25 Best Amazon Black Friday Deals & Sales (2018)

Amazon Black Friday deals are here. With tens of thousands of deals live on site, we combed through all the deals so you don’t have to. Here are the very best Black Friday sales on Amazon.
62% Off Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Bundled With Amazon Smart Plug
This Echo Dot bundle provides incredible value. You're saving over 60 percent off list, or about $40 altogether. Whether you're adding to your existing Alexa home environment, or just dipping your toe into the world of Smart Home for the first time, this deal provides one of the best values today.
50% Off Shark ION Robot Vacuum R85
Robot vacuums are one of the hottest gadgets right now. And at 50 percent off, you could concievably get two for the price of one. Grab one for yourself, and one to give this holiday season.
60% Off Oral-B Pro 3000 Electronic Toothbrush With Bluetooth
Electric toothbrushes clean better than manual ones. The main drawback is the price, but thanks to this deal, the price tag is more manageable than before.
You'll save $60 off the list price of $120.99...and let's not forget the savings you'll get at the dentist's office from being able to clean your teeth better at home.
The Oral-B app allows you to sync with your brush, and receive personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring. This makes these toothbrushes great for parents who want to make sure their kids are developing healthy brushing habits.
37 Percent Off TCL 28S305 28-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Black Friday is all about TV deals, and the biggest discounts are almost always found on slightly older or slightly lower-res models. This deal is a perfect example of that trend.
If you're looking for a cheap smart TV, this is the deal to snag today. This set normally costs $189.99, so you're saving $70!
The small size and lower res screen make this a great second TV for your home. Consider it for the kitchen or guest bedroom, or consider buying one as a gift for your kids.
63% Off Star Wars: X-Wing – The Force Awakens Game
Star Wars games are always a hot gift idea, and you can't beat this deal at over 60 percent off list. Total savings is just over $25, which is enough to cover a gift card for a co-worker or relative.
Ideal for kids and adults, this tabletop game features detailed miniatures and beautifully designed cards. This is a fast-paced game designed for two players, making it ideal for families, couples, or roommates.
$50 Off Graco Car Seat (Lowest Price of the Year!)
Based on our research, we can confirm that this is the lowest price Amazon has offered on this car seat all year, so you can buy with confidence.
You will save 33 percent off the list price of $159.99 with today's deal.
This car seat is well-reviewed, and is designed for rear-facing infants weighing up to 35 pounds and measuring up to 32 inches tall.
$372 Off Seiko Watch (Lowest Price of the Month)
This dress watch for women retails for $425, so you're saving over 88 percent off the list price today.
If you're looking for a gift-worthy watch for your wife, mom, or grandmother, this is a stellar gift idea at a price that is the lowest Amazon has offered all month.
In addition to being cheaper than we've seen in a while, you can feel good about spending your money on this watch because it is built tough. This style is designed to be water-resistant to 50 m (165 ft).
Looking for more deals like this? You may want to check out our guide to the best Black Friday jewelry deals.
$500 Off LG Electronics 55SK8000PUA 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018 Model)
While the majority of Black Friday TV deals seem to be focused on older models, this 2018 TV with 4K is definitely more future-proof than the average deal.
Normally about $1200, today you save over $500, or 42 percent off list.
Amazon's TV deals never last long, especially when a big discount combines with a 4K display, so act fast if you want to get this deal before it sells out.
$200 Off MSI GV62 8RD-200 15.6″ Full HD Performance Gaming Laptop
If you desperately need a new gaming laptop, this solid option from MSI is $200 off on Amazon. This laptop boasts a 15.6-inch full HD display, a new Intel 8th gen Core i5-8300H 2.3 - 4.0GHz processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050Ti 4G GDDR5 graphics, and a max memory of 32GB with over a terabyte of storage.
Looking at historic pricing for this laptop, today's price is the lowest price Amazon has offered all year. The last time we saw a price even close to today's was back in July.
$100 Off Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Need new wireless earbuds? Want to invest in a pair that actually have rich, full sound?
Snag this deal, where you'll save 40 percent off the list price, a savings of $100.
These headphones are comfortable, splash-resistant, and offer you the ability to customize your sound profile via a companion smartphone app.
Over $200 Off LulzBot Mini Desktop 3D Printer
Normally $1,250, this 3D printer can be yours today, with a total savings of just under $215. This is an expensive item, even with this healthy discount, but 3D printers don't often get deeply discounted. We recommend grabbing this deal before it sells out. These printers are great for home hobbyists, or to give as holiday gifts to older kids or teens.
44% Off DEWALT Lighted Tool Backpack
57 pockets. Built-in light. Reinforced bottom for extra durability.
This backpack has everything you'd want in a tool box, but its easier to carry, and helps you find your tools in the dark.
Best of all, it's 44 percent off the list price of $99.99, so you'll save $44. With that savings, you could treat yourself to one of the other deals on our list, or get a head start on your holiday shopping.
44% Off ‘Game of Thrones’ Catan Board Game
With the final season of Game of Thrones premiering in a few short months, now is the perfect time to get a Westeros-inspired gift for the fans in your life.
