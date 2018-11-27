10 Best Android Accessories: Your Ultimate List

There’s a huge array of Android smartphones out there, and all that variety means that there are tons of cool accessories to choose from. But sometimes, all that variety is just plain overwhelming. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the very best, very newest accessories for your Android smartphone. Whether you’re into music, photography, or just want the latest gadgets, there’s something on this list that will make your phone even more powerful. Read on to see our favorite new accessories for Android devices.

1. Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity Wristband

While the Fitbit line has come under fire a couple of times for wristband-induced rashes, these problems only affect a small number of users. For the majority of users, a Fitbit is a solid choice. This particular model offers continuous heart rate tracking. In addition, the band tracks calories burned, floors climbed, distance traveled, total active minutes, and steps. There is also a silent alarm feature, which is nice if you need to wake up earlier than your partner. Unlike some older Fitbits, this one provides call notifications and time right on the band.

If you’re still not convinced, check out our guide to Fitbit alternatives to see some other options that might work better for your lifestyle.

Another option? Rent instead of buy. Lumoid has a cool program where you can pick 5 devices from their Wearables Store, and try them out at home for seven days. This gives you a chance to check out a whole bunch of Fitbit competitors at once and find one that works for you.

Price: $149.95

2. SoundPEATS Qy7 Wireless Sports/Running Bluetooth Earbuds

Looking for the perfect pair of earbuds to use while running or hitting the gym? The SoundPEATS Qy7 earbuds offer an easy-to-read battery meter, up to six hours of play time, and specialized features to minimize Bluetooth skipping and a cleaner audio experience. They’re also sweat-proof, which is great for anyone who wants their device to last. These headphones work with select Android devices, as well as iOS devices.

Price: $35.99

3. SolPro Helios 4500mAh Tri-Fold Solar Charging Power Bank

This cool new charger from SolPro is great for people who love the great outdoors, but want to keep their devices charged. The Helios is its own case, so you just unfold it and place it in the sun to charge. In direct sun, the charging process takes about 4.5 hours. There are two USB charging ports, so you can charge two devices at once. The 4500mAh battery will be sufficient to charge at least one smartphone, with a bit of charge left over. Your mileage with this charger will depend on what type of Android phone you have.

Price: $144.21 (10 percent off)

4. olloclip 4-In-1 Lens for Samsung Galaxy S5

Originally designed for the iPhone, olloclip recently became available for select phones in the Samsung Galaxy S family. Four versatile lens options are included in this kit: Fisheye, Wide-Angle, 10x Macro, and a 15x Macro lens. A version for the S4 is also available. If you love taking photos with your phone, this will make your vacation photos and selfies look even better.

The olloclip is relatively inexpensive. However, if you’re looking for a more “professional” grade take on this concept, you might want to check out the Sony QX30. This camera lens attaches to smartphones, and gives you the ability to turn your basic smartphone lens into a 30x optical zoom camera.

Price: $62.95 (10 percent off)

5. WoodPuck Bamboo Edition Qi Wireless Charger Pad

Qi wireless chargers enable you to power up certain Android devices without a charging cable. There are lots of Qi chargers out there, but this one is notable because of its cool bamboo finish. In addition to working with a wide range of Android smartphones, you can also use this charger to power select wearables, such as the Moto 360.

Price: $29.99 (50 percent off)

6. VicTsing Mini Bluetooth Headset

Looking for a small Bluetooth headset? This is one of the smallest ones on the market. It has noise-cancelling features, supports music playback, and also supports multipoint connections. If you use your Android phone for work, this is a handy accessory for taking calls on the go. It’s also great for taking calls hands-free while you are driving. The battery is sufficient for about four hours of talk time.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off)

7. Omaker M4 Portable Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker with 12 Hour Playtime

This small, waterproof speaker is ideal for anyone who likes to listen to music in the shower, in the bath, or while chilling by the pool. Recharge takes about three hours, but then you get about 12 hours of playtime (assuming you play the speaker at 80 percent volume). The official rating on this speaker is IP54, which means it is protected against dust (though not completely sealed against dust). It also means this speaker can handle being splashed by water, though it should be not submerged in water.

Price: $34.99 (50 percent off)

8. Wilson Electronics AG Pro 70 Indoor Cellular Signal Booster Kit

Wilson Electronics, which recently rebranded as WeBoost, specializes in gadgets that boost your cell signal. If you live or work in an area that has terrible cell coverage, this can be a great accessory to get the most out of your Android device. The Wilson Electronics Pro 70 signal booster was named Wireless Product of the Year at CES 2015, but the company has several other signal boosters that cost less. This signal booster increase both voice and 3G data signals for all major North American cell carriers.

Price: $578.32 (11 percent off)

9. Tile

Tile is, well, a tile. You can attach Tile to any object you want to keep track of, such as your car keys. From your smartphone, you can use the companion app to see where your Tile is located. The Tile is water-resistant, and has a battery that lasts for one year. If you misplace an item with a Tile attached to it, you can mark it as “Lost” and enable other users around the world to help you find it.

Tile has been around for a while, but it started life as an iOS-only accessory. It was only recently that this accessory started working with select Android devices. According to the Tile site, this accessory will work with the following Android devices: Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One M8, HTC One, LG Nexus 4, LG Nexus 5. Any Android device that doesn’t support Bluetooth 4.0 will not work with Tile.

Price: $70 (for a pack of four), or $25 for a single tag

10. iClever IC-F40 In-Car Universal Wireless FM Transmitter with USB Car Charger

This car accessory works with both iPhones and Android phones. This car charger also lets you listen to music on your device. There’s a handy auto-scan function that lets you find an “empty” radio station to use very quickly. Whether you need a way to charge your device on the go, or just a way to play music on your device in an older car, this is a solid choice. Plus, with more states and cities cracking down on using cell phones while driving, this accessory gives you a way to take calls, hands-free.

Price: $29.99 (50 percent off)

