air purifier features high-tech “touch screen” controls, auto-off timer (1-18 hours), a control panel dimmer, VOC sensor for automatic operation, air quality feedback and a Bluetooth “paired” indicator.
Compatible with android and iPhone app, you can remotely control this air cleaner from your phone. The pollen sensor goes into automatic operation based on pollen conditions in zip code you set on your phone app. It also offers a filter/pre-filter status gauge with notifications of when filter needs to be changed.
For larger rooms, consider the Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier which cleans nearly 400 square feet.
Find more Honeywell Bluetooth Smart True HEPA Allergen Remover information and reviews here.
AeraMax 300-DX95 Air PurifierPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of 5 by users
- Sends out ions to freshen the air
- Effectively purifies air in large spaces up to 600 square feet
- Extremely quiet
- May increase your electric bill with heavy use
- Can be noisy at highest setting
- Ionizer smell off-putting to some
- Rather large
The AeraMax Air Purifier automatically detects air quality and purifies the air. Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, this air purifier utilizes a true HEPA filter with antimicrobial treatment to safely remove 99.97% of airborne particles including pollen, ragweed and other allergens, along with viruses, germs, dust mites, mold spores and cigarette smoke.
It includes a special high performance mode for allergy, cold and flu seasons. The carbon filter reduces odors from a 300 to 600 square foot area, meaning it will take care of your large spaces effectively. To keep your air purifier working hard year round, make sure to stock up on Carbon Authentic Replacement Filters.
Find more AeraMax 300-DX95 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Winix 5500-2 Air PurifierPrice: $178.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users
- Efficiently cleans and purifies the air
- Extremely quiet
- Very easy to remove and clean filters
- Pricey compared to some
- Replacement filters are costly
- Light stays on when operating in night mode, which can be annoying
- Doesn’t work as well as others on smoke odors
The Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner is designed for any home environment and ready to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and household odors. With a clean air delivery rate (CADR) rating from Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, this air purifier and air cleaner is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens and bedrooms.
The Winix 5500-2 uses a 3-stage air cleaning system, featuring a washable Advanced Odor Control (AOC) Carbon Filter, 99.97 percent efficient at removing particles from the air. It also features a True HEPA filter and Winix PlasmaWave technology, which acts to permanently filter and break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors and other pollutants, with no harmful ozone.
Efficient enough to clean up to 360 square feet at a time, this room air purifier offers a VOC Smart Sensor, air quality visual indicator, light sensor, auto and sleep modes, and it comes with a remote control. Since you’re likely to want to run it for long periods of time, it’s good to know that this unit is Energy Star certified.
Find more Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Whirlpool Whispure Air PurifierPrice: $259.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by users
- Easy to use controls
- Efficiently purifies air
- Easy to move around from room to room
- Can be a bit noisy on highest settings
- Rather bulky looking
- Some reports of unbalanced fan wheels
- Not as effective at odor removal as some
For large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier features electronic controls and four fan speeds. The Turbo setting quickly clears the air. Sleep Mode means quiet operation while saving energy. The true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. A charcoal pre-filter traps odors and pre-cleans the air before it reaches the HEPA filter.
The HEPA filter removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, tobacco smoke, fabric fibers and mold spores, using the quietest high efficiency air purifier technology. Great for large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier filters the air 4.8 times per hour.
Two separate filter replacement lights indicate when it’s time to replace the HEPA filter or charcoal pre-filter. Built-in handles make it easy to move the air purifier to any room in the house. It’s easy to keep your Whispure Air Purifier running 24/7 as long as you stay stocked up on carbon pre-filters and replacement HEPA filters.
Find more Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier information and reviews here.
VEVA 8000 Elite Pro Series Air PurifierPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated for efficiency and affordability
- Convertible style makes it flexible
- Noticeably reduces dust and pet dander
- Effective at reducing cigarette smells
- Pre-filters Need frequent cleaning
- Not as much airflow as some
- Doesn’t have an air quality display
This compact True HEPA air purifier automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. The innovative and sleek design cleans up to 375 square feet, so it's perfect for home and office use.
This system includes a True HEPA Filter along with four precut activated carbon pre-filters. They eliminate the need to cut, clean or vacuum pre-filters and extend the life of the main HEPA filter. It effectively removes odors from pets, smoking, cooking and more.
With a three-stage fan, it runs from ultra quiet to turbo, depending on your needs. We like the fact that you can convert it from a tower to a tabletop air filter by simply removing the base.
Find more Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier information and reviews here.
Holmes True HEPA Air Cleaner & Odor EliminatorPrice: $84.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users
- Extremely well priced compared to many
- Effectively improves air quality
- Easy access hanging filter are easy to change out
- Not much design style
- Only works for smaller spaces
- It’s louder than some
- White plastic cover can yellow over time
This Holmes air purifier is up to 99.97% efficient in removing allergens such as pollen, dust, mold, pet dander and smoke from the air passing through the filter. It also helps eliminate common household odors with the power of an Arm and Hammer baking soda enhanced filter.
This air purifier features four speed settings, a programmable auto-off timer and a filter life monitor. The easy to use digital display allows you to program and automatically run the air cleaner for up to 16 hours a day. Filter monitors alert you when filter changes are needed, helping to maintain your air purifier’s maximum performance.
This air purifier is recommended for rooms up to 256 square feet. Because clean true HEPA filters and fresh carbon filters are a key to peak performance, make sure you always have extras on hand. They also offer a large room air purifier for bigger spaces.
Find more Holmes True HEPA Air Cleaner & Odor Eliminator information and reviews here.
Biggest Discount: GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA FilterPrice: $76.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kills bad germs linked to illness
- Effectively purifies air of dust, allergens and mold
- Covers mid-size rooms with a minimal profile
- Amazon’s Choice
- Can get noisy after sustained long-term use
- Not as powerful as some
- Filters may more easily clog than other models
- Set up isn’t all that intuitive
The tall, narrow profile of the GermGuardian AC4825 lets it fit inconpicuously into corners or other areas to clean dust, mold and plant pollen, to give you cleaner air. The three speed tower features a true HEPA filter that cleans 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns, while the charcoal filter removes offensive odors, from smoke to pet and food smells.
At a hefty discount of 47 percent off right now, it’s an affordable enough option you might want to buy a couple for multiple rooms in your house. A standout of this air purifier is the fact that it offers UV-C light technology with Titanium Dioxide to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores, making it an excellent choice for children’s rooms, as well as medical exam areas.
No wonder it’s an Amazon's Choice, because it's highly rated as well as priced right. If pet dander is a specific problem, the GermGuardian AC4300BPTCA 3-in-1 Air Purifier with Pet Pure True HEPA Filter is only slightly more expensive, but targets that key issue well.
Find more GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter information and reviews here.
there are various kinds of helpful air purifier which is to necessary to our home. nice post tnx for your best review post for air purifier.
Note that the ionizer purifers (the tower ones I mentioned in this case) work a lot better in terms of making the air seem fresher. The HEPA one might technically filter the smoke, but the air still feels and smells very smokey to the point of being unbearable (at least, I’ve found that seems to be the case in my own experience).