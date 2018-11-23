5 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Amazon

Curved screens are great for larger rooms that mandate the added viewing angle but they normally carry an extra-high price tag. With a massive 39 percent discount more than canceling out the price difference, this places this display a whole price tier lower than it normally is. This screen is bright and responsive, with its low overall input lag lending well to gaming. As is typical of TVs in this price range, the HDR isn't super advanced. However, with the discounted price, this is easy to ignore.