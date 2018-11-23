25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals & Sales (2018)

Our Review

Electric toothbrushes clean better than manual ones. The main drawback is the price, but thanks to this deal, the price tag is more manageable than before.

You'll save $60 off the list price of $120.99...and let's not forget the savings you'll get at the dentist's office from being able to clean your teeth better at home.

The Oral-B app allows you to sync with your brush, and receive personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring. This makes these toothbrushes great for parents who want to make sure their kids are developing healthy brushing habits.