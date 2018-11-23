5 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Amazon

Not all Black Friday deals are created equally. Smaller gadgets with high overheads barely see discounts while TVs can be discounted up to 50 percent. If you’re taking advantage of deals on some of the best 4K TV sets, then you need our guide on the best Black Friday TV deals on Amazon. Read on below to browse our top picks as we update them throughout the day.
Samsung QLED TVs are excellent for any use from playing high octane video games to watching rich and colorful nature footage. The Q6FN series has both a high native contrast ratio and an incredibly accurate color palette. This means that blacks are dark and that colors are vibrant and lifelike. Low input lag and excellent FreeSync motion handling make this set great for playing videos. Its downsides are merely nitpicks but the viewing angle could be better and the local dimming doesn't always work well with subtitles.
Find more $900 Off Samsung QN65Q6F 65-Inch QLED TV information and reviews here.
The LG UK7700 is a well-rounded 4K UHD TV set with some extra smart features to integrate it into your home. This TV has LG's ThinQ AI technology, which allows it to connect to smart home peripherals to issue voice commands. On top of this, it has a phenomenal picture bright colors and a wide viewing angle. The blacks aren't super deep and the HDR mode seems artificial but input lag is low so it works great for gaming and watching sports.
Find more $650 Off LG UK7700PUD 65-Inch 4K UHD TV information and reviews here.
Curved screens are great for larger rooms that mandate the added viewing angle but they normally carry an extra-high price tag. With a massive 39 percent discount more than canceling out the price difference, this places this display a whole price tier lower than it normally is. This screen is bright and responsive, with its low overall input lag lending well to gaming. As is typical of TVs in this price range, the HDR isn't super advanced. However, with the discounted price, this is easy to ignore.
Find more $700 Off Samsung UN65NU8500 Curved 65-Inch 4K UHD TV information and reviews here.
This gorgeous VA panel from LG is a great TV for watching sports or playing games because it handles motion clearly and free of blur. At a $500 discount, you can pick this TV up for under $700 total. Its contrast isn't the deepest nor is its backlight the brightest, but it still delivers a clear 4K picture.
Find more $500 Off LG SK8000PUA 55-Inch 4K UHD TV information and reviews here.
This 55-inch S405 TV from TCL may be last year's model but that only adds to the value of this inexpensive TV set from TCL. At $250 off, this TV is almost half its MSRP price. It doesn't quite compete with pricier sets from big name manufacturers but it offers solid contrast for the price and a low input lag.
Find more 42% Off TCL 55S405 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV information and reviews here.