In this variant of the classic Catan board game, your try to control the land around The Wall. You'll battle wildlings, climbers, and giants alongside heroes from the world of the books.
High-end board games are often very expensive, so pounce on this deal before its gone. At $35 off list, this is a huge savings on a very popular game.
Over $200 Off TOTO WASHLET Electronic Bidet Toilet Seat
Any American who has spent time in Japan knows that Americans are way behind when it comes to toilet technology.
Today, grab this amazing deal on Japanese-style bidet toilet seat, which can be installed on nearly any toilet with ease. This lid features a bidet attachment, along with an auto-open feature and a gentle nightlight for night time illumination.
As recently as October, this seat was selling for $1,015.95 on Amazon, so this is a price drop of about 22 percent. And that's worth celebrating.
Over 30% Off Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing
Baby stuff is always expensive, but no parent wants to cut corners when it comes to the safety of their kids. That's why we love Black Friday baby deals. They are a great opportunity to get trusted, brand-name products for less.
Normally $99, today you can save over $30 on this trusted baby swing.
$50 Off Makita CT225R 18V Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Pc. Combo Kit
This drill combo set is 25 percent off today, a savings of $50 off the list price of $199. If you need a new drill for your own home, or for holiday gifting, this is a great deal to have on your radar. You can also browse additional tool deals here.
$50 Off Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition
$50 doesn't seem like a huge savings, but it's actually almost a third off the list price of this already-inexpensive set. Add in the time-saving voice remote, and it's clear that this deal is definitely worth your consideration, particularly if you're thinking about cutting the cord and ditching cable.
Still can't decide which TV deal is your best bet? Browse our guide that breaks down the best Black Friday TV deals on Amazon.
$300 Off SaluSpa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub
A hot tub is usually quite an expensive purchase, but this deal allows you to save a lot of money as compared to a traditional tub.
Technically, you're saving just under $300 bucks ($294 to be precise), but no matter how you slice it, this is a great savings off the $500 list price.
We love the price, but also the ease of set up and the portability that you get with this particular model. If you buy a traditional hot tub and install it, you have a big project facing you if you ever decide to move. Not so with a portable unit.
40% Off Logitech Harmony Hub
This Alexa-enabled smart entertainment hub can control your TV and other gadgets from one centralized hub. Normally about $100, you're saving 40 percent today.
The example that Amazon gives to show how powerful this hub is "date night". Under the date night protocol, you can instantly turn on your smart TV, launch Netflix, dim your smart lights to a romantic setting, and turn on a connected speaker.
Essentially condensing up to eight remotes into a simple smartphone app, this voice-activated hub is a must for anyone who loves smart home technology.
$70 Off Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition GPS Smart Watch
While it's not unusual to see lower-end Fitbit models on sale for Thanksgiving or Black Friday, you rarely see a discount this big on a newer, limited edition tracker from Fitbit.
You'll save just under 25 percent off the suggested retail price, which is $299.95.
If you're feeling a little heavy after eating all that turkey yesterday, get a head start on your New Year's weight loss goals before the Christmas season even gets fully underway.
37% Off Rowenta Space Heater
This space heater is dirt cheap, which is great news for families on a budget. It's also a nice size for an office, if you're in the market for something that will keep you warm in a chilly office.
Normally about $60 on Amazon, you're saving almost $25 today. Pair those up-front savings with the energy savings you'll get from running a small space heater instead turning on the heat at home or at work, and you're saving even more over the lifetime of this product.
$70 Off Petcube Play Smart Pet Camera With Interactive Laser Toy
Today on Amazon, this cool device can be yours for $70 off the list price. Normally almost $200, you're saving 35 percent off the normal price.
Two-way audio means you can say hi to your pets even when you aren't at home. The built-in laser toy helps keep pets from getting bored, which is great if boredom=chewing on the furniture in your house. And you can review the previous four hours of video without paying an additional subscription fee.
$100 Off Shark Rocket TruePet Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum
Pet hair is a uniquely annoying nuisance. It's hard to find a vacuum that can really tackle that stubborn hair without getting clogged up. Thankfully, this top-rated vac is here to save the day, and at a drastically reduced price.
This vacuum is lightweight, powerful, and includes specific attachments for tackling both hardwood floors and stubborn pet fur. At $100 off, you save roughly a third off the list price for this high-tech vac.
$50 Off Facebook Portal
This cool gadget is a great way to stay connected with friends and family, whether you are Facebook friends with them or not.You'll save $50 off the list price of $199, a savings of 25 percent.
Concerned about your privacy? Facebook promises they will not listen to, view or store the contents of your Portal video calls.
30% Off StriVectin SD Advanced Cream for Wrinkles & Stretch Marks
This is a product we recommend year-round, as it is prominently featured in our shopper's guide to the best stretch mark removal creams. And today, when it's deeply discounted, we recommend it even more strongly.
Normally $79, today this miracle cream is 30 percent off, saving you roughly $25. It works great on both wrinkles and stretch mark scars.
Want to see more deals like this? Browse our guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals on Amazon.